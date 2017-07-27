Attunity's (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Jul 27, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Garth Russell - Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications

Shimon Alon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dror Harel-Elkayam - Chief Financial Officer

Itamar Ankorion - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann Co. Inc.

Joe Fadgen - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Garth. And thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. With me is Dror Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer.

We will begin by providing you with an overview of our performance during the second quarter and other recent news, which will be followed by the details of our financial results. After our prepared remarks, Dror, Itamar and I will be happy to answer any of your questions. With that, let’s get started.

During the second quarter, we continue to see a healthy growth in our pipeline and customer activity. And closed three large deals in the Data Lake, Cloud and SAP markets. Some additional [indiscernible] from which Attunity has been selected and we expect it to close in the second quarter required longer time frame to finalize.

One of the deals that closed was over $1 million in revenue. This deal is with one of the world's largest financial service company which selected Attunity Replicate to enable strategic Cloud and Data Lake initiatives that the required the delivery of millions of daily trading transactions in real time into the Cloud for real-time analytics.

Another deal closed in the second quarter for $1 million was with a leading European insurance company. This deal included Replicate for SAP continuing our momentum, generating pipeline and closing deals with this unique offering for the large SAP market.

In addition to large customer agreements, as announced this morning, we have signed a strategic OEM license agreement with one of the top information technology companies in the world. We did not recognize any revenues from this agreement yet and it will continue through revenue going forward. I will provide more details about this important strategic partnership and its upside opportunity later in this call.

While we are disappointed with the financial results of the second quarter, we are excited about the positive outlook and the continued growth in our strong pipeline. As I have stated previously, while we scale the business with larger deals, there has been uneven revenue growth across certain quarters. This is due to the impact, as just one or two large deals can help if they are closing a bit before or after the end of the quarter. This is one of the reasons we provided guidance on a yearly basis.

Looking at our performance in the first six months of 2017, we have achieved approximately 43% of our annual revenue target. Looking ahead at the second half of the year, we are on-track and accordingly reaffirm our guidance for full-year of 2017.

This is based on several factors; including the new OEM agreement announced today, continued growth and momentum in the Data Lakes and Cloud markets, our sales pipeline which is larger than ever before and keeps growing, large deals that did not close in Q2 are expected to close in the second half of the year.

I will expand on the key factors that will drive the revenue growth in the second half of 2017, but first I will let Dror review the financial performance for the quarter. Dror, the floor is yours.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you Shimon and good morning everyone. We reported total revenue of $13.5 million for the quarter compared with $14.2 million reported for the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter include license revenue of $6.2 million compared with $8 million reported for the same period last year.

Revenue this quarter does not include revenue from the OEM agreement announced earlier today. The decrease in license revenue is primarily due to the $1.2 million in revenue recognized from an OEM Cloud partner in the second quarter last year.

Maintenance and service revenue was $7.3 million from $6.3 for the same period last year. The increase in maintenance revenue is primarily due to the growth in customer agreement we closed during 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 and high rates of maintenance renewal. The increase in service revenue is a result of a large software license sale we executed recently that utilized our consulting services.

Total R&D expenses were $3.5 million, which is flat compared with the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 7% to $8.8 million from $9.4 million for the same period last year. This decrease is primarily due to a milestone retention payment of $0.3 million to certain key Appfluent employees recorded in the second quarter last year.

A decrease in commission due to lower [license] (Ph) revenue and a decrease in employee related cost mainly due to lower number of quota carrying personal. G&A expenses increased 12% to $1.3 million from $1.2 million last year. This increase is mainly due to one-time employee cost associated with salary updates and higher legal expenses related mainly to the new OEM agreement.

Total operating expenses decreased to 3% to $16 million compared with $18.5 million in same period last year. In our second quarter of 2016 GAAP operating expenses included $2.1 million associated with cost of impairment or require technology from Appfluent.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased to 3% to $14.9 million from $14.4 million last year. This increase is mainly due to the new hires in the professional services, in the support operations and salary updates partially offset by a decreased in sales commission.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses excludes $1.2 million and our amortization expenses associated with acquisitions and equity based compensation expenses, compared with impairment charges of $2.1 million and $2 million in expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions and equity based compensation expenses last year.

