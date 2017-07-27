Adomani: Electric Buses Are The Way To Go

Photo from Adomani Inc. website



Its strange to imagine that years from now, due to government regulations and health risks, we will be sending our children off to school in electric school buses. Health concerns from gasoline and diesel emissions are causing governments to take action. Seeing a market consumption volume increase, electric and hybrid vehicles have a huge potential for significant growth, as well as the companies that provide the engineering to implement such change.

Overview

Adomani Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM) is a provider of complete zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle solutions to school bus and medium to heavy-duty fleet operators. The company reached a milestone after raising equity crowdfunding under Reg A+, and becoming the first to do so and list on Nasdaq. Under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Securities Act, Regulation A allows smaller companies to be financed by any investor for up to $50 million. ADOM offered a minimum of 2,120,000 shares for $10.6 and a maximum of 4,400,000 shares for $22 million at a $5 price per share. Currently, the company’s shares are being traded notably higher than that of the initial offer price. Adomani's stock is up 46% since the beginning of the year. This company is one to watch as its IPO quiet period reaches its end, allowing the firm's IPO underwriters to release reports and recommendations on the company.

Business

Based in California, Adomani began with an idea of inventing a system to power vehicles via electricity while reworking the elements of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and to ultimately reduce costs. Their transition of internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) to zero emission vehicles (ZEV) not only reduces fuel and upkeep costs, but allows transportation companies the ability to keep up with the rapid growth of air quality control and restrictions.

The company currently has developments in five areas including school buses, transit buses, cab-over-engine trucks, walk-in delivery fleets, and shuttle bus fleets. On July 11, 2017, after its effective Nasdaq listing and its initial public offering, the company revealed its Type D All American All-Electric School Bus in collaboration with one of its major partners, Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD). President and CEO of Adomani, Jim Reynolds, showed his enthusiasm in the company’s endeavor:

“We are pleased to be working with Blue Bird, a trusted partner and long-time leader in the school bus industry, to help produce its first all-electric bus in two decades. This new Type D All-Electric School Bus will allow us to enter a new era of clean energy that will deliver a significant reduction in greenhouse gases. By leveraging state-of-the-art drivetrain and modern battery technology, we will be able to provide school districts and contractors with a reliable, cost-effective and zero-emissions transportation solution. This benefits our children, our communities and our environment at large.”

The company plans to continue research and development on their products and services while growing in operations and maintaining their defensible market position. A big move for the company was its decision to develop its products overseas, specifically in China. Global sales volumes of electric vehicles is expected to be above 2 million units in the year 2019, in comparison to the volume of 549,000 in 2015. China is rapidly becoming the leader in electrical vehicle (EV) market accounting for about 60% of it.

Figure 1: Adomani 2017 Milestone Timeline

Competition and Partners

The market for power conversion vehicles is highly competitive and it is safe to say that we can expect it to get even more competitive with companies entering the market with new products and services. Top competitors for the company include Ford (F) and its Ford Transit Connect EV and Proterra, Inc. which manufactures new electric transit buses. Adomani presents its strong differentiation by utilizing original equipment manufacturer ancillary products for higher ease of installation and lower cost of maintenance. It also has taken the steps to issue patents specific to OEM zero-emission drivetrain conversion. Because the company uses contractors that currently own and operate bus sales and service facilities, there doesn't seem to be an urgent need for more brick-and-mortar facilities of its own.

Adomani Inc. has made strategic partnerships and teaming agreements with various companies in the industry. Lion Buses, Inc. gave ADOM exclusive dealer rights to sell clean fleet school buses nationally. A-Z Bus Sales entered an agreement with ADOM where they collectively work on the marketing, selling, conversion, and servicing of buses and other motor vehicles. Lastly the GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. (OTCQX:GPVRF) has granted Adomani with the rights of authorized factory representative of California. These teaming agreements are definitely smart moves from management to push the company further in the industry.

Management

Since September of 2014, James L. Reynolds has been the President and CEO of the company. In July of 2016 he was elected to Chairman of the Board. Mr. Reynolds served as CEO as well as other executive roles for A-Z Bus Sales prior to working for Adomani, and has 16-plus years of experience in the school bus industry.

Mike Menerey is the company’s current CFO. With 40-plus years of experience, Menerey received his BA from the University of Michigan. Mr. Menerey was the former President, EVP, and COO of Mapleton Investments.

Financials

Because of the new entry to the market, Adomani has directed its focus to establishing and developing the business. Generating virtually no revenue to fund their extensive development the company obtains loans and funding from multiple investors, such as lead underwriter, Boustead Securities. Factors such as these, classifies Adomani as a development stage company.

Figure 2: from 1-A/A SEC Filing

So far the company isn't showing much profit according to financial statements. Revenues for the company for the Year ended December 31, 2016 were only $68,000. These numbers were gathered before the company began generating revenue from business ventures provided in its 2017 milestone timeline. (see figure 1 above) ADOM plans to see growth in revenue from different products, such as acquiring vehicles of all sizes that operate off zero-emission methods, and putting them on the market. As expected, due to the early stage of the company, we notice Adomani incurs significant operating expenses. In their SEC filing they attribute the decrease in research and development expenses to capitalization of those expenditures related to building a specific demonstration vehicle during the year. Development of new product and manufacturing methods is important, but to feel safer, investors will need to see some more profits.

Looking at the financial overview, conducted by the company’s CFO Mike Menerey, we can see what revenues the company expects to generate over the next few years.

Figure 3: 1-A/A SEC Filing on 4/7/17

If expected revenues come close to that from the company’s filings, it is obvious that Adomani Inc. will be a serious player in the market. However, we can't ignore the incurred net losses of $6,035,000 and $10,685,000 in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The figures raise concern as the company tries to raise additional capital through sales of securities.

At year end in 2016 the company had a total debt of $5.7 million. This is the result of promissory notes and loans to get the company on its feet. But after future endeavors, will the company pull everything together and be able to pay off its debt? Thats a known concern we have when venturing into these risky new stocks.

Currently the company has a market cap of $714.744 million. The numbers remind us again that the company is a small-cap company with much higher risk investments due to the size, young age, and market of the company. Despite the risks proposed, I still see the potential for this upcoming company in its industry.

Conclusion

This business has fundamental appeal to those investors that take time to assess the market potential of the business model. The company offers a cleaner, quieter, and cheaper alternative to the ICE buses currently operating. With it being operated under the Reg A+ framework and having its offering open to all investors, Adomani Inc. has potential to become one of the big names in the industry, paving the way for new Reg A+ issuers.

The investment opportunity here is great, but competitive. Wise investors will see the potential of this growing trend, and I myself will definitely be monitoring this company closer.