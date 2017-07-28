3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 28, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest that is dedicated to helping you keep up with the latest news coming out of the biotech and pharmaceutical research worlds.

Shall we see what's come up recently?

BioTime advances another step in macular degeneration

As I've mentioned before, ophthalmologic conditions have been one of the pioneering areas in regenerative medicine. I got my start here writing about Ocata Therapeutics and its clinical trials in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

In the wake of the acquisition of Ocata Therapeutics, there has been no information coming out of its old clinical trials. So the mantle has been picked up and carried forward by BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX), whose OpRegen technique is based on replacing retinal pigmented epithelium in the deteriorating macula.

Recently, BTX confirmed via press release that the data safety and monitoring board has cleared the phase 1/2a study for OpRegen to move into cohort 3, which will work to optimize cell concentrations before moving into cohort 4, designed to assess OpRegen in earlier-stage disease.

Looking forward: The RPE studies always seemed so straightforward. Put cells in; watch the deterioration (or lack thereof). But many shareholders expressed their frustrations with slowness when trials were being run at Ocata. This kind of news is encouraging progress, but it is a reminder that when you're pioneering new techniques, DSMBs and the FDA are going to be hyper-cautious, especially in a disease that is not life threatening!

AntriaBio gets moving into type 1 diabetes

AntriaBio (OTCQB:ANTB) is a small cap biotech developing a novel formulation of insulin, AB101, which only needs to be dosed once weekly for patients with type 1 diabetes.

Recently, ANTB received approval for its IND application to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial for AB101. The company has now announced that it's dosed the first patient with this agent, officially bringing it into the world of clinical stage biotechnology.

Looking forward: ANTB has previously described AB101 as the first non-analog form of insulin to advance to clinical study for type 1 diabetes. And certainly anything that reduces treatment burden for patients is going to have the potential to make a positive impact on quality of life. ANTB may be a company worth getting on your radar, though it is still VERY early days for AB101.

Lilly and Incyte delay resubmission for their joint project in RA

When last we left them, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had just received approval from the Japanese regulators for a JAK inhibitor, baricitinib, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

But it's not all roses for this joint effort, as the FDA's complete response letter back in April highlighted some issues that needed to be addressed before it could approve the therapy in the United States. Specifically, safety and dosage concerns derailed the initial approval decision, and LLY's and INCY's response has been anticipated.

But now the companies have announced an update on the development of baricitinib in the United States. Specifically, they will be delaying resubmission to the FDA until after 2017, with the possibility of conducting another clinical trial in an effort to address all concerns laid out in the complete response letter.

Looking forward: Honestly, this whole scenario has been a bit bizarre. Both Europe and Japan approved baricitinib with warnings about thrombotic side effects and pulmonary embolism. In my experience, it's not often that the US regulators are more cautious than other regulatory bodies. And certainly this is a big setback for the baricitinib program in the US, as the wait time before resubmission has just moved to "indefinite." Hopefully, it won't take another full-blown trial to get these questions answered.

Thank you for tuning into another edition of the digest! As always, I hope you have found it helpful. If you liked this edition, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new details about biotech!

Regardless, thanks again, and have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.