Net operating loss for the quarter was $2.5 million compared with $4.3 million in same period last year. Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis was $1.4 million, which excludes $1.2 million in amortization expenses associated with acquisitions and equity-based compensation expenses.

This is compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $0.2 million for the same period last year, which excludes $2.1 million impairment charge and $2 million in expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions and equity based compensations expenses.

Our income tax expense for the second quarter was $0.7 million compared with income tax benefit of $1.2 million for the same period last year. The decreased is mainly attributable to a decrease in differed tax ability associated with Appfluent acquisition following the impairment we recorded last year.

Our non-GAAP income tax expense was $0.5 million which excludes a non-cash income tax expense of $0.2 million related to a non-GAAP adjustment. This is compared with non-GAAP tax benefit of $0.1 million for the same period last year, which excludes a non-cash income tax benefit of $1.1 million mainly associated with business combination accounting group.

The change in the non-GAAP tax expenses is mainly attributable to highest taxable income of our U.S. subsidiaries. Net loss was $3.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared with net loss of $2.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $2 million or $0.12 per diluted share compared with a non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per diluted share last year.

Non-GAAP net loss excludes a total of $1.2 million in expenses which are mostly attributable to amortization costs associated with acquisitions and equity-based compensation expenses. This is compared with a total $3 million in expenses for the same period last year which were mostly attributable to impairment charges and amortization costs associated with acquisitions, equity-based compensation expenses and tax benefits.

Moving to the balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents were $10 million as of June 30, 2017, compared with $9.2 million as of September 31, 2016. The increase in cash is mainly attributable to cash provided from operating activities of $1.2 million, partially offset by final earn-out payment of $0.3 million for the BIReady technology acquisition. We expect that our cash flow in the second half of 2017 will continue to be positive. We continue to effectively manage our accounts receivables with notable DSO of 39 day.

Our shareholders’ equity decreased to $29.8 million as of June 30, 2017 compared with $32.7 million as of December 31, 2016. As of June 30, 2017 our total headcount was 247 compared with 235 as of the end of Q1 2017 and compared with 242 as of the end of Q2 2016.

As Shimon mentioned earlier, we are reaffirming the 2017 full-year guidance originally provided on February 2, 2017. In this guidance, we expect revenue between approximately $62 million and $65 million. Additionally, we expect non-GAAP operating margin to range between 5% and 8%.

Now, I would like to turn the call back over to Shimon for some closing comments.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Dror. We have strong momentum going into the second half of the year with several factors driving our growth. As such, we are confident that we will meet our annual guidance.

As mentioned earlier, we have signed a strategic OEM license agreement with one of the top information technology companies in the world, who will use Attunity technology to facilitate and drive data migration to their platforms.

We believe this is the most valuable OEM agreement we ever signed as it will provides us with several million dollars in revenue and annual revenue, as well as significant upside in revenue and marketing opportunities. We expect this agreement to generate at least $10 million over its initial [indiscernible], mostly in recurring annual revenue, some of which will be recognized in the second half of 2017.

In addition to the agreement provides several significant incremental revenue and opportunities for additional use of Replicate as well as additional products and services [Indiscernible] will be not licensed under this agreement. In such cases, the partner of customers may engage Attunity directly to purchase additional product maintenance and services.

Furthermore the [partner] (Ph) may expand the scope of this agreement to include more migrations scenarios for incremental annual fees. Following the initial term the partner may extend these agreement for up to three additional years. These agreement is a strategic milestone for Attunity, as it solidifies our leadership position for data and cloud migration technology.

Being selected by this partner is another testament to the markets superiority of our technology and our ability to partner with industry leading companies. With its significant upside opportunity, we expect this strategic agreement to support our growth over the next few years.

In terms of Data Lake business, we continue to see a growing pipeline mainly in the big data market. Last year our license revenue grow from Hadoop and Data Lake solutions grew at 150% year-over-year. Our license revenue growth for Hadoop and Data Lake solution grew 150% year-over-year.

And as our customers successfully deployed their initial implementation, they had fueled the growth further. They shared a success with others as well as expand their deployment. We are now working with several customers, who already implemented successfully Attunity for the initial phases in the Data Lake initiatives and now looking to expand and scale the huge opportunity.

In addition, we can now up sell the recently announced Compose for Hive, which provides significant additional value to customers using Attunity Replicate to [indiscernible] data to their Data Lake.

