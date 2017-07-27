Despite Strong Q2 Results, Wynn Shares Took A Hit - As Always, They Will Recovery Quickly

"We are living in an interminable succession of absurdities imposed by the imposed by the mypotic logic of short-term thinking." - Jacques Yves Cousteau

We've all been down this road before. Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN), in anticipation of a solid earnings performance in a market entering its 12th consecutive month of recovery, moves up to $138.98 scratching toward $140. Then Q2 earnings are released, showing a robust increase in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and net income of $0.73 a share. And what happens? The stock takes over a 5% hit to close at $132 (as this is being written, Wynn is up over $1 in pre-market trading; more recovery to come).

Now, what was the ant at this very tasty picnic of positive news that sent the stock into a nosedive? Well, despite a powerful surge in VIP drop, that old bugaboo of baccarat hold percentages, as we always point out, rests with the gaming gods. So there was a bit of a downside tick. But the real chimera was the reported 9% decrease in the mass revenue sector directly related to the continuing construction obstacles surrounding Wynn Palace on all four sides. Some analysts saw this as kind of foreboding, enough to let out the usual chicken little hysteria that spooked the stock south 5% to close at $132. Aided and abetted by the chicken little factor was the recurring pattern of options and day traders, algorithms triggered from playful funds and, of course, some investors deciding to take money off the table.

Still others saw a quick window to go short. Now, we have nothing against shorting stocks per se. While the trade over time has shown a considerable capacity for mischief making, we also agree that it is a legitimate price discovery mechanism that has value in dampening excessive upside exuberance. In that regard, in-and-out traders seek out tiny nuggets of negative news picked up by some members of the analyst community and run with it. No problem there -- we're all here to make money. Yet this short-term hit trading pattern that sets into the longer-term Wynn trade also works to rattle some investors committed to staying long. In some cases, they walk away, leaving tons of money on the table when they otherwise might have sat out the quick flurry of downside drift and recovery.

To provide some balance to chicken little and day trading blippers sell-off volume, let's take a simple look at reality. While we agree that the market is always ruled by its two traditional masters, fear and greed, we also caution investors to note that there is a third master, often neglected, and that is perception. Trying to guess what the market will make of an earnings report is one path -- that's a judgement on a stock. There is another and that is what the palpable realities with which the company is dealing as a business are, which, in the longer term, get the final say in the price of the shares.

So, as a gaming person, not a CFA or a day trader or an options chain rattler, I think some reality biting is in order. Here are the far more sustentative business takeaways from the Wynn Q2 earnings release. And they should provide a high level of confidence to holders and would-be holders that staying long is staying smart.

The Cannibalization Shibboleth

How many "guru mullings" were Wynn holders subjected to before the opening of Wynn Palace, questioning the capacity of the market to absorb new capacity? I stopped counting at 12. The theory was that Macau was reaching saturation, and that the aftermath of the February 2015 junket and corruption crackdowns would stick a permanent dagger in the heart of market growth. And that more bad news was to be expected as right behind WP, to further dampen prospects, would be the Parisian (NYSE:LVS) and now, beyond that, the MGM Cotai property (NYSE:MGM) currently scheduled for arrival sometime in Q4 of this year. In addition, we were told WP would cannibalize revenues from Wynn Macau to an extent that would suggest that the company had vastly overspent ($4.2 billion) on the new property.

The reality is that in Q1 of this year, there was minimal inter-property dilution of visitation and revenue. Our sources there confirmed it was no more than WM marketing people urging customers to take a look-see or have a meal or gape at the spectacular new Wynn property at the Cotai. Our take: Though small, we saw no problems and commented at the time that a) it didn't matter because whatever revenue stream did migrate, it was money going into two pockets in one pair of pants anyway, and b) the growth in total footfall, the return of VIP, and the rise in mass visitation, would eventually provide enough business for both.

Q2 numbers proved precisely that. There was no cannibalization between the two Wynn properties. Market share, which reached over 16%, was taken from a combination of factors, some from competitors, but mostly from an ever more buoyant arrival number per month, reaching over 2 million in June. The takeaway: There is more than enough business for all because of improving transportation infrastructure. The Pac On ferry terminal opened in May, the light rail is approaching completion, and the airport is doubling its passenger handling capacity.

Construction Obstructions to Ease Wynn Palace Mass Footfall and Punch List Finishing at the Property That Took 100 Rooms Weekly Out of Inventory

Wynn Palace's 9% decline in mass table drop was clearly a result in volume drop associated with the obstacle course, some of which is downright physically challenging, for patrons trying to access the property. The property is literally imprisoned on four sides by construction-related barriers and activities. That has nothing to do with a performance failure by marketing or operational management. The bodies are there, the money is there -- what is not yet there is easy access to the property.

