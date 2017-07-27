MamaMancini's: 40% Organic Growth Selling...Meatballs

Elevator Pitch

MamaMancini’s (OTCQB:MMMB) is a small food company primarily selling meatballs. Despite this seemingly small market, they have a presence in several big-box grocery chains, and are in every single Sam’s Club, Stop & Shop, Publix, and Giant in the US. They are consistently growing the top-line at ~40%/year, and just achieved profitability. A 25% contribution margin creates significant operating leverage, and margins are expected to increase by 1000 basis points in the near-term. Current valuations are in-line with slower growing peers, while the company could be trading for as low as 6x forward EBITDA. Management collectively owns >50% of shares and recently began to take stock grants in lieu of cash salaries. They have also each personally bought tens of thousands in stock over the years.

History

It started with Anna “Mama” Mancini, an Italian immigrant who brought to America her “old world” meatball recipe from Italy. The recipe was passed down through the generations to Dan Dougherty (aka Dan Mancini), her grandson. Dan co-founded MamaMancini’s in 2009 intending to share his grandmother’s recipes with the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, since then, the road hasn’t been easy. The company’s stock chart basically summarizes the story:

They went public via a reverse merger in 2013 at ~$2.00/share. As several million dollars a year in losses piled on (significant to the then-$40 million market cap), shares gradually drifted down to a low of $0.50 in 2016, a 75% loss. By then they also had almost half of the market cap tied up in high-interest debt and convertible preferreds. Shares out had increased by over 50%.

These are the perils of starting up.

Today

Seen from a casual perspective, the company today continues to reflect this worrisome past, characterized by a bloated share structure and significant high-interest debt. I believe this, coupled with MamaMancini’s underfollowed microcap nature, accounts for what I see as a sizeable valuation gap.

However, in my opinion, the business has changed significantly for the better. Having recently achieved profitability, the company can finally begin to proactively address these legacy issues, while investing for growth. The following will be a more detailed analysis of the business and investment opportunity.

The Industry

The food industry isn’t the typical place to find a rapidly-growing, dominant microcap. You’re selling commodities to competitive retailers against multi-billion dollar competitors – not the ideal business model. However, MamaMancini’s operates in an interesting niche within food not quite characteristic of the sector as a whole. Their products, especially the meatballs, are specially tailored towards shifting demographics. Their meatballs are all-natural, and have less calories, fat, and additives per oz than the majority of big-name competitors. This becomes immediately evident in their marketing – an “old-world” family recipe passed down through the generations, without the additives of the modern corporate age. In a much more health-conscious society, this becomes a strong competitive advantage. As you can see from the below charts, MamaMancinis’ meatballs’ nutrition facts stack up favorably against those of other big-names in large retail chains:

Source: Author’s independent analysis derived from both in-store and online due diligence. Numbers are per 85g of meatballs.

*MamaMancinis’ nutrition facts include tomato sauce with each meatball. In the above, I backed out the weight of the tomato sauce so the nutrition facts are based on only 85g of meatballs. However, I did not back out the sauce’s nutrition facts from the above numbers because I didn’t know them. Tomato sauce mainly has sodium and calories, so those numbers are likely overstated slightly in the above charts.

**these meatballs contain trans-fat.

***Simply Balanced is a turkey meatball, which typically has less bad stuff (e.g. fat, calories) than beef meatballs. I included it here though because it’s all-natural (discussed below) and compares favorably to competitors.

An important distinction of MamaMancinis’ meatballs is that they label their meatballs “all-natural”. That label requires a USDA certification that a company uses only natural ingredients in their products, while almost all competitors use some form of additives (usually soy) in their meatballs. I’ve only found two competitors that also have this label. One, Simply Balanced, is Target’s private label brand, and MamaMancini’s isn’t in any Target stores so it isn’t direct competition. The other, Earth’s Best, consistently has worse nutrition facts than MamaMancini’s as shown above.