Let me take few minutes to expand on Compose for Hive and the market need it address. The customers started building Data Lake, their initial focus was on data ingestion. This is where we saw the great success with Attunity Replicate as customers were looking for efficient and scalable solutions for loading data incrementally and continuously.

This is where the whole data that is injected into the Data Lake and it's already at to be used for analytic. This is where Compose for Hive comes in. It was designed to help enterprises rapidly realize more value with Data Lake by automating the process of creating and continually updating operational and historical data store for use with Apache Hive which is the most common data base system used in the Hadoop platform.

Together with Attunity Replicate, Attunity Compose for Hive eliminates the hard work of manual and time consuming ETL development, enabling faster and easier creation of analytics-ready Data Lakes. The new offering expands Attunity’s solution set for Data Lakes, empowering enterprises to realize the value of Big Data and Hadoop more quickly and cost effectively.

In addition, it strengthens our differentiation in the Data Lake market, providing unique capabilities offered by Attunity Replicate’s traditional competition. This innovative new solution is offered with an annual subscription pricing model which will continue to grow our current revenue stream.

We are seeing a strong interest in the new offering with several existing customers that are starting evaluation. For example, our customer Verizon states and I quote “We are ingesting data in real-time with Attunity Replicate now. The new Compose for Hive offering has the potential to accelerate creation of operational and historical data stores on our Hortonworks Hadoop platform, which would provide our financial analysis and modeling teams with faster and deeper visibility into business performance.”

It’s really important for us that company like Verizon stating about the success they have with deploying the Replicate for SAP into the Hadoop environment. As a reminder, during the second quarter Verizon presented its success with Attunity Replicate for SAP at Hortonworks DataWorks Conference.

In summary, we are confident and excited about the markets we are focused on, our extended and competitive product suite and the new OEM agreement. We have positive momentum and look forward to continuing our project result.

I would like to thank all our investors, our main customers, partners and dedicated member of Attunity team for their firm support. I would like to take this opportunity and invite all of you to our upcoming Investor Day in New York on September 7 where we will be happy to share with you more information about our pipeline, our partnership, our customers, our markets and our [involvement] (Ph).

With that, I would like to ask the operator to open the call for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Shimon, can you give us a look in the large deals in the quarter. I got a little confused between which ones were - you mentioned three large deals, sounded like getting selected which ones landed in this quarter and which ones are ones that you think will help with Q3 and then if the ones that were this quarter, can you talk maybe about what the general size of those were?

Shimon Alon

Very good. Thank you for the question. I said the following, this quarter in Q2 we closed three large accounts. The first one is with a financial service company, a new customer never had it before very, very large company, went through very elaborate testing and primarily it's for taking information from on premise large data basis, IBM mainframe and alike into the Hadoop cloud.

It requires us to work with the cloud companies with the customer, go through a lot of - as it is a financial service security issues and we closed a $1 million which about I think [$800] (Ph) or some was licenses and the rest would be maintenance and professional services.

The second one was with insurance company in Europe. Again, Data Lake included SAP. The customers signed with us $1 million, we recognized about $700,000 in Q2, the rest would be recognized in the future.

The third one was again this was a new customer that we did not sell before. So the new logos are very exciting. The third one was recognized for about $500,000 in Q2. It is an existing customer who deployed the first phase very successfully and moved into the second phase, it’s a U.S. based customer.

The deals that did not close in Q2, and move into the second half. Interesting enough were already a customers of us. These are about three customers, both are Hadoop solution previously, two of them our very large older in the past.

The good news is they successfully implemented the first few phases, they are very heavy with the system and they both [Indiscernible] us to dive more to extend the use of the implementation. People have to understand when you get into a Data Lake it's always expending.

Sometimes the customer will buy a $400,000 million, sometimes he will buy a $0.5 million, but I will say politely it's a never ending story, because the purpose of it Data Lake is to take all the data into one location. So these two customers, one it’s a European customer that needed to expand to other business and use cases, the other one is a customer who wanted to expand with additional platform.

And as I said we saw about three of them to our disappointment, disappointment at the time was that even though we were told that it would be done in the second quarter and we expected the deal to be closed [indiscernible] the deal moves a few days one way or another, it gives us a great quarter or very poor quarter.

