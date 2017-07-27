Google Home Has Competitive Strengths In Fast Growing Smart Speaker Market

Voice is growing as a user-interface with which people interact with devices and AI-based digital voice assistants are expected to be a growth area.

Voice is growing as a user interface with which people interact with AI-based devices and AI-based digital voice assistants are expected to be a growth area going forward. A Senior Analyst at IDC said these devices have the potential to be the next computing platform.

AI-based voice enabled speaker usage is expected to grow 130% this year according to eMarketer with much of the interest being driven by Millennials.

Having been the first in the market, Amazon Echo powered by Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AI assistant Alexa is the market leader while Google Home (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), powered by Google Assistant is second. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently announced it will be manufacturing a Siri-controlled smart speaker which may be shipped later this year. Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cortana-controlled smart speaker “The Invoke” is expected to debut this fall.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) too has jumped into the market with its own smart home speaker - Tmall genie - however it only communicates in Mandarin and is only available in China. Tmall genie will be competing against JD.com’s (NASDAQ:JD) DingDong (available for sale since last year) and Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Xiaoyu Zaijia (which means “Little Fish” in Mandarin).

Amazon Echo is forecast to command a 70% market share of the U.S. voice-controlled speaker device market while Google Home trails with a 23.8% market share according to eMarketer. The remaining share is shared among smaller players such as Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), LG, Harmon Kardon and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT).

For Google to maintain its dominant position as the world’s leading source of information, the company needs to ensure that people keep using Google products not just on screen but also off-screen i.e., voice.

Although Google is playing catch-up in the smart speaker market, Google has significant competitive advantages which could help close the gap.

Amazon has an early mover advantage over rivals.

Amazon first launched the Echo speaker in November 2014 and was officially available throughout the U.S. beginning in 2015. This early mover advantage, coupled with the fact that Amazon opened up its software for other companies to integrate their own actions, known as “Skills” to run on Alexa have helped it gain a substantial lead. In comparison Google released its AI assistant Google Home late last year and the software was opened to developers only last December; “Actions on Google” allows businesses to create custom actions on Google Assistant, which is similar to Alexa Skills. When Google announced the program in October last year, Alexa already had over 3,000 Alexa Skills. With Google opening the software the way it opened its Android smartphone OS - Google Home is expected to pose significant competition to Echo.

Data ownership is critical for AI. A report by Morgan Stanley views data as the “holy grail of AI”. Google is sitting on a treasure trove of user data and the company operates a large ecosystem of popular software services, from search, email, video, calendar, etc. Google Assistant, the AI platform which powers Google Home utilizes all of these software services to provide a seamless user experience. By contrast, Apple’s AI assistant Siri for instance, has been described as “patchwork” requiring software services from different vendors - “Yahoo here WolframAlpha there” which makes it difficult to be as cohesive as Google’s Google Assistant.

Furthermore, the data from Google’s vast ecosystem of popular software allows Google to train an AI platform such as Google Assistant in a way rivals might find difficult to match.

Google has invested heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning and AI is actively used at Google. For instance, apart from using AI for image recognition, search and video recommendations, Google has also been using AI at the company’s data centers, in an effort to reduce the company’s energy costs. Google started using machine learning for its data centers a few years ago, searching for ways to reduce energy expenses which is one of the company’s top expenses. Last year, the more specialized AI tools from DeepMind were applied to solve the problem of cooling Google’s server farms. That reportedly helped cut the energy required for cooling by 40%.

Compared to all companies that publish prolifically on artificial intelligence, Clarivate Analytics, an information services firm, ranks Google No. 1 by a wide margin. Apple published its first artificial intelligence research paper in December last year. By contrast, Google had 44 papers accepted this year to the International Conference on Machine Learning while Microsoft had 33, according to a post by a researcher at OpenAI, a non-profit AI research company.

A report by Edison Investment Research echoes the notion that Google has an advantage in AI applications. Large search engines such as Google and China’s Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) already have a vast database of user data that can be used to improve AI solutions and teach machines.

Google’s AI capabilities extend towards AI chips as well. Business and developers typically train their neural networks using GPU server farms, powered by GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) from companies such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). GPUs were originally designed to render graphics and were primarily sold to makers of PCs and game consoles.

Google’s TPU (Tensor Processing Units) chips were specifically designed to optimize deep learning algorithms and can train these neural networks considerably faster than existing processors. Deep learning is used by Google in its voice and image recognition algorithms. For instance, Google Assistant uses deep learning to allow multiple users to share a single Google Home unit. Deep learning involves feeding vast amounts of data into a computer system which it could use to “learn” and make decisions about other data. The data is fed through neural networks. Google’s TPUs are able to handle this workload at a lower cost, higher performance and lower energy usage than today’s processors.

Google’s AI developments could explain why comparisons between the major voice assistants find that Google Assistant tends to be ahead of the pack.

There have been suggestions that Google has potential to overtake Amazon in the voice assistant market.

Comparisons between Echo and Google Home found that Google Home tended to be better at understanding language and answering questions. A study by 360i revealed that Google Assistant is six times more likely to answer a question than Amazon Alexa. Each AI-enhanced assistant was asked 3,000 questions of which Google Assistant answered 72% while Amazon Alexa answered just 13%.

Another study from digital marketing agency Stone Temple asked the major voice assistants 5,000 general knowledge questions and found Google Assistant to be the clear leader (a study from ComScore found that the most common request of smart speakers was to answer general questions).

Google led the pack answering 68% of the questions, 90.6% of which were answered correctly. Microsoft’s Cortana came in second responding to 56.5% of the questions, of which 82% were answered correctly. Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa were off the pace by a large margin with both answering just about 20% of the questions.

This perhaps may explain why Apple’s HomePod is reportedly more focused on acoustics than the virtual assistant that ships with it. Apple’s HomePod speakers are expected to have louder and more crisp sound than rival smart speakers.

In sum, Google’s AI efforts such as its Google Brain project, AI acquisitions such as DeepMind, and its massive ecosystem of popular software services give the company technological advantages which could help drive development of Google Assistant and (and thus potentially drive market share gains for Google Home) going forward.