They also try not to directly compete by selling primarily to the ready-made deli perimeter of stores. This section of the store is projected to grow at a 3-4% CAGR as people opt more to buy pre-prepared foods instead of cooking for themselves, making it one of the last still-growing areas of retail. In an era of decline, most retailers are desperate for growth, which is driving them towards MamaMancinis’ products. For example, MamaMancini’s has sold up to 4x as much after shifting product to the deli area from the meat section. Over the last few years, the company has proactively pivoted their business model to focusing on this deli perimeter area, and now derives a majority of their sales there. This focus gives them another advantage in sourcing retailer relationships against competitors, who still mainly sell to the meat sections of stores. It’s difficult for competitors to make this shift because they aren’t as nimble as a $30 million microcap and also don’t have the same vendor relationships. This also gives MamaMancini’s an advantage in stores, as their meatballs aren’t right next to competitors’ products and they don’t have to compete for shelf space. This allows them to be one of or the only company selling in the deli area, creating a big separation between them and the above competition. So although the above may seem like a daunting list of competitors, MamaMancini’s has several distinguishing features that many consumers now look for, that separate them from competition.

Last, the company also has a price advantage over competitors. They have a captive supplier and mainly direct sell to retailers, while almost all other competitors solely use distributors who take a cut of the margins in the middle. This means that MamaMancini’s can undercut most competitors on price, while maintaining sufficient margins for itself. Although prices vary, I’ve generally found that MamaMancinis’ products are competitively priced relative to other premium brands in stores, even though they maintain industry-leading gross margins of 35%+. Further, the deli area is not nearly as price-sensitive as the frozen meat section, indicating that customers look beyond price in their purchases there.

This combination of low prices (and therefore higher mark-ups for retailers) and an opportunity to rejuvenate growth (supermarkets realize their growth prospects are to sell quality prepared foods) is an impressive sell to retailers. The all-natural, healthy(er) nature of the product also appeals to shifting demographics in the customer base. This is what has allowed a $30 million microcap to displace peers in an otherwise highly competitive industry.

Growth

The company is also pushing growth by themselves, beyond the confluence of industry tailwinds. They are currently executing on multiple avenues of growth: retail locations, new product, and operating leverage, each of which I’ll address individually.

After eliminating several underperforming accounts two years ago (more on this later), MamaMancini’s is currently in 11 big-box retailers. These are the stores with the biggest focuses on the aforementioned ready-made deli area, such as Sam’s Club, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods. There’s still a small number amount of new chains they could expand into, although the opportunity there is fairly limited. Smaller chains are also off the table due to the difficulty of scaling their direct sales distribution model.

A much larger opportunity, and what has driven a lot of the growth in the past, is expanding within their current retail locations. Management describes this strategy as two-pronged: both getting into new stores of chains that they already have a footprint in, and expanding product placement in existing stores. Historically, it seems that the former has not contributed significant growth. Although fairly inexact, I try to show this with the below graph:

*data compiled by author from available past investor presentations; dates are not linear

As you can see, the number of locations amongst the company’s top 10 accounts has not changed significantly over the years. If they can successfully grow penetration within chains, growth could be quite impressive (they are currently only in ~25% of each retailer’s total stores). However, MamaMancinis’ products specifically appeal to the east coast regions of the country, which houses a larger portion of their target demographic of more health-conscious people, possibly creating a geographic growth constraint. The above chart shows that there isn’t an immediately obvious case for substantial intra-account growth potential. In my opinion, at least in its current state, geographic expansion beyond current stores doesn’t seem to be the most viable growth strategy.

(I’d just like to point out here that this is the retailer list for a$30 million microcap. Although growth on this avenue is minimal, MamaMancinis’ customer list speaks volumes about both the quality of its product and its value proposition to retailers.)