In this case, for what they call allocation of fund resources they had to delay, both orders are actively dealing with each notes, anymore technical question is when they will allocate the funds for this project. And we are confident that we will get both in the second half of the year.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, thanks for that color. On the other large deal that you announced this morning, the $9 million congratulations on that. Do you expect that to start revenue in Q3 or maybe Dror knows better?

Shimon Alon

Very good. I will ask Dror to answer this question.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Glenn. We are currently evaluating the revenue recognition of this deal, we expect that it will hit the second half of the year.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. And then just last thing. Shimon you talked about the sales pipeline being the biggest in company history. I think can you maybe just go in a little more detail about how you see the pipeline and maybe the maturation of where the deals are in the conversion rate and what kind of metrics you are relying on converting as far as to get the yea- end guidance numbers?

Shimon Alon

So talking about the pipeline. As we are looking very closely at the pipeline, we are also looking at the pipeline trend and size and velocity. That’s very critical to us. We are very pleased with the size of the pipeline. As we take the aggregate number of older deals which are on the pipeline right now. As I said, it’s bigger than ever before and it’s bigger.

At the same time, we take snapshot on a weekly basis. And we see that not only it’s the biggest, it grows every quarter. Quarter-after-quarter we see an increase in both the number of deals as well as the size of the deals and the size of the pipeline.

What we are not happy yet and what we are being challenged and that’s a major work we have is what I call it the velocity. It’s how fast we are closing the pipeline and we are focusing while the sales people and the sales managers are working very hard to increase the pipeline and they get the Data Lakes and others, the company management are now focusing on how we can turn and convert them faster.

And also it is not in our control. We can build a very strong technical team that gets technical approval very quickly, but when we go as we go over the last few months with large companies and they ask for security test and compliances and the third-party and code verification and alike, it takes time over and above what we can expect.

The good news is all at ends moving and closing, with all these large accounts we did not lose any so far. The key is how to accelerate the process and part of it is what we see today. As I said we grew the Hadoop Data Lake pipeline, in 2016 we grew it significantly. This is the customer base of Hadooop that we have today and now we are selling them the second sales force phase, we are up-selling them for the initial phases.

This up-sell repeat sales do not requires any more the agreement and the processes that we had before. Existing customers buying much faster and that's what will accelerate the process.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. Thanks for that color. I'll jump back in the queue.

Shimon Alon

Thank you.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you very much.

Operator

And we will go to our next question from Joe Fadgen with Craig-Hallum.

Joe Fadgen

Hey guys, on here for Chad. Thanks for taking the question. So I guess kind of following up on the previous question. It sounds like the deals what it is your kind of the pipeline philosophy it's more or so that it's just taking some of your customers these larger customers a little bit longer on their end to rather than any internal execution issues on year-end is that accurate?

Shimon Alon

I would say exactly.

Joe Fadgen

Okay, so I guess then little bit higher level question. As you are talking to these larger customers and working on larger deals like this, are you finding that you are kind of having to I guess teach them about the market in general and what you do in your value add or are they more knowledgeable about it than maybe they were a year ago and it's not so much a matter of like kind of showing them hey this is what we do and it's just a matter of like kind of working of the details? Just any color…

Shimon Alon

Hey good question and two phases of it. First, I would say customers who are getting you today Data Lake today have enough existing accounts to learn from and from and [indiscernible]. So when they approach us and they get the information from Hortonworks on cloud era form that and from others they are recommending us all time. And we are being recommended by all the Hadoop vendor, we are being recommended by the cloud vendors.

And when we meet with the customers they basically have the concept and the idea where we need to help them. We have to understand the first phase, the first issue of every Data Lake is data availability, data ingestion and the work we do in the Hadoop market is better than anybody else and all the sales we did in this market is now up in running, those that we did almost six months ago.

We get references from customers, we get references from partners and that’s what make the customer more educated. The issues that you can see with customers is what we call the architecture. There is no referenced architecture in that group market today, because every site has a different environment and different strategy, an environment focus the Data Lake itself, the cloud connection, the vendors, it’s an ecosystem.

I’m very happy, we actually brought people to the U.S. and we have in the U.S. today a group of people that works with customers on the architecture itself. It will not surprise people that some days even after they validate, change the architecture and we help them very much to accommodate their needs. So know about us? Yes. Know what we can do for them? Yes. Finalizing the way to implement it, we work with them and help them to do it.

