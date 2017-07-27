New Media's (NEWM) CEO Mike Reed on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New Media (NYSE:NEWM)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017, 10:00 am ET

Executives

Ashley Higgins - Investor Relations.

Mike Reed - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Greg Freiberg - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Kyle Evans - Stephens

Operator

Ashley Higgins

Great. Thank you Kayla and good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to New Media's second quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining us today are Mike Reed, New Media's CEO and President, Greg Freiberg, our CFO, Kirk Davis, COO of New Media and Peter Newton, Chief Revenue Officer of GateHouse Media.

I would like to call your attention to the earnings supplement that was posted to New Media's website this morning. If you have not already done so, I would suggest that you download it now.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Reed

Thanks Ashley. Good morning everyone. Thanks for joining our call this morning. And as Ashley mentioned, we posted a supplement to our website this morning and I will actually reference that throughout the call this morning.

We were encouraged by the trends we saw in the second quarter and it feels as though many of the initiatives we have been working on are starting to show up on the scorecard. We have a pretty good report for you this morning. I am going to start on page two of the supplement with a quick overview of our company.

New media operates in small to midsize communities across the country providing award-winning local journalism through its print and digital product portfolio reaching over 21 million people each week. We also leverage our products and market reach to provide product and service solutions to local businesses that help them grow. Many of our local media assets have been serving their communities for more than 100 years and serve as the dominant and trusted source of local news and also as a trusted local business partner. Our content provides relevant hyper local news and information that our consumers value and desire which drives sustainable long-term revenues through subscription fees.

This content impacts most consumers' lives in some way on a consistent basis. Our footprint is focused on small to midsize markets because we believe in the value our unique non-commoditized content brings to consumers. We deliver comprehensive coverage of the local marketplace and its content they can't get on a comprehensive basis anywhere else. We have over 1.3 million paid print subscribers to our daily newspapers and we attract 36 million unique visitors to our websites each month. We continue to leverage technology to find efficient opportunities to deliver our content in multiple ways that meet the needs and demands of our consumers.

Our B2B business leverages our strong local brands and in-market sales force to deliver products and services that help local businesses grow. Small and medium sized businesses prefer to partner with other local businesses that they could meet with face-to-face. Our decades of operation in each of our markets positions us to be that strong local business partner. This portion of our business, particularly UpCurve, which was formally Propel Business Service, is growing rapidly with sustainable revenue streams.

Our opportunity in the small business services space is massive. We have over two million small businesses in our markets alone. With UpCurve, our salespeople become a partner to each small business, helping to tailor our products and services directly to their individualized needs and budgets. The scale of New Media allows us to offer them a national top-quality product offering from the same local, highly recognized brand that provides their local news and brought to them by a team who lives and works alongside them in that community. This is a huge differentiator for UpCurve and why we remain so excited about its growth trajectory.

Now let's turn to page three and discuss some of the highlights from our second quarter. As I mentioned, we had a very productive quarter and I am encouraged with the direction of our results. We saw improvement in trends for most of the important segments of our business. Our total revenues in the second quarter were up 2.6% to prior year on a reported basis and down 5.4% to prior year on an organic same-store basis. This is an improvement from our prior two quarters where the organic same-store trend was down 6.2%.

We continue to focus on diversifying our revenue base away from the traditional print revenues, which remains under pressure. 54% of our LTM revenue now comes from stable or growing revenue categories. That's up from 52% in fiscal year 2016. In the quarter, we saw our digital revenue grow 9% over the prior year to $34.8 million and that represents 10.8% of total Q2 revenue.

In June, we announced the rebranding of Propel Business Services, our small business solutions provider to UpCurve and Propel Marketing was rebranded to ThriveHive. These brands are more distinctive in the marketplace and align well with our goal of helping small and medium sized businesses grow by providing them with solutions to their greatest challenges. UpCurve revenue grew 44% over prior year in the quarter. UpCurve's LTM revenue is $63.1 million, which is roughly 5% of our total company revenue.

New Media was also active in the second quarter and subsequent first couple weeks of the third quarter with several deals. Our previously announced sale of our newspaper in Medford, Oregon closed for $15 million. Our sale price was over seven times LTM as adjusted EBITDA. We recognized a gain on the transaction of over 65%. Medford was an isolated market for us and we did not see a great opportunity to build a much bigger presence near there. That made to sale attractive, both financially and strategically.