A better opportunity for growth is the second prong of growth in existing accounts: product placement. They leverage their relationships with retailers to push new product that they develop. This ensures that new products have immediate and large contributions to the top-line. In the past few years, they’ve significantly expanded beyond just selling meatballs; they now have chicken, meatloaf, dozens of other meat products, and several variations on their original meatball, all under the MamaMancini’s brand. Just last year, they introduced 12 different product variations. They also have a long-standing relationship with QVC to quickly publicize new products, further allowing them to get out into the market running. The below chart shows that, despite stagnant store count, they have been able to very successfully increase their total number of products, by selling new products into existing storefronts as well as growing the presence of existing products:

*data compiled by author from quarterly filings and earnings releases

As you can see, despite store count only growing from ~8,000 to ~12,000, total placements over doubled from 16,000 to 39,000. This shows their ability to both push new products into existing stores and expand their offerings intra-store, which also demonstrates the positive relationships they have with their retailers. Of the stores, they are currently in there is still substantial growth potential from increasing product placement.

Lastly, and perhaps one of the most interesting traits of MamaMancini’s, is operating leverage. The combination of high gross margins (relative to the industry) and relatively stable operating expenses (the CEO’s told me that only ~15% of operating expenses are directly tied to sales) means that revenue quickly drops to the bottom line. In the past few years, contribution margins have been 30%+, and management has estimated that this should only decline to ~25% for the next $20 million in revenue growth. The company also has ~$13 million in NOLs that should begin to have an effect now that they are profitable. The below chart shows MamaMancinis’ operating leverage in action:

Even for a microcap, this seems extreme. Granted, some of the 2016 improvement was due to them terminating low-margin accounts (more later), but future revenue growth is still expected to unlock significantly more margin improvement. This could create very rapid earnings growth in the future.

Leverage is a benefit while they are still scaling rapidly, although it could turn around if the trend begins to reverse. The high fixed costs in the business were partly what had held the company unprofitable for so many years. However, as a food company, a portion of MamaMancinis’ revenues are recurring – an independent survey of 3000 consumers found that 90% of people would either definitely or likely buy the product again. Although probably not quite 90%, I believe this would translate to a decent amount of recurring revenue, providing downside protection to revenue declines.

As all of these growth trends compound off of each other, I expect that MamaMancini’s can continue its rapid past growth well into the future.

Company Specific

Management

MamaMancini’s management quality and insider dynamics are what initially attracted to the company. In the 1980s-90s, the Carl Wolf, the current CEO, founded, grew, and sold Alpine Lace Brands, a food company that primarily sold cheeses. At the time of sale in 1997, the company had an estimated 50% market share in deli cheeses ($160 million revenues), and was in ~45,000 stores nationwide. In a national survey, they ranked second in brand recognition in the industry (behind only Kraft). The dynamics of Alpine Lace and MamaMancini’s are strikingly similar: both are/were small food companies with a healthier version of a relatively unhealthy product, selling primarily into the deli industry, and focused on brand-building. The CEO has worked in the food industry his entire life, and brings experience especially suited for growing MamaMancini’s.

Furthermore, he and other executives are highly incentivized to make the company a success. Management owns ~60% of shares, with the CEO owning 25% and the President, who is also the CEO’s son-in-law, owning 20%. Compared to his ownership stake of $7.5 million, the CEO takes a meager $150K/year total salary (now partially in stock); other executives are paid even less. This creates an incentive for them to earn money by growing the business (and therefore their stock holdings), rather than sitting on their hands and taking in large salaries.

Even more interesting: over the years, most of the company’s executives have bought tens of thousands in stock on the open market. More recently, six of the company’s seven directors bought into the preferred stock offerings last year (more later), with each investing about $100K, compared to the $10K/year they get paid. The CEO bought $500K. These massive purchases right as the company turned profitable bode well for the future.

Last, and perhaps most impressive, is that early last year all of the company’s executives began taking large parts their salaries and interest on their preferreds in common stock, instead of cash (as shown on almost all of the company's recent Form 4s). Directors were already only paid in stock. Although this is mainly to conserve cash, they are now all quite literally putting almost all their salary into buying stock, further indicating their bullishness for the future.

