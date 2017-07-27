Social Security And Economic Insecurity: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The Social Security and Medicare Trust Fund’s annual report shows that Social Security will not have sufficient funds to meet its obligations starting in 2034 – just 17 years from now. Social Security’s disability fund is on track to insolvency even sooner, in 2028, and one of Medicare’s trust funds becomes insolvent in 2029.

This is the relevant background for Roger Nusbaum’s latest article on Seeking Alpha, in which he essentially argues that people should a) know what their Social Security paycheck benefit is expected to be, and b) be prepared for it to be less than that amount, as he writes:

There is a terrible lack of savings in the US, we all know this. I saw one version of this misery where something like 1/3 of the population doesn’t have $500 in their checking account. There’s a victim mentality embedded in how the country views this as a whole. I don’t know how this plays out (people hitting retirement age with no savings and a Social Security System that has to reduce benefits is the baseline), maybe something good happens but if the outcome is bad, I don’t want to be a victim and anyone else not wanting to be a victim needs to be ready for bad news from Social Security.”

I think it is clear past time to view worries about Social Security as a distant concern, the province of cranks. When it comes to stock market commentary, we’ve got bulls and bears; when it comes to economic commentary, there are more positive and less positive short-term scenarios. But I don’t see any source expecting massive growth, or even a return to the 3% a year moderate annual GDP growth that was the American norm in the decades prior to the last recession.

What I think that means is that it is reasonable to expect something like a 23% cut in Social Security benefits, or some sort of equivalent tax, in or around 2034. If the economy is performing better by then, or if politicians find a new way to kick the can down the road with some new bond issuance or the like, perhaps the pay cut will be smaller. Given the parallel problems with Medicare, though, a more severe cut seems in order.

So Nusbaum’s advice seems on target. Better to be prepared for the worst and be pleasantly surprised if our warnings prove too pessimistic.

But what of this victim mentality he is referring to? He doesn’t elaborate, but I think there is some sort of feeling of helplessness out there that is more than just economic. Yes, given stagnant or declining real wages, combined with toxic politics and deteriorating institutions, there is a feeling abroad of being left behind. Individuals alone can’t easily repair a broken university system or fix a lack of access to justice or correct a political system gone amok.

But alone they can make good personal decisions. It’s hard to find a place with affordable housing, low taxes, good schools, etc., but you can at least start with the most important priority and work your way down based on your priorities.

I think that a more significant problem than feeling like a victim these days, at least as concerns our shrinking pocketbooks, is one of succumbing to the pressure to maintain a lifestyle projected by Hollywood, Madison Avenue and Facebook.

If the people around you are living very similar lives, and you can afford that life, well that’s great. But if your “neighborhood” now includes Facebook, and your feed is filling your mind with images of a much richer lifestyle – look what kind of party they threw for a 50th birthday, look at that cruise they took, look at that boat they bought – then it may be old-fashioned envy, covetousness and materialism, rather than victimization, that is contributing to people’s empty bank accounts. Part of good decision-making involves carefully screening the influences you welcome into your life.

Your thoughts, are as always, welcome in our comments section.