We acquired Calkins Media for $17.5 million on June 30 and that expands our footprint in Pennsylvania. We also acquired the South Carolina business news for $1.9 million on June 30, which expands our BridgeTower business into a new and very attractive market in Charleston, South Carolina. These acquisitions were made within our stated range of 3.5 to 4.5 times the sellers EBITDA. The way I think about these three transactions is that we deployed net cash of $4.4 million to pick up just over $2 million of annual cash flow, a pretty good trade from a return perspective and the deals have better positioned our assets for growth within the existing portfolio. We had about $194 million in deployable liquidity at the end of the quarter and have some nice deal opportunities we are working. We hope to have some news on this front in the coming weeks.

Subsequent to the quarter, we also extended our term loan through July 14, 2022 upsizing it by $20 million to $363 million and increasing the available accordion to $80 million. Pro forma for the amendment, our net leverage is 1.3 times LTM EBITDA. And finally, we announced this morning that our Board approved a second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share. Overall this was a pretty productive quarter for the company on all fronts.

Now I am going to turn to page four and briefly review the investment thesis for New Media. We believe there is a very compelling shareholder value creation opportunity for the company taking advantage of a fragmented and out-of-favor sector. At a summary level, there are three primary factors to our thesis. One, we generate strong and consistent cash flows. Two, we are committed to investing in growth and have multiple avenues for growth. And three, is our strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Now let's go into a little more detail on each. Our portfolio of trusted local newspapers has a long track record of strong cash flow generation with over 85% of our daily newspapers having been published for more than 100 years. These are long-standing businesses with strong brands and consumers' subscription revenue, which is one of the main drivers of cash flow as our single largest revenue category.

We are not currently a significant cash taxpayer and we have more than $200 million of NOLs that will seal future income as well. We have pretty minimal CapEx requirements that amount to only about 1% of revenue per year. We have healthy EBITDA margins of more than 12% for the entire company. So that's net of our investments in organic growth. In other words, our newspaper margins are higher than that, helping us to fund our investment. We also convert 74% of our EBITDA into free cash flow.

With the traditional print advertising business in a state of decline, we have been committed to returning the business to organic revenue growth through investing in new products and revenue opportunities that leverage our strong local business attributes such as brand, sales force and our local presence. These are things that are not going away despite the print advertising declines. UpCurve and GateHouse Live, our events business, are two good examples of this.

We have also supplemented our organic growth with highly accretive and strategic acquisitions. We believe in a balanced capital allocation strategy which includes delivering a substantial portion of our free cash flow back to shareholders in the form of a dividend as well as our newly implemented share repurchase program. We have grown the dividend 30% since inception, raising it once in each of the last three years since becoming public. Recently, we put a $100 million share repurchase plan in place to ensure we have all the tools at our disposal to create shareholder value. We repurchased about $5 million worth of shares in the second quarter at an average price of around $12.77. We have a strong foundation for the company with multiple avenues for growth and a solid capital location strategy.

Now let me turn to page five and discuss the execution we have had on our business strategy specifically. Since our spin in February 2014, we believe we have been pretty successful executing on all facets of our strategy and we remain constant with that strategy. It has three guiding principles, reverse current business declines to create sustainable organic growth, complete highly accretive acquisitions at attractive valuations and returning meaningful portion of free cash flow to shareholders. We have and continue to diversify our revenue base away from traditional print revenue through the creation of new businesses like UpCurve, GateHouse Live and BridgeTower.

UpCurve was created in late 2012 from scratch producing $6.4 million in revenue in 2013 and it has now grown into a $63.1 million revenue business for the June 2017 LTM period. In another example, GateHouse Live, our events business was launched in 2015 from scratch and is expected to generate approximately $15 million in revenue this year, growth of 100% over what it did last year.

On the acquisition front, we have completed 20 local media acquisitions with a total purchase price of about $755 million and at an average multiple of four times the seller's EBITDA. We are purchasing these assets at an average unlevered yield of 23% and an average levered yield 30%. That's before synergies.

Our most recent acquisition of Calkins Media is a great example of the high quality family-owned assets that are a perfect fit for our strategy. We are expanding our reach in Pennsylvania with newspapers that have been the dominant source of local news in their communities and consistently recognized for their content and innovation. We are excited to expand UpCurve into these markets providing the local businesses in these communities with tools they can use to help them grow.