Branding

MamaMancini’s has been selling for years in thousands of the largest grocers in America. They have monthly appearances on QVC and have sold out multiple times. They’ve advertised nationally on SiriusXM and often have several different marketing initiatives going on, reaching millions of consumers. Management has emphasized numerous times their dedication to brand-building and to reaching consumers.

As the company continues to develop I see the MamaMancini’s brand continuing to spread, setting a platform for future growth, especially into product expansion. The brand is an easy sell, too – and old-world family recipe handed down from grandma, being promoted by her grandson. Something that’s never fully appreciated is a microcap with a real brand, rather than just a product.

M&A

In a low growth industry, large food companies often look to M&A for growth. MamaMancini’s has an established brand in some of the best-performing niches in the food retail industry, at an attractive current valuation. Further, an acquirer could likely either strip away or replace the majority of MamaMancini’s large fixed costs, and leverage the company to a much larger profit. Brand cross-selling opportunities could further increase revenue post-acquisition. Margins would likely weaken as I can’t see an acquirer retaining MamaMancinis’ captive supplier, but they already have gross margins 500 basis points above the nearest competitor, so that shouldn’t be too big of a concern. Further, four out of the eight senior managers and directors (including the CEO) are older than 70, and would possibly want an exit soon.

If an acquisition comes, it would likely be in the next year or so. Their current facilities can handle ~$50 million/year in revenue. Their goal for this year is hitting a $40 million run rate. That means that in the near-term they’ll need to significantly expand their operations to sustain future growth. The CEO has told me that they may elect to sell the business at that point, instead of funneling cash to developing the new facilities.

Reasons for Mispricing

As I will show in the valuation section, I believe that MamaMancini’s stock is trading substantially below its fair value. However, it’s equally important to note the reasons that the market is mispricing a company. In MamaMancinis’ case, these reasons should all substantially be resolved in the near-term, providing strong catalysts for upside. More importantly, I don’t believe that the market currently realizes that most of these developments will take place.

Here are (in my opinion) the biggest issues currently surrounding the company, which I believe are causing the large relative mispricing of the security:

Financing legacies: MamaMancini’s had to secure a substantial amount of financing to fund losses ever since becoming public in 2013. Over this time they’ve accumulated ~$15 million in cumulative losses, all of which was financed through rather costly financing, including very many private placements. Today, ~$8 million of this financing still shows up on the balance sheet, in the form of debt and preferred shares. The company has two lines of credit, one with Entrepreneur Growth Capital (EGC) ($3.9 million) and one with Manatuck Hill Partners ($2 million).

The EGC loan is for prime + 2.5-4%, plus 3% in annual fees on the whole facility amount, which adds up to ~10% in annual interest. Note that this facility can only be drawn against existing AR and inventory, which makes the 10% interest rate fairly high. Manatuck’s loan is equally costly, bearing interest at 14%, and was even initially convertible (management subsequently negotiated the conversion feature out). The preferreds ($2.3 million) have 8% interest, are convertible into common at $0.675/share (current price is ~$1.15), and include warrants with strikes at $1.00. This is very expensive financing, even for a microcap. Most investors likely look at these numbers and flee; this certainly isn’t the kind of financing a healthy, growing company would have to resort to.

However, these financial issues should be resolved in the near-term (likely <1 year). The CEO has told me that they are now actively seeking to refinance their debts, preferably to a 4-5% interest rate. As they are now EBITDA positive, there should be many more institutions willing to lend at lower rates. Refinancing should save them $0.3 - 0.4 million a year in interest, which is significant against $1.2 million in trailing EBITDA. They are also funneling almost all cash flow to repaying their senior debt right now.

Also, the preferreds automatically converted very recently, due to the share price closing above $1.01/share for 10 days. Shares out increased by ~3.5 million, and annual interest should go down by another $0.2 million. Importantly, I don’t think most investors realize that the preferred have converted yet, as the automatic conversion provision was buried in its prospectus, and (to my knowledge) wasn’t in any other documents, including the 10-K. At a 15x valuation, earnings savings from interest could be worth $3 million, or 10% of the market cap right now. This conversion and the likely refinancing of the debt also substantially clean up the company’s capital structure, and will make it appear much better to prospective investors. In the next 10-Q this should all become apparent as the preferreds will disappear from the balance sheet.

