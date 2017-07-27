Twitter Q2 Earnings: The Ship Is Grounded

Twitter (TWTR), just announced its Q2 2017 earnings today, before the bell. On the face of it, it's easy to believe that the San Francisco, California-based company reported a good quarter. Surprisingly, Mr. Market seems to disagree. Twitter stock was down 10% in pre-market trade and fell further at market open. The stock was down 13% at the time of writing, and it only looks to be getting worse.

A Quick Roundup Of The Q2 Numbers

Twitter reported Q2 2017 Non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents a share, a 3-cent beat over the Wall Street estimate. On the top line, Twitter reported a revenue of $574 million, $37.4 million higher than the consensus estimate. To put it another way, Twitter just delivered a 60% earnings surprise and an 11% revenue beat. These are definitely numbers to be cheered. However, the only problem is: the market isn't cheering.

The Many Problems At Twitter

While the headline numbers were above expectations, Twitter's numbers were a disappointment, to say the least. The $574 million quarterly revenue was a 4.6% year-over-year drop while the 8-cent EPS was a 38% drop over the year ago quarter. Adjusting for the change in Non-GAAP calculations, Twitter would have reported Non-GAAP EPS of 12 cents a share, a 7.7% drop over the year ago quarter. Well, the apparently impressive numbers are beginning to look bad. And, well that's just the start.

Let's dig a bit more into the numbers. On a GAAP basis, Twitter reported a 200 bps contraction in the net profit margin which came in at -20% for the quarter. The 16-cent GAAP loss per share was also worse than the 15 cents loss per share reported in Q2 2016.

Given the fact that Twitter is yet to achieve GAAP profitability, it's apparent that Twitter stock isn't valued for its profits/earnings, but more for the growth story. A leading indicator of fundamental growth for any social media play is a growing user base. And, as many Twitter investors will be aware, Twitter is a company valued for user growth.

This was where Twitter disappointed. Firstly, the user growth expectations weren't sky high, given that investors were expecting Twitter to hit 329 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) in Q2, a 1 million improvement over the Q1 print. Well, Twitter failed to deliver even on these seemingly low expectations, with Q2 MAUs coming in at 328 million, a 5% YoY improvement.

A Growth Stock, No Growth Story

Twitter today is valued at 5.7x its trailing twelve month (TTM) sales, implying huge growth. However, it is hard to justify these valuations, given that Twitter is yet to achieve GAAP profitability and that sales/earnings have now declined for the second straight quarter. So, how exactly do you value Twitter? Future growth expectations?

As we mentioned earlier in the post, user growth is a leading indicator of future growth. With Twitter's user growth practically coming to a halt, it's hard to believe that the future will be any brighter. With the current valuations pricing in solid growth, Twitter's performance is far from being worthy of these valuations. Twitter stock is pricing in strong growth which Twitter isn't likely to deliver anytime soon. Given the operating as well as financial metrics, Twitter is a growth stock without a story. Investors should avoid Twitter stock for now and place their bets on better social media plays like Facebook (FB) stock.