In regards to returning capital, our second quarter dividend announce this morning brings us to $4.22 in dividends paid to shareholders over the past 13 quarters since instituting our dividend in Q2 2014. Also this quarter, as I mentioned, we deployed $5 million through our share repurchase program and we have $95 million remaining available under that program. We believe our investment thesis and business strategy are solid and will lead to attractive future shareholder returns so long as we continue to execute well against these plans.

Now let's turn to page six to take a quick look at the scorecard for our historical performance. As you can see, we have been able to grow substantially since we went public in February 2014, growing revenue at a 25% CAGR and as adjusted EBITDA at a 20% CAGR. With our business strategy and liquidity position, we believe we are very well-positioned to continue to grow at this strong pace over the next several years.

What I would like to do now is turn to page seven and talk more about what is driving our improved organic performance that we saw in the second quarter. We are excited about the new business lines and products that we have developed over the past few years. We expect growth from these new areas to outpace the traditional print revenue declines and lead us to overall organic total revenue growth in the future. We believe we are getting close to the finish line on this most important initiative. UpCurve is leading the way. It's our biggest growth initiative and in Q2 it had an increase of 44.4% to prior year reported revenue. As I mentioned, the LTM revenue for this business is $63.1 million and that grew at 60% over the prior LTM period.

An exciting development for us in the quarter was to recently be named the SugarCRM Global Partner of the Year for 2017. We also continue to be recognized by Google as a senior SMB partner for AdWords and G-Suite, the only company who has obtained that role for both products. These accolades speak to the superior customer experience that we are able to provide for our SMB customers when the utilize these products.

GateHouse Live, our events business, held over 60 events in Q2, which brings their total events hosted for the year to 93. We expect them the hold 240 events in total for 2017. And we expect them to double their revenue from last year to approximately $15 million. These events are building an incredible amount of goodwill in their communities. In addition to being very impactful for our newspapers and the event sponsors, every sponsor from our signature Best of Preps 2016 events renewed their sponsorship for 2017, which is a testament to the strength and impact these local events are having.

Consumer revenue continues to be our largest single revenue category and has shown steady to modest performance on an annualized basis due to our targeted price increase as well as our growing digital subscriber base. We have been working to grow that digital subscriber base and saw 37% growth in the second quarter and now have over 59,000 digital-only subscribers. As mentioned earlier, our print and digital products are reaching more than 21 million consumers each week across the country.

BridgeTower Media, our business-to-business publications division, achieved organic year-over-year growth in Q2, as we forecasted it would last quarter. They continue to innovate in the B2B space through products like top specific webinars, best places to work programs as well as creating specialized events around roles such as diversity officers. This is a $75 million business for us today and we are excited about its potential. Another feature we love about this segment of our businesses is that it is not exposed to the brick-and-mortar retail industry.

This quarter, we were also pleased to report free cash flow growth of 15.8% over the prior year. This was achieved, primarily from our efforts to reduce expenses. Our organic same-store expenses declined by 6.3% to the prior year. The continued strong performance across all of these initiatives has us encouraged that our strategy is working, starting to show up on the scorecard and leading us down the path to topline organic revenue growth.

What I would like to do now is turn to page eight and take a little bit more of an in-depth look at UpCurve. As I mentioned, we rebranded our SMB solutions provider as UpCurve this quarter. We believe this new brand will help differentiate us in the market from the competition and help customers to recognize the unique offering that we have. We offer a full suite of products and services that support stronger growth, greater productivity and companywide efficiency. Our products can be tailored for the needs of each SMB and integrated à la carte or as a bundle.

Previously known as Propel Marketing, our digital marketing service offering, is now known as ThriveHive. ThriveHive offers a range of services from do-it-yourself guided marketing software to do-it-for-me marketing agency services. We are recognized as a Google Premier SMB Partner for AdWords and can help SMBs with lead generation and getting found online. As we have mentioned in previous quarters, we have been also building out our IT services offering, which we have now branded as UpCurve Cloud. These products are all cloud-based and help to bring efficiency, automation and productivity to our small business customers.