Related party transactions: Unfortunately, in the microcap space, for every real company out there, it seems like there’s five that exist solely to benefit their insiders at the expense of shareholders. Many microcap investors are preconditioned to avoid these types of companies, screening out investments with significant related party transactions. Unfortunately, MamaMancini’s falls under this category – they also have several related party transactions, the biggest of which is that their sole supplier, Joseph Epstein Foods, is owned by the CEO's family.

I think that this will be resolved in the near-term. The CEO has told me that they plan on merging in Joseph Epstein Foods in a cashless transaction later this year. The CEO’s family owns 40% of MamaMancini’s and 100% of Joseph Epstein Foods, so it just makes sense to bring the two under common control. The cashless nature of the transaction should appeal to investors concerned about related party conflicts. The “feel” of the company should also improve with the removal of the related party risk and them taking in their captive supplier. Financially, margins and operations should improve as they become more vertically integrated, although I’m not sure as to the possible extent of this.

However, this still remains one of the biggest “hairs” surrounding the company. Right now, there are just a few too many big related party transactions (for example the past preferreds sales seemed to disproportionately benefit management) to get really comfortable with the company. After my due diligence and conversations with management, I don’t believe anything to be materially wrong. These current “hairs” in this area seem to be a side-effect of the company’s underfunded past and management’s capacity to help it grow.

The chief argument against this risk is that every single executive is now taking stock instead of cash for their salaries; why would you continuously increase your holdings of the stock of a company you are trying to exploit? While I do not have any doubts about management, it would be understandable if other investors were not as comfortable as I am.

Illiquidity: Even for a microcap, MamaMancinis’ stock is very illiquid. Some days no shares trade at all, and volume is seldom $10,000/day when they do. A good back-of-the-napkin way I like to analyze illiquidity is by looking at price to volume (market cap / average dollar volume), which currently stands at ~3,500. The higher the ratio, the more illiquid the stock. Most microcaps trade closer to 1,000x volume, while the highest-growth names typically garner low-hundreds multiples. This both shows that MamaMancini’s has yet to be discovered by the broad investment community, and that its current shareholder base is likely relatively secure long-term holders. As growth continues and management’s IR efforts continue, volume should pick up and valuation should become more in-line, but for now illiquidity remains an issue (or an opportunity, depending on how you look at it).

Obviously, MamaMancini’s also suffers the same as all other microcaps, with no analyst coverage or institutional investment. As growth continues I expect it to appear on the radars of more large investors and/or analysts, which could help to push it out to the general public as well.

2015 account closings: Management has emphasized this point strongly, but I just wanted to add it in here. In 2015 management made a strategic decision to close several of their smaller, lower margin accounts, in order to shift focus towards their money-making big box retailers. This temporarily stalled revenue growth in 2015, although it did lead to significant margin expansion as well. This ruins the consistent “up and to the right” nature of their annual financials, making it slightly less appealing to new investors. But if you dig a little deeper you’ll see that the entire thing was planned and structured to help the company succeed in the long-run.

Valuation

Valuing all of this is a bit difficult. Assuming all in-the-money warrants are converted, the company trades for about 36x trailing EBITDA ($40 million EV / $1.2 million EBITDA) – fairly expensive. But they’re also on the cusp of achieving hockey-stick leverage in their earnings, as profit’s right at breakeven right now. Looking forward, if the company achieves management’s goal of a $40 million revenue run-rate, with the estimated 25% contribution margin from growth from current levels, EBITDA and profit would increase to ~$6 and ~$4 million, respectively. They have $13 million in NOLs expiring in 15 years and debt refinancing should drastically lower interest, so EBITDA drops down very quick to profit. Forward valuations would be a meager 6.5x EBITDA and 9x P/E. Below is a comp set, including projected upside for MamaMancini’s based on these numbers:

