Twitter: Testing Investors' Patience

Early on Thursday, Twitter (TWTR) delivered a bitter earnings beat.

Revenues of $573.9 million looked good relative to consensus expectations of $536.6 million - even if it represented a -5% drop vs. 2Q16, the second sharpest decline since Twitter went public in 2013. Non-GAAP EPS (excluding $113.4 million in share-based compensation) of $0.08, nearly half of last year's net earnings, beat consensus by three cents. Usage also improved, as the +12% increase in DAU (daily active user) outpaced the improvement in MAU (monthly active user) by a wide margin, suggesting that the company's focus on product improvements and user experience might be paying off.

Credit: Computer World

But the headline positives in the quarter did not help carry the stock's momentum forward (up +10% in the month of July, pre-earnings), as shares have been taking a beating today. Not unlike what we have seen in the recent past, any upbeat news that might exist regarding user engagement pales in the face of top-of-the-funnel challenges.

MAU of 328 million in the quarter continues to move at a snail pace: only +5% higher YOY, plateauing in the comparison to 1Q17. In the higher ARPU U.S. market, that growth was even smaller at +4% - comparable to what Facebook (FB) reported yesterday, even though the peer has a much larger and more established user base.

Source: Twitter's earnings slides

Ad revenues dropped -8% YOY, with the important U.S. geography registering a chilling -14% decrease. The much smaller and less meaningful data licensing segment, up +27% YOY, was responsible for preventing the top line from falling off a cliff. With revenues hurting as much as it did despite positive user growth, it looks like monetization continues to be a key area of concern.

On the outlook, Twitter disclosed its expectations for a 3Q17 adjusted EBITDA of only 25.5% at the mid-point of the range. This would be by far the smallest margin that the company has posted since at least 2Q16 (see graph below, historical margins are displayed within the red dotted box). If I aggressively assume that revenues come in flat next quarter at $616 million, the expected 350-bp YOY EBITDA margin deterioration might be enough to produce non-GAAP EPS headwinds of up to 20 cents (assuming a non-GAAP tax rate of 35%).

Source: Twitter's earnings slides

My impressions on the stock

It has been about four years since the IPO, and Twitter has failed to live up to its growth expectations. To make matters worse, there does not seem to be clear signs of a turnaround in sight. Add to the worries the expectation for significantly lower profitability in the upcoming quarter, and today's earnings beat has clearly been insufficient to prevent a double-digit decline in the stock price.

As I have said in the past, TWTR might continue to fluctuate, and rally at times, but more as a result of external factors (like market sentiment and M&A rumors, for example) than on execution. I continue to believe that an investor looking for opportunities to invest in internet and social media stocks should give some thought to better-established, higher-performing names like FB or Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.