Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals: IGNITE4 Data Igniting Share Price

Other potential drivers to the story include a possible ex-US partnership or buyout, as well as progression of early pipeline candidates.

Management plans to submit its NDA to the FDA in the first quarter of 2018 while its EU regulatory submission should be coming shortly.

IGNITE4 data was encouraging, and non-inferiority of twice-daily intravenous eravacycline as compared to meropenem in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) was demonstrated.

After naming Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) my "2017 biotech comeback candidate", shares have nearly doubled after accounting for today's data inspired rise.

TTPH data by YCharts

IGNITE4 Data

This pivotal study evaluated twice-daily intravenous eravacycline as compared to meropenem in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). 500 patients were enrolled and non-inferiority was demonstrated in the primary endpoint of clinical response at the test-of-cure (TOC) visit.

Figure 2: Summary of FDA and EMA primary efficacy endpoints (Source: Press Release)

There were no serious treatment-related adverse events reported for the study and treatment-related adverse events (TEAEs) were comparable in both groups.

Figure 3: Differentiation from other available options (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The company plans to submit its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in the first quarter of 2018 while the regulatory submission to the EMA will be filed in the third quarter of this year.

Assuming a 2019 launch, eravacycline could do at least $500 million in annual sales at peak, and as management plans to seek a collaboration in Europe, I wouldn't be surprised to see an ex-US partnership inked by the end of the year.



Figure 4: Gram-negative market opportunity US and EU combined (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Other Drivers

President and CEO Guy Macdonald provided welcome news that enrollment for the pivotal IGNITE3 study for once-daily IV eravacycline in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) is progressing faster than expected and should be completed early in the fourth quarter this year.

Investors can also expect an update on the oral formulation of eravacycline in the third quarter this year, with top-line data and next steps in clinical development to be released as well.

Positive phase 1 ascending dose data was announced in early June for drug candidates TP-6076 and TP-271. Initial safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic data from these first-in-human trials was satisfactory and presently a multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study evaluating a seven-day dosing regimen for intravenous TP-6076 is ongoing.

Figure 5: TP-6076 in vitro activity against multidrug resistant gram-negative pathogens (Source: Corporate Presentation)

A second MAD trial utilizing a seven-day dosing regimen for IV TP-271 in healthy volunteers should be starting up shortly. An oral formulation of TP-271 is also being evaluated in a single-ascending dose study.

Final Thoughts

On June 19th, the company filed a $100 million mixed securities shelf, so that could be a sign that dilution is coming in the near future. For the first quarter, it reported a cash position of $128.2 million and guided for a runway to continue operations into the second half of 2018. Given that net loss for the first quarter totaled $29.5 million, I believe a secondary offering could come by the end of the year if not sooner.

After several setbacks, it seems the firm is finding its footing, and I'm confident that if approved, its commercial strategy will be in good hands thanks to CMO Larry Edwards. Prior to this he served as Senior Director of Marketing of the gram-negative franchise at Cubist Pharmaceuticals before the company was acquired by Merck (NYSE:MRK) in an $8.4 billion deal.

For readers who have been holding shares for a while and sitting on a decent gain, I'd recommend selling at least half to three quarters of one's stake to lock in profits. Retaining a decent sized position could be optimal, as the story appears significantly derisked after data with future upside coming from a partnership, buyout or progression of the pipeline.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, while the stock might not be a multibagger at this point, there is strong upside potential based on the above catalysts mentioned. If you are looking to establish a position in the near term and are more conservative, it might be best to wait for a possible secondary and establish a pilot position on the dip if it comes.

Risks to thesis at this point include a regulatory downthumb, unexpected clinical setbacks with other pipeline assets and dilution coming in the near to medium term.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected.

Additional disclosure: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.