Name 1 Trailing EV/EBITDA Trailing P/E Forward P/E 3-Year Revenue CAGR Hormel (HRL) 12 20 19 2.9% Pinnacle Foods (PF) 14.5 33 21 8.2% 4 Conagra (CAG) 14 23 17 N/A 5 Tyson (TSN) 2 8 13 12 2.3% Hillshire Brands 3 12.5 28 N/A 1.6% Average 12.2 23.4 13.8 3.75% MamaMancini’s 36 400 9 27% Upside to comps 53%

1. JBS, a worthy comp, is excluded from comp set due to significant individual company issues

2. Tyson has a low valuation due to anti-trust worries and cyclical chicken business

3. Hillshire was bought by Tyson in 2014

4. Several large acquisitions inflated Pinnacle Foods’s historic growth

5. Conagra’s historic growth is unreliable due to the large Lamb Weston spinoff in 2016

MamaMancinis' trailing numbers aren't really reliable; they're at a profitability inflection point right now. Shares trade at much lower valuations on a forward basis. For example, shares have 87% and 160% upside using MamaMancinis' forward projections for EBITDA and profit, respectively, against comps on a trailing basis.

Of course, this isn’t exactly apples-to-apples; we’re comparing a microcap with only a few products to multi-billion dollar, diversified food giants. This is just an illustrative example. Objectively, though, investors would likely value a rapidly-growing, recurring, and branded food company very highly, which would nonetheless yield substantial upside from the above numbers. For example, you could reasonably make a case for a 20x+ EBITDA multiple just based on 40% organic growth, which even higher than the above comps.

However, these forward estimates are off of very aggressive assumptions, predicated on rapid growth unlocking significant operating leverage. But in my opinion, there seems to be a clear path forward to doubling revenues from here. The company has registered substantial and consistent growth in the past (often 40%+) and has a well-defined runway ahead – after a few more quarters it’s likely that they hit their $40 million run-rate target (though maybe not quite this fall, as is management’s goal). No matter how you discount it, there’s still a reasonable IRR there.

And it’s entirely possible that growth over the next few quarters will be this high. Looking back through all of the company’s earnings PRs (beginning in 2015), they’ve given guidance about ¾ of the time, mostly in the form of quotes from the CEO. Most of their quantitative guidance is just for the next quarter, so it’s not too surprising that they’ve hit every single one of those promises. Every year besides 2015 they’ve also qualitatively guided for “substantial year-over-year growth”, and executed on this. This is a management team that promises and delivers, so it likely means something when, out of the blue, they throw out extraordinary numbers like this. Which gets me thinking to what kind of growth they are actually anticipating right now.

Another way to look at this is that MamaMancini’s was struggling for a long time with a dire financing need. Despite this, they were never overly promotive and never guided with definite numbers that they missed. Now they are hinting at massive growth ahead with specific numbers and seem more bullish than ever, even though they arguably don’t need to be promotive now. That says a lot.

I also think that visibility into the next few quarters of earnings provide reasonable “downside protection” (tweaking the definition of the term here). In their Q1 earnings release, management guided for “a double-digit sequential revenue increase in the upcoming second quarter over the first quarter with similar increases in net income and cash EBITDA”, as well as “fiscal 2018 revenues to increase substantially over prior year and report continued profitability”. As the Q1 release date was June 13, already halfway through Q2, I’d assume they’d have good visibility on Q2 numbers at that point. Considering that Q1 had $5.4 million in revenue and $0.5 million EBITDA, Q2 should be, at a minimum, $6 million revenue and $0.55 million EBITDA, although I’m guessing it would be much higher as “double-digits” could mean anything between 10-100%.

