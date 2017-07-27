Comcast's Q2: Solid Numbers, Stock A Buy Even At Low Yield

Comcast (CMCSA) as a stock is not necessarily an exciting entity. Look at the following chart:

Even though the trend has been higher, obviously, there have been ups and downs and periods of treading water; add to that the fact that the price range is narrow (to some relative degree). In addition, this is a low-yield stock: currently, the dividend yield translates to roughly 1.6%. But as might be typical with media companies, it's more about the strategy. What is Comcast's strategy? It wants to be Disney (DIS). I'm far from the first person to say that.

Comcast is progressing well with that strategy. Just as Disney brings in significant levels of cash from its media projects, so too does the triple-play cable giant. The Q2 numbers reveal many strengths.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $2.2 billion versus a comparable $1.4 billion. Over six months, free cash came in at $5.3 billion against $4.2 billion. Earnings per share of $0.52 was ahead of expectations by four pennies (and represented an increase of nearly 27%). The top line, $21.17 billion, was better than consensus by $310 million (and represented an increase slightly under 10%). Adjusted EBITDA jumped 10%.

This is what happens when content, technology and distribution come together. Comcast has a well-branded cable-box platform that it has made increasingly attractive with various offers that combine phone and Internet services. It uses those services to promote what I think is the most crucial part of the company: its content production.

NBCUniversal is a key asset. That section's adjusted EBITDA went up almost 23%. Going back to the Disney comparison, NBCUniversal concentrates on creating hit movies and episodic series. The press release mentioned that the latest Fast and Furious movie assisted in the positive results of the current quarter.

That wasn't the only thing helping the quarter. Let's reference Disney again because theme parks also pushed the results higher. Revenue from parks jumped over 15% and adjusted EBITDA increased 17%. Attendance and guest spending expanded. Management continues to spend on this division to keep it competitive - something to be applauded.

Comcast is in a great position, but yes, the stock has been a little boring in very recent times. The 52-week low is around $30 and the 52-week high is $42. The stock as of this writing is just under $40. Depending on when you bought you might have a decent percentage gain on paper, but obviously, shareholders would prefer the top end of that 52-week range to be much greater in value.

I believe that range will expand over time and make the stock a core long-term holding. What will drive that? Going back to the cash flow statement, we see that dividends paid out by Comcast over the last six months was $1.4 billion. Compare that to the free cash of $5.3 billion over that same period. Increasing dividend payments will attract more buying in the future.

I also believe Comcast will continue on its Disney quest - using the Mouse as inspiration - to further expand theme parks and movie franchises. Consumers want content and convenience; Comcast does pretty well in supplying that, although I know the company's customer service isn't popular. If we go by the numbers, we can leave that complaint aside. I see this stock trending higher based on its assets.

Also, whenever an acquisition opportunity comes along, Comcast might exploit that; buying DreamWorks Animation, which I owned at the time of the purchase announcement, was a smart move. Organic growth, growth by acquisition and cross-promotional support by the company's multiple platforms make this stock, even at its low yield, a value in my mind even as the share price hovers at the top of the yearly range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.