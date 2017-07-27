Chipotle - Gauging The Potential Effects Of The Norovirus Outbreak

Source: Yahoo

I have recently published an article where I discussed the risk/reward of an investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) based on relative valuation. I wrote there seemed to be an opportunity to make money from a margin recovery in CMG, but that we needed more clarity on the recent norovirus outbreak in a Chipotle restaurant in Virginia. I think it's worth giving a look at how the situation is evolving to have an idea of the possible problems that concerns about food safety can cause for Chipotle.

Something that I didn't expect is the media impact that the event had in the country, despite the fact that the outbreak involved just one restaurant. The news was just that a CMG restaurant in Sterling, Va., was closed following reports of customer illness, even though it was reopened a few days later.

During last earnings call, after CMG posted a double beat on EPS and revenue, CEO Steve commented on what happened in the Virginia restaurant, explaining that norovirus is not spread through a food supply chain but rather by contact with contaminated people or surfaces. The management explained that Chipotle has a procedure in place to prevent the spread of norovirus in its restaurants, but in that specific case, the single restaurant failed to properly comply with this procedure. Ells also said that he believes the reason why the incident occurred is that someone worked while they were sick.

As I said, what I didn't expect is the media impact of the outbreak on a national level. Although the incident was isolated to one restaurant, awareness is spreading quickly thanks to the coverage from many news outlets such as NBC, Washington Post, and Bloomberg. By analyzing data from Google Trends, we can track search interest for the term "Chipotle norovirus." As we can see in the chart below, the search interest is almost equivalent to the levels of December 2015, time of the first "food safety crisis" that included a double outbreak of E. coli and norovirus just two months away from each other.

This is a very bad sign for sure, considering what were the effects of the first outbreak on the company's sales and margins. Anyway, it may be that rising awareness about the norovirus incident will not lead to a proportional decline in sales as many people may not be so concerned about a single restaurant reporting a few cases of norovirus. Therefore, I tried to have an idea of the overall concern about food safety at Chipotle's restaurants, by running a search for the term "Chipotle food safety." The Google Trends chart shows that the interest for that more "general" term is not as high as it was during the first crisis, and not even particularly high compared to the recent past, as it's still within the range of the last 12-18 months.

The first "food safety" crisis started in the fourth quarter of 2015. In the first nine months of that year, comparable restaurant sales at Chipotle grew 5.5% YoY, while they declined 14.6% in the fourth quarter, including a 30% decline in December 2015. This weakness continued in Q1 2016 when comps continued to decline by almost 30% and turned positive only in Q1 2017 when they rose 17.8%. The growth rate slowed down to 12.5% and 8.1% in Q2 and Q3, respectively. After just three quarters of rising comps, and with the growth rate stabilizing fast, investors are right to be scared about the potential effects of another food safety crisis. Chipotle hasn't even recovered yet from the first food crisis and there is already another one that can jeopardize the good results obtained so far.

To gauge the potential impact of this crisis on comparables restaurant sales, I compared the recent norovirus outbreak to the one occurred in March 2016. Following that event, comps slowed from -21.5% in the first week of March to -27.3% the following week and recovered very slowly to about -26% in April (ex-Easter benefit), -24.6% in May and -22.9% in June. There are two main differences between this outbreak and the one in March 2016. First, in March 2016 no customer fell ill in Boston as a result of norovirus, as only an employee tested positive for the virus. In the recent event, several customers have reported falling ill, and eating/being at Chipotle was the reason. The second difference is that the media impact is much higher than in March 2016, as the search interest measured by Google Trends is more than 70% higher.

Considering the impact on comps of the previous norovirus outbreak, the higher media impact of the recent one and the fact that customers fell ill, I think we can reasonably expect at least a negative 500-600 bps effect on comps growth in the next quarter or two.

In conclusion, the current food safety crisis doesn't seem to be as big as the one started in 2015 yet, but it looks much bigger than the one in March 2016. Based on analysts' estimates before the restaurant closures in Sterling, the market was expecting a comps growth of 8.1% for this quarter. Considering the effects on comps of the previous norovirus outbreak in March 2016, I would expect comps growth of 2%-3% at best, more likely to be missed than beaten, given the higher media impact of the current crisis. Besides the short-term effects, I am becoming increasingly afraid that these frequent issues and the media impact they have might damage Chipotle's reputation permanently.