More importantly, even at these baseline Q2 EBITDA numbers, in 1H 2017 MamaMancini’s will have almost matched their current trailing EBITDA ($1.0 million projected vs. $1.1 million trailing), and the rest of the year is shaping up to be just as good, if not better. This would drive pro forma trailing EBITDA to $1.7 million and annualized EBITDA to $2.0 million. There has been only marginal seasonality historically so this is appropriate in my opinion. That translates to ~20x forward EBITDA, which, even in a no-growth scenario, doesn’t seem that bad. The explosive earnings growth potential from here seems to be a close-to free (but highly probable) option at this point that could lead to triple digit upside.

And obviously, there’s a very big gap between zero and 100% revenue growth. MamaMancini’s has sustained a very consistent 40% revenue CAGR in the past, and there is no reason to think this will slow significantly given the companies continued growth runway. Using the above assumptions and multiples you can calculate forward valuations by yourself with different growth rates. Although I can save you the time and say that all reasonable scenarios end up with pretty upside potential.

Risks

Risks to the investment thesis include, but are not limited to:

Securing financing: MamaMancini’s has over $3 million of debt due within the year and just barely enough cash flow to pay it off. Then they’ll probably have to develop a new facility to support future growth, so it’s safe to say they’ll need some more financing in the coming months. Although they have previously been successful at extending the maturities of their debt, it was always at an egregious cost. I trust that they’ll be able to secure a new credit facility in the near-term, given the newly favorable dynamics of their business. However, if they are unsuccessful at doing this, it could mean an equity raise or another high-cost maturity extension, not to mention continued 10%+ interest rate payments.

Failure to realize guidance: a large part of the investment thesis is predicated on the company realizing (or at least getting close to) management’s goal of $40 million in revenues and corresponding earnings leverage. Based on my analysis I’ve tried to point out that this is a likely endeavor, but of course, risk remains that they don’t attain these lofty goals. Downside is limited though due to the relatively low near-term valuation and recurring revenue base.

Intensifying competition: MamaMancini’s has been successful so far partly due to its general separation from competition (selling in the deli instead of the frozen meat section, have its product labeled “all-natural”. If this competition is to intensify or try to directly infringe on MamaMancini’s niche, the $30 million microcap has little it can do to defend against multi-billion dollar competitors. A weak counter-argument would be that, to a competitor, it may be more viable to just buyout MamaMancini’s rather than compete directly.

Food-related issues: for example recalls and FDA issues. Conagra recently recalled its spaghetti and meatballs due to allergy disclosure issues. If MamaMancini’s has these same issues, it could adversely affect its brand’s reputation.

Typical risks to microcaps: including low volume, coverage, and information, and high black swan risk and volatility.

Conclusion

MamaMancini’s is one of my favorite ideas right now. In the short-term, there isn’t really that much downside – in a no-growth scenario shares seem decently valued at around 20x EBITDA, although it would likely take a lot of mal-execution to bring down its rapid growth rate. Much more likely is that management realizes their goals of doubling sales in the short-term. Leverage to earnings could increase margins by 1000 basis points once this happens, driving valuations to less than half of those of stagnant competitors. Objectively, the stock could be a multi-bagger in the near-term – a reasonable 20x EBITDA multiple on these projections would yield 200% upside. I think my favorite part about this company is that the investment thesis could potentially play out in such a short time frame (basically upon announcement of Q2 results).

Longer term MamaMancini’s operates at the forefront of multiple industry tailwinds with a management team that is both capable of and incentivized to execute. A consistent 40% organic CAGR is nothing to ignore. I believe that, by pulling on multiple growth levers, MamaMancini’s can continue this growth well into the future, creating a promising long-term investment thesis as well.

Several disparate factors are accounting for what I perceive to be a severe mispricing in the stock; resolution of these factors should provide strong catalysts for share price appreciation.

All insiders have bought massive amounts of stock over the past year, and recently began taking parts or all of their salaries in stock instead of cash. This, combined with their unprecedented bullish comments, likely preludes significant growth.

Information for this article was compiled from MamaMancinis’ SEC filings, investor presentation, press releases, management interview, and conversations I had with the CEO, unless otherwise noted.

