Is It Too Late To Buy Facebook?

I wouldn't rush into the stock at all-time highs, the bull run in Facebook over the middle term is far from over.

Facebook is delivering extraordinary financial performance, and the stock is clearly on fire.

Facebook (FB) delivered a blowout earnings report for the second quarter of 2017, and the stock is clearly firing on all cylinders. Shares of Facebook are up by nearly 45% year-to-date, trading at fresh historical highs in the neighborhood of $175. Importantly, Facebook stock still offers market-beating potential going forward.

Facebook is on fire

Facebook produced $9.3 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2017, an annual increase of 45% versus the same quarter in the prior year. Investors would be hard-pressed to find companies of that size which are also growing at a similar speed. Revenue figures also outperformed expectations, since Wall Street analysts were on average expecting $9.2 billion in sales from the social network.

Advertising revenue grew 47%, to $9.16 billion. Mobile advertising accounted for 87% of total advertising revenue during the period; a considerable increase versus 84% of total advertising revenue coming from mobile in the second quarter of 2016.

Facebook ended the quarter with 2.01 billion monthly users, growing 17% versus the same quarter last year. Daily active users stand at 1.3 billion, also growing by 17% year over year.

Profitability metrics are off the charts: Operating margin increased from 42% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016 to 45% of sales in the second quarter of 2017. The company produced $3.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, and it ended the period with more than $34 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet.

Earnings per share grew by a staggering 69% year over year, reaching $1.32 per share and obliterating Wall Street estimates of $1.12 per share.

Future growth drivers

Growth tends to naturally slow down as a company gains size over time, so it makes perfect sense to expect some declaration in Facebook's performance over the coming quarters. Especially since the company said in the conference call that it will slow down on ad volume growth in order to avoid ad overload.

Nevertheless, Facebook still offers multiple growth drivers over the middle term. In spite of its gargantuan size, the user base keeps growing at a healthy rate. And it's not just about having more users, Facebook can also drive revenue growth by increasing engagement and user activity.

The company is actively promoting what management calls meaningful communities; these are groups that can become an important part of the user's social network experience. New parents, people suffering from rare diseases, or investors in high-growth tech companies are some of the many possible examples.

As of the last quarter, over 100 million people are members of these groups, and this has positive implications in terms of engagement, activity, and the overall quality of the user experience.

The company has plenty of room to increase monetization levels around the world. Facebook is making $19.38 in revenue per user in the U.S. and Canada, versus a much lower $4.73 per user on a global scale and $1.48 per user in low-monetization countries.

Image source: Facebook.

If the company can bring global monetization to levels more in line with those of the U.S. and Canada, this will clearly provide a considerable boost to revenue and profits.

Over 250 million Instagram Stories are being watched daily, and Instagram has over 15 million business profiles online. It's still quite early for ads in Stories, but management is optimistic on its long-term potential, especially because Stories allows advertisers to offer highly creative ads while leveraging Facebook's targeting and measurement capabilities for superior results.

Messenger and WhatsApp have over 1 billion daily users each, and Facebook is barely getting started when it comes to monetizing these platforms. The company is experimenting with some advertising products in Messenger, but management is being careful and moving slowly in this area to avoid any potential missteps.

Artificial Intelligence - AI - offers huge opportunities to create better and more efficient ads. This could boost return on investment - ROI - for advertisers, and it could drive both revenue growth and higher profitability for Facebook.

In the words of CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

On the business side, we're seeing a large shift in the way marketing works. In the first wave of marketing, people would buy ads in media they thought their customers might watch -- like a TV show that had similar demographics. But they wouldn't know who saw their ad. The internet gave people the power to target their messages at people who actually might be interested and to measure results much more precisely. That was a big improvement. And now AI is taking this a step further. Now you can put a creative message there, and AI can help you figure out who will be most interested in it. You don't even need to target now because AI can do it more precisely and better than we can manually. This makes the ads you see more relevant for you and more efficient for businesses.

Reasonably priced for such an explosive growth stock

The following chart shows valuation ratios for Facebook over the past three years. Looking at price to free cash flow, price to earnings, and enterprise value to EBITDA, Facebook is quite reasonably valued by historical standards.

FB Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The table compares forward price to earnings, growth expectations, and price to earnings growth for Facebook versus other high growth companies in similar businesses: Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), and Match.com (OTC:MTCH).

Forward P/E 5 Yrs expected earnings growth Price to earnings growth (PEG) Facebook 27.2 26% 1.6 Alphabet 23.4 18.7% 1.7 Netflix 94.9 66.2% 3.5 Twitter 49.8 9% N/A Match.com 18.5 13.4% 2

Data source: FinViz.

There are some relevant differences between the companies in the table, so comparisons are not completely straightforward. However, it's important to note that Facebook has the lowest price to earnings growth ratio among the five companies included.

Not only that, after reporting such a blowout earnings report, chances are that Wall Street analysts will increase their future earnings and growth forecasts, so forward-looking valuation ratios could also improve over the coming months.

The bottom line

Expectations were already quite high for Facebook leading to the most recent earnings report, yet the company managed to beat a high bar. This speaks volumes about Facebook’s business momentum and management’s ability to deliver above expectations.

More importantly, Facebook is still benefitting from multiple growth engines over the years ahead. The stock is priced for growth, but the entry price is not unreasonable for such a booming business.

There is no reason to rush into the stock as it's trading at historical highs. However, Facebook has what it takes to continue delivering attractive returns over the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, GOOGL, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.