Momo: An Investment To Consider?

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been extremely successful over the past couple years and they are headed to even greater heights in the next couple of years. This stock should be bought sooner than later if an investor does not want to miss the boom. Also, if an investor already has shares in the stock they will absolutely want to hold onto them. This stock will be looked at for a short-term investment, but could potentially be a huge long-term investment. Once investors have this stock in their portfolio they will see a positive return, but they will want to be cautious of a longer-term investment because MOMO is in an industry full of powerhouses.

Momo, known as “Beijing Momo,” was founded by Tang Yan (current CEO), Zhang Sichuan, Long Li, and Li Zhiwei in July 2011. MOMO is a location-based service instant messaging application which is available for tablets and smartphones. MOMO has seen steady growth of subscribers over the past four years. In March 2014, MOMO had 13 million active users, in April 2016, Momo had 30 million active users, and in March 2017, MOMO had 81 million active users. These incredible numbers are a good sign that this company is a good, minimal risk investment. Investors will want to want to invest in MOMO before it takes off because this stock will shine in their portfolio.

This article is to inform the reader of MOMO’s ascent as a company. Also, this article will show the reader that MOMO is outperforming their competition. After reading this article, the reader will have learned that MOMO is becoming a strong company in their sector with a bright future and would potentially fit well within the reader’s investment portfolio.

A Look at MOMO’s Financials

By looking at MOMO’s financials, one can see that they have had their ups and downs. With their recent financial success, it is no surprise that MOMO’s stock price has risen. Over the past year, MOMO’s stock value was as low as $12.98 and as high as $45.95 (current stock price). Like most new companies, MOMO had a rough start up and incurred losses in 2013 and 2014. It wasn’t until 2015 that they became profitable. Since 2015, MOMO has demonstrated increasing revenue and displayed a huge increase in 2016. During quarter four of 2016, their video service generated a large amount of revenue and increased 2016’s revenue to $553.1 million; 79% of the revenue was from their video service. Also during quarter four of 2016, revenue from mobile marketing and mobile games rose by double digits.

Other notable figures relative to their financial statements are research and development (R&D) expenses, sales, current ratio, return on equity, and stock holders equity.

Granted, most companies do not like their expenses to rise from year to year. However, seeing an increase for R&D can yield better results for the overall company in the long run. MOMO has decided to invest more money into R&D in order to provide their users with a superb product. Since 2013, their R&D has increased from $3 million to $31 million. Their sales have shown a huge increase which may be due to a growing number of people using this app. From 2013 to 2016, their sales have increased from $3 million to $553 million. While R&D expenses increased 900%, sales increased by almost 18,000%, which is certainly an efficient return. Also, revenue from quarter one of 2017 have showed that MOMO has carried their momentum into 2017. The revenue has reached $265 million for quarter one and estimated to reach $1.06 billion for the year. The table below shows MOMO’s financials with helpful bar graphs displaying the increase in both R&D and sales.

Along with MOMO’s income statement, their balance sheet looks solid. In 2017, MOMO had a current ratio of 5.39. This means that MOMO can cover their liabilities with their assets with ease. MOMO also has shown a remarkable success in using their asset efficiently to make a profit. In 2014, MOMO had a return on assets of -5.31%, in 2015, MOMO had a return on assets of 2.53%, and in 2016, MOMO had a return on assets of 18.87%. Return on assets is an important ratio to look at because it tells the investor that a company can generate profit from their assets. Also, by looking at the balance sheet, MOMO has strong equity and that is very crucial information for an investor. The table below shows the balance sheet for MOMO.

This graph compares Momo, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NYSE:FB) and the S&P 500 growth over the past three years. MOMO has outperformed all three by an immense amount. Over the past three years, MOMO has grown by 180%, Facebook grew by 76% and Twitter declined by 42%. Growth in the technology industry can be a result of pumping money into R&D. Over the past three years, these companies have decided to invest large chunks of money to further their technology. From 2015 to 2016, Facebook has increased R&D by $1 billion, Twitter decreased R&D by $1 million, and MOMO increased theirs by $8 million. These statistics prove that MOMO has been more efficient than Facebook and Twitter in their research and development, which is confirmed by their increased stock value.

Facebook and Twitter were selected to compare to MOMO in order to show that even though MOMO is smaller in market capitalization, they still outperformed Facebook and Twitter for the past three years. Facebook has a market capitalization of $481.1 billion, Twitter has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, and MOMO has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion. MOMO has shown that they are a company on the rise and many investors should be attracted to their stock.

Additionally, last year, MOMO's stock price rose by 340% and Facebook's rose only 35%. MOMO's revenue also grew larger than Facebook's. MOMO's revenue grew 412% and Facebook's only grew 54%. Also, MOMO's revenue is on pace to grow nearly 100% this year and Facebook's is on pace to grow 20% this year.

Another aspect that sets MOMO apart from others is its balance traffic support and open social community. Their short video feature has now become the second principle feature on the application. This covers 46% of their daily active users. MOMO Inc. management believes that their balance traffic support and open social community differentiates them from competitors by attracting new live broadcasters.

MOMO Is Looking Attractive to Investors

MOMO’s recent success has shown that they are a steady growing company and has caught the attention of investors. Investing in MOMO relatively short term is ideal and investors should base their long-term investment in MOMO depending on its short-term success. Staying cautious with an investment in technology is crucial because technology is rather risky. Trends change and fade fast today due to technology’s constant innovations. However, if MOMO continues to conduct future successful research and development, which in turn will help the company expand, investors will be at less risk.

Analysts have seen the growth of MOMO over the years and have provided positive forecasts for the company. They forecast that over the next 12 months MOMO’s stock value will have a maximum decrease of 2% yielding $43. They also state that MOMO has the potential to increase by 23.3%, yielding a stock price of $54.25.

MOMO’s monthly active users are predicted to increase this quarter. MOMO launched a nationwide marketing campaign in April 2017 that covers branding. MOMO expects to see their monthly users increase over the next couple of months. As a result of this flood of new users, their stock value will increase.

Conclusion:

I believe MOMO is a stock worth investing in if someone is looking for a minimal risk in investing in a technology company. By the numbers, it can be seen that MOMO is a fast-growing company. They may not be able to maintain the speed they are currently growing for a long-term, but I believe they can for a short term. They need to aggressively push their marketing campaign to get their name out to as many people as possible to increase expansion. Unfortunately, if this marketing campaign fails, MOMO may get stepped on by bigger companies like Facebook or Twitter.

With this in mind, investors should keep a keen eye on this stock if they decide to invest in it. This company is a fairly unknown company in a big industry full of powerhouses. Investors should monitor MOMO’s competitors to see if they are developing any new technology that could cause MOMO’s price to decrease. Overall, MOMO could be a lucrative investment for investors, but they must be aware of the fierce competition.