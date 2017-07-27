ARMOUR Residential: This One Was Important

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) has just reported earnings and it was indeed a strong report. This one was important for me because I have had absolutely zero reservations about calling this company and the stock a complete mess, while having questioned the dividend safety over and over. Then, this year, this seemingly perennial bear predicted the dividend as being covered all year and I called for a buy. Yes, a buy call on this stock I long despised. I know, I can't believe it either. But things have improved, and the buy call is justified. This name has disappointed me before and so I was eagerly awaiting this report. What was I looking for? Signs that book value stabilized, the net interest rate spreads widened or at least held firm, and of course were the dividends are being covered? All of this impacts a buy call. So how are we doing?

The quarter was once again decent. Core income, a great measure for determining income available to pay dividends, came in at $29.4 million, which translates to $0.69 per share. These earnings were even quarter-over-quarter on a per share basis but up very slightly from the $29.1 million last quarter. While not a measure that is as important for mREITs as core income, the company actually saw another quarter of positive GAAP net income, coming in at $29.7 million or $0.70 per share. The key here though is that the company's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends paid in the quarter.

Diving deeper into the material, one of the key metrics I always look for in mREITs is the net interest rate spread because it is a proxy for the earnings power of the portfolio. It is absolutely critical to keep an eye on. In the quarter, the annualized yield on average assets rose a marvelous 18 basis points to 3.11% from 2.93% in Q1. Further the annualized cost of funds is the other key component impacting the spread. It ticked up to 1.39% from 1.32% last quarter. The end result? Although both rose, the yields rose at a greater amount than the costs generated to yield them. As such, the net interest spread widened heavily to 1.72% from 1.61%. This is a great result. But why? Well one major source of stress in this sector is prepayments and they remain high. Here in Q2 the constant prepayment rate came in at 7%, falling from 8% in Q1 and falling dramatically from 11.1% to start the year. Can’t ask for much more than that.

Just kidding, of course we can. What about the all-important book value? Let us review how badly book value has gotten clobbered. A cursory review of the last year or so shows this. ARR reported its so-called shareholder equity to be $31.69 at the end of Q2 2015. It fell in Q3 2015 to just $29.05. It was down again another 3.5% to $28.00 in Q4 2015. In Q1 2016 it got crushed and fell to $25.52. In Q2, book value jumped 4.86%. Then Q3 it rose another 8.5% to $27.87. To end Q4, it fell to $24.39. That was a $3.48 loss. We reversed course this year. Back in Q1 it jumped 9% to $26.07. Now here in Q1 it rose 1.5% to $26.40.

So, what is the take away here? It was a great quarter and supports my buy call. I have been let down many times before, and this name is one that I truly despised for so long. But, when money can be made, we have to seize the opportunity and so that’s why it a buy here. I see the dividend being covered all year long.

As always, I welcome your comments.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts "under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.