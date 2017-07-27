Companies are continuing to make the sale in 2017. Bottom line earnings are a primary metric used to monitor corporate performance at any given time. But another useful reading to follow is top line revenues. And the sales story is continuing to paint a positive picture for stocks as we move into the second half of 2017.

The Top Line

What is the appeal of tracking corporate revenues?

First, they provide the starting point from which bottom line earnings are ultimately derived. If a company is doing well in selling its product, it provides meaningful support in working to generate increased profitability. Conversely, if a company is facing challenges in selling its product, it will be more restricted in its ability to generate and maintain profit growth.

Second, it is simple and straightforward to calculate. Simply take the price of the product times the quantity of units sold, and that's all that is needed to compute revenues.

Lastly, unlike earnings, revenues is a number that is difficult to "manage." Given all of the line items that are included in figuring out the bottom line earnings for a company, it is a number that can be tweaked and massaged in a variety of perfectly legal ways to result in a final outcome that magically "beats" consensus earnings expectations by a penny per share. But when it comes to revenues, relatively little adjusting can take place in most cases outside of the timing and recognition of sales. Either the company sold the product for a certain price, or they didn't. As a result, corporate revenues tends to be a much cleaner number than corporate earnings.

Of course, revenues is not a data point that should be used in isolation when conducting analysis, but it is a very useful input when assessing a variety of metrics.

Making the Sale

Recent sales trends among companies in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) have been painting an increasingly favorable picture. One of the primary laments about corporate earnings over the past few years was the following. Accompanying generally lackluster corporate earnings growth over the last few years was the fact that associated top line revenue growth was also relatively non-existent.

For example, while revenue per share growth on the S&P 500 (IVV) had been trending higher during the post crisis period through 2014, throughout 2015 and 2016 it had fallen back to levels that were effectively no higher than where we were in 2012. And if revenue growth was either stuck in the mud or edging lower, it would prove increasingly difficult for earnings growth to accelerate to help fill the bloating valuation gap that continued to inflate between stock prices and underlying fundamentals.

But over the past year and since the start of 2017 in particular, we have seen a measurable surge in corporate revenue per share growth that is providing a much needed foundation of support beneath corporate earnings that have also been improving as of late.

Since bottoming at $274.03 per share on the S&P 500 Index in 2016 Q1, corporate revenues per share have increased by a more than respectable +6.84% through 2017 Q1 at $292.78 per share. Perhaps more importantly, with roughly one quarter of the 2017 Q2 reporting season now officially in the books, revenue per share is currently projected to hit a new peak at $301.12 per share, which represents a +2.84% increase on a sequential quarter-to-quarter basis versus the first quarter of the year.

One additional positive to add. While I usually consume analysts' consensus expectations with a massive block of salt, it is worth noting that the revenue "beat" rate for 2017 Q2 at least so far at north of 80% is running well ahead of the historical revenue "beat" rate average at around 55%. While I still view such data with a sharply raised eyebrow, it is a decisively positive reading nonetheless that warrants mentioning.

As a result of the recent revenue surge, the trend in post financial crisis revenue improvement is back on track in moving definitively higher. While it certainly remains far from robust at just over +2% on an annualized rate over the past five years, it is much better than the effectively flat to marginally negative revenue growth rate that was in place just a few quarters ago.

Expanding the Margins

As mentioned above, revenues are much more useful from an analytical perspective when used in concert with other readings. A particularly useful complement is operating margins, which assesses how well companies are turning the revenues that they are generating into profits after taking into consideration the costs of production. And here we are also seeing some reassuring signs from an earnings sustainability standpoint.

A troubling development for stocks that was playing out over the period from 2014 to 2016 was the fact that operating margins were compressing. After reaching a historical peak at 10.1% back in 2014 Q3, corporate operating profit margins shifted back to the downside. By the end of 2015 Q4, margins had tumbled all the way back to 7.98%, which was the lowest levels on this reading outside of the financial crisis period in more than a decade. And while margins eventually stabilized over the subsequent year, they were still nearly a percentage point below their 2014 Q3 highs at 9.27% by the end of 2016 Q4. But after pushing solidly higher to 9.84% during the recently completed 2017 Q1, operating profit margins are currently projected to reach even further ahead to new highs at 10.39%. Even if corporate profits are revised meaningfully lower between now and the end of 2017 Q2 reporting season, operating margins are still heading in the right direction after what had been a difficult stretch over the past few years.

Leading the Charge

Given this recent strength, it is worthwhile to consider exactly what sectors are leading the revenue and operating profit margin charge to the upside.

On the revenue side, while the technology sector (XLK) has been garnering nearly all of the media attention as of late and appears to be backing it up with a potentially good quarter of revenues in 2017 Q2, their sales performance has been otherwise flattish since the start of 2013. Instead, it has been the consumer discretionary (XLY) and health care (XLV) sectors that have been leading the revenue charge with consistently strong sales growth in the annualized +7% to +9% rate over the course of the past six years. And this revenue improvement is expected to continue for both sectors in the current quarter.

On the operating margins side, while the improvement in energy (XLE) and materials (XLB) margins from the challenges that came with the precipitous decline in oil prices from 2014 to 2016 has certainly helped, it has been the steady expansion of margins from financials (XLF) as well as a recent surge by technology (XLK) that has led the charge. Steady margin expansion from consumer discretionary stocks has also played its part.

The Risks Going Forward

Both of these developments are certainly positive. But at the same time, this does not necessarily mean that an all clear signal can be sounded for stocks from here by any means, as a number of challenges still lie ahead.

To begin, a strong positive relationship exists between U.S. GDP and corporate revenues. And while corporate revenues have shown signs of recent historical improvement as of late, forecasts for U.S. GDP growth in the coming quarters is being steadily revised lower. In short, the environment for further revenue gains in coming quarters is becoming increasingly less fertile than previously predicted earlier this year.

Also, if operating profit margins stay on their current trajectory for 2017 Q2, this will represent a historical peak dating back to World War II. While historically high profit margins are certainly a positive, further expanding these same profit margins while already at historical highs can prove increasingly challenging. Put simply, if you've already streamlined production costs to achieve these record high profit margins, it can prove increasingly difficult to achieve each successive marginal improvement. On the flip side, if profit margins are back at historical peaks, it implies more room to the downside for them to potentially mean revert going forward.

The Bottom Line

The fact that revenue growth has been improving as of late and is being accompanied by a return to expanding operating profit margins is a decidedly positive development for a stock market at historically high valuations that is in long overdue need for such foundational support. It will be worthwhile to monitor whether these trends can continue along with the improvement in corporate earnings growth both for the current reporting season and the remaining quarters ahead for 2017, as it will be critically important in fundamentally sustaining a stock market that is already trading at all-time highs.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.