Let's turn to page nine and look at the second quarter performance for UpCurve. Total revenue grew 44% to more than $17 million in the quarter. ThriveHive active customers grew 12.5% and we are still seeing the highest penetration within the professional and home service verticals. Importantly, these are not high penetration categories for our newspaper. So this business is allowing us to expand our customer base. To give some additional color on UpCurve Cloud, we broke out revenue and also wanted to highlight our current size from a metrics perspective. We service over 8,600 SugarCRM licenses today and nearly 77,000 Google licenses. Our churn in this business is less than 10% annually and over 60% of the total revenue is recurring. This is a very attractive stable revenue stream that we are excited about from a growth potential. As both the SugarCRM Partner of the Year and a Google Premier SMB Partner for G-Suite, we are uniquely well-positioned among our competitors and able to deliver not only these great products, but with exceptional execution for our SMB customers. We have a very distinct advantage as well of being in-market with a local sales presence.

Turning to page 10, you can see the fantastic growth that this business has had since we formed it. With expected full-year 2017 revenue of $75 million, UpCurve has had a CAGR of 85% since 2013.

The biggest driver of our overall total company growth over the last few years has been our acquisition strategy. And for a review of that strategy, let's turn to page 11. We believe we have a compelling acquisition opportunity due to operating in a fragmented, out of favor sector along with a solid business plan for organic growth. We consider acquisitions of three main types, larger strategic local media assets, tuck-in acquisitions and strategic digital businesses that will enhance our growth potential.

To supplement our local media portfolio, we look for similarly dominant providers of local news in growing small to midsize markets that will expand our reach and geographic diversity. We like to see an underinvested digital opportunity that allows us to plug UpCurve in and of course we look for significant synergy opportunities leveraging our regional and national platform. We look for unlevered yields going in of 20% and levered cash yields of 25% to 30% or greater in some cases. We also look for tuck-in acquisitions that would be strong fits for either our BridgeTower business publications division or our existing newspaper clusters. And lastly, we look for digital acquisitions that will support or accelerate the growth of UpCurve.

If you turn to page 12, you can see that our historical acquisitions have met our criteria. And probably even more importantly, we do see compelling future opportunities on the acquisition side of our business plan across all three areas we just spoke about on page 11.

Let's quickly move to page 13 to discuss our capital allocation priorities. Our goal is to optimize the deployment of free cash flow to create the absolute best shareholder returns, including supporting our organic growth initiatives. I have mentioned all of these during our presentation today, but we wanted to highlight the focus we put on capital allocation as I wrap up my remarks this morning. We look to do strategic local media acquisitions at very attractive valuations and we look to complement those with strategic tuck-in acquisitions for both our media and digital portfolios. We are committed to paying out a significant portion of free cash flow in the form of a dividend to shareholders and we have a share repurchase program in place. We continue to maintain low leverage targeting gross debt of two times EBITDA and we currently have net leverage of just 1.3 times LTM EBITDA. All the levers are available to us from a capital deployment standpoint. Our goal is to allocate capital across organic investments, acquisitions and returns of capital to shareholders in a manner that will lend to the best overall long-term shareholder value creation.

With that, I will turn things over to Greg for a more detailed Q2 financial review.

Greg Freiberg

Thank you Mike and good morning everyone. I will now be speaking to page 15 of the supplement. First quarter revenue was $322.9 million, up 2.6% to the prior year on a reported basis and a decrease of 5.4% on an organic same-store basis. As a reminder, organic same-store is a metric that compares the performance in the current period versus the prior period for the same assets. This is an 80 bips improvement over the performance in Q1 and it's an important inflection point back to positive momentum in our drive to return the topline to positive organic growth.

Traditional print revenues were $145.6 million and they decreased 12.3% on an organic same-store basis. Within this category, preprints, classified print and local print advertising categories declined 9.5%, 12.7% and 12.5% respectively on an organic same-store basis. Digital, our consistently growing revenue category, increased 9% to $34.8 million. Digital now represents 10.8% of our total revenue performance. UpCurve is the primary driver of this performance and generated $17.3 million in the quarter, up 44.4% to the prior year and now comprises 52.2% of our total digital revenue. Circulation, which comprises approximately one-third of New Media's total revenues, was $110.6 million, flat to the prior year on an organic same-store basis. Digital-only subscribers were up 37% to over 59,000 in the quarter, while overall volume declines were down in the mid to high single digits.

Turning to commercial print distribution and events. This category increased 1% on an organic same-store basis. When I unpack this, commercial printing, which by far is the largest component in this category, is negative in the mid to high single digits while events is more than doubling their performance to the prior year. Commercial printing will have a much stronger performance in the second half of the year due to contract wins and a strong pipeline. In addition, live events will more than double the number of events in the second half of the year. So this category is going to perform much stronger in the second half of 2017.

As adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow were $43.3 million and $33.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million and $4.6 million respectively to the prior year. We disclosed a new revenue metric this quarter called organic same-store expenses to illustrate our cost reduction performance. This metric compares the level of expenses in the current period versus the prior period for the same assets. The organic same-store expenses were down 6.3% to the prior year, which was more than enough to offset the decline in organic same-store revenues, thus driving the increase in as adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We said that the second quarter performance was going to be above the prior year and we were ahead on EBITDA by 8% and free cash flow by 15.8%. So we are very pleased to deliver against this expectation.

Net loss for the quarter was $21.7 million which was negatively impacted by $36.6 million of non-cash charges. Excluding these items, the company's result was $14.9 million in net income. We booked a $27.4 million impairment to our non-amortizing intangibles and $8 million of booked tax expense. The impairment is calculated at the level of each of our four reporting units, where two units have impairment, but in total there is more than $175 million excess of fair value over book value. It's unfortunate we have a $27.4 million in impairment when we have so much excess value in total but this is a non-cash charge and we feel great about our momentum heading into the second half of the year and further into the future.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, we sought and achieved an amendment to our existing term loan B to extend the maturity to July 2022. In addition, we upsized the term loan by $20 million and increased our available accordion to $80 million. We were very pleased to receive 100% support from our lenders for this amendment, a strong vote of support. In addition, we brought new lenders into our story which is an important feature for supporting future potential capital needs.

We ended the quarter with $154.3 million of cash on the balance sheet and $40 million undrawn on the revolver. In addition, we have $80 million of availability to upsize the existing term loan using the accordion feature. Debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was $343 million at an average blended rate of 7.29%. Pro forma, for the incremental debt closed subsequent to the quarter, net leverage against our LTM as adjusted EBITDA is 1.3 times. So we have significant liquidity and debt capacity available to continue executing on highly accretive transactions.

Operator, we would now like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Kyle Evans from Stephens.

Kyle Evans

Hi. Good morning everybody.

Mike Reed

Good morning.

Kyle Evans

A quick housekeeping question. Greg, you ripped through those organic declines in the segments of print advertising. There were three of them. Would you mind repeating those please, before I ask the question?

Greg Freiberg

No problem at all. Good morning and thank you for the question. So traditional print in total was down 12.3% on an organic same-store basis. Within that category, preprints were down 9.5%, classified print was down 12.7% and local print was down 12.5%. All of those are on an organic same-store basis.

Kyle Evans

Great. Thank you so much. You gave a circulation volume number that was down mid to high singles. That number seems like it's ticked up a little bit. Could you give us some insight there?

Greg Freiberg

No. That's consistent with how we have been performing in the past. We don't give us a spot number, but it's in that single digits mid to high range. So that's not an alarm. It's not new for us. And that's part of why we do that tactical strategic price increases. So now new.

Kyle Evans

So that's in line with the modeled price increases that you implemented in the prior 12 months?

Greg Freiberg

You got it, yes.

Kyle Evans

Okay. And you gave a down organic for the preprint insert business. Could you give us a rough sizing of that? I am just trying to gauge how much is left of that business?

Greg Freiberg

On the preprint side? Yes. It's just under a third of the total traditional print, right. So total traditional print is running $145 million.

Kyle Evans

Okay. That's super helpful. And I know you guys haven't historically done this in the past, but any commentary you might want to give on current quarter pacing for print circulation? Not actual numbers or even high, mid single or anything, but just kind of same, better, worse for how the big pieces of the business are churning?

Mike Reed

They are about the same, Kyle, right now.

Kyle Evans

Okay. And Mike, you made a lot of encouraging commentary about the deal pipeline. You actually use the word coming weeks.

Mike Reed

Yes. I can't really say much more that other than we have been talking all year about having a pretty good pipeline and we have been working on some opportunities that are getting pretty close now to coming to fruition. We are pretty excited about it. We don't have anything to talk about yet, but we feel like we will pretty soon.

Kyle Evans

Great. Thank you so much.

Mike Reed

Thank you.

Operator

And there are currently no more questions in queue.

Mike Reed

Great. Thank you. Thank you everybody for coming to our call this morning. We look forward to talking to you again at the end of the third quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This is the end of today's call. You may now disconnect and have a great day.