In response to Wynn management, MGM has indicated that its best estimate now as to when it will be open is this November. Such an opening will "liberate" the entire left area access to WP to normalized footfall. South of WP, the SJM project has ceased construction and remains obstructed due to a fatal accident that occurred on the job, causing Macau authorities to close down the site entirely until an investigation is complete. There is no updated estimate on when it will resume, and therefore ultimately be cleared up. The takeaway is this: It won't go on forever. It will be an impediment, but not for eternity.

On the north side of the property there is the construction of the light rail system that continues, racing toward the finish line. However, the crosswalk/monorail system that hits two of WP's four sides is expected to be functional in four weeks. That means footfall will build from that side as the crosswalk is opened, removing another construction-related obstacle. None of this suggests we are immediately headed to all-clear sunlit uplands overnight. Obstacles will continue at an ever-decreasing pace.

As I've previously said, I believed Wynn investor relations dropped the ball, now twice, by not issuing some guidance on that issue prior to its earnings releases for both Q1 and Q2. While much was unknowable as to timelines, it would not have taken more than a general statement to help -- like updating the progress of liberated property access and its possible impacts positive and negative on footfall. My view is that such a move, preparing the market in advance for the contingent impediments to mass footfall, could have dampened the sell-off we saw yesterday -- if not eliminated it entirely.

Hold Percentages

As we always caution in all our Macau articles, estimates of net revenues are contingent on the erratic hold percentage of the baccarat game. It is a game with a very slim house edge, a game that is heavily played by VIP and premium mass rather than mass. It is also a game that tends to attract what we in the business call "single bankroll guys." Such groups, common in Asia, are made up of five or six baccarat players, each of whom might deposit $50,000 each in the cage -- as individuals. Yet we know from our sources that they are not "independent" decision makers in actual play. Usually the money comes from one person, who has put up $300,000 in front money, and instructed his cohorts in a specific strategy of betting banker against players that, in their view, cuts the odds even closer to favor them. It also "protects" the real player from undue scrutiny, if he happens to be a bit paranoid -- and who can blame him?

In Q2, VIP baccarat hold normalized should run about 2.85%. In the past it has run as high as 3.6% at Wynn, but this quarter it fell below the normalized number to just above 2%. That's significant, but hardly permanent, as are all gambling table game percentages. Sometimes, as we say, the rats eat the cats. This is especially true when you cater to such a high percentage of monster players as WP does. Yet, over time, the corrective of house edge always enters the picture and the siege of bad luck reverses into fat numbers.

It has always amused me how some analysts manage to find the negative in both outcomes. I knew one during my Caesars days. When we held strong on Asian baccarat, this guy would say something like: "It was a good quarter, but it was clearly the result of the house playing lucky against the big baccarat play -- not any structural improvements in margin." Or when we played unlucky, the mantra went: "Earnings were mercilessly punished by terrible hold percentages on the big baccarat play. It could have a chilling effect on earnings going forward unless we see significant normalization and volumes."

Vegas and New Projects

Wynn Las Vegas posted low single-digit upside commensurate with the broad-based slow but stable growth of that market. The company also announced it was in the process of completing drawings for its Paradise Park project Phase One, which will create the lagoon and the 450,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Wynn Boston, the company announced, was running slightly ahead of its construction schedule, with completion estimated sometime between April and May 2019.

Our Takeaway

The dip in Wynn shares we saw yesterday is part of a much longer, well-defined pattern that usually has little or nothing to do with the intermediate and long-term prospects for the stock, or its understandable, opportunistic, quick in-and-out massaging of options chains, or short sales triggered by what, at its core, is essentially news of zero importance as to the prospects of the company. Wynn turned in a heck of a quarter, announced its $0.50 dividend as expected, and will, without question, recover from the short blip down and recommence an upward trajectory.

We've known the company over 35 years, as a competitor and as an industry colleague. We've operated at the Atlantic City property after Wynn had sold it to Bally's and can confirm that the values of Wynn's initiatives lived in the walls long after he was gone. We've had long discussions with company executives and Wynn himself over time and concluded that the company remains among the best of breed in the sector. There are problems, of course. Its $9.8 billion debt load is manageable but needs attention.

The "Wynn premium" that has been built into the share price since way back in the day remains a significant underpinning of the shares' continuing march northward. Shareholders of long-standing have been rewarded. Nothing in the Q2 earnings release changes that demonstrable reality.

Author's note: All my gaming shares are held in a blind trust for my family in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest with clients past, present or future. Wynn Resorts Ltd. is not now, nor has been, a client of our consulting practice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.