Joe Fadgen

Okay. That will be all for me for now. Thank you.

Shimon Alon

Okay.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you Dror.

Operator

We will take our next question from Richard Baldry with ROTH Capital Partners.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. I cut up briefly, so I’m not sure if you have answered it. Can you talk about that OEM deal, is that a new relationship or an expansion of an existing relationship?

Shimon Alon

I will ask Itamar Ankorion, our Chief Marketing Officer to answer it. First, to give him the congratulations for driving it and closing it. It was his activity as part of the business development and he is familiar with all the aspects. So Itamar please.

Itamar Ankorion

Thank you Shimon and thanks, thank you for the question. As you are probably aware, over the past few years, we have been now working with many of the industry leaders across the world across different industries. We have also had previously working this partner that we have now signed the OEM with and as we do with many other companies, but otherwise, the identity of this partner is confidential at this point.

Richard Baldry

In reading that one, it looks at the end of the three year period they have option to convert it to one-time $10 million license. Can you talk about if that converts, does that only include certain datasets or today have the option to add other datasets, would that change the amount of that one-time?

Shimon Alon

Yes, again very good question, the answer is yes. So first of all, as it was also highlighted during the note before, the agreement here is structured as an annual recurring payment stream for an initial term of three years that can also be extended to continue with annual recurring payments.

On top of that, the partner does have the option after the term ends to convert the annual term into a perpetual one. The size of this conversion is dependent on the number of migration scenarios while the initial scope this deal includes center migration scenarios.

The partner also has the option to expand that and license additional migration scenario for additional fees. So if at the end of the term, they are more so that scenario then the cost of conversion to perpetual will be higher.

Richard Baldry

Okay. And when you talk about efforts to accelerate the deal pace, do you feel it’s more dependent on how quickly is Hadoop pilots are converting full scale deployment and would it be harder the influence, are there are something that you can specifically do yourselves internally that can change the pace on the deal flow?

Shimon Alon

I think we did a lot of things by having our technical people doing all the evaluation, the performance evaluation faster than before. From everything that we can do from a technical point of view, architectural point of view we do well and fast.

I think the critical area it's the administrative [indiscernible] I call it administrative, which is the purchasing department, the legal department and compliance department are getting involved and even though we are doing everything we can to accelerate it with having on in-house [lawyers] (Ph) that’s responding very quickly and focusing on giving all the answers on-time, it takes time. We are very focused on it, but there is not a lot in our control.

Richard Baldry

And last question would be you had an after large deal with SAP Replicate in the first quarter, I think it was $120 million deal. Can you talk about is that deal deployed at scale first and how reference able, how much has that been able to impact your pipeline or visibility within the SAP sort of customer base ecosystem? Thanks.

Shimon Alon

Very good. First of all, today we have more customers on the SAP Replicate or SAP. Again one of them we closed in Q2, another one we closed in Q2. The customers are very happy, the first two that we signed. One is Verizon who already speak in public conferences and give reference to us. So we are pleased with their experience and we can use them to get more of these.

The pipeline for the SAP is very large, at the same time we have to understand that SAP is a complex environment and it's a very a strict customer type, so it takes time to overcome the testing and questions. I would tell you, there is a way we are operate, we can deliver SAP data to the cloud and into the Hadoop.

And if you look at the Hadoop companies like Hortonworks, Cloud Era and [Indiscernible] the need for SAP data is very high. So we are not only pushing it ourselves, we are being pushed by the Hadoop vendor, pushing us to help them to get SAP data into Hadoop and that's why the pipeline is getting bigger.

Richard Baldry

Thanks.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you Rich.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Shimon Alon

Okay. I would take a second just to reach to elaborate on the question that you ask about the partner. I think what we may did not highlight is there are certain restriction for the partner is how to use it which creates numerous upside to us, it’s about the use cases, the time limit and scenarios.

The first one is the use case. This agreement is to provide the customer clients only with migration services, while Replicate does much more than that and continue with replication. The difference is, migration is the one-time and replication is an ongoing basis and continuous updating. And after using the migration, you immediately need the replication. It’s an outstanding upside opportunity for us.

The second thing is that customer can use it from the partner only for up to 12 months form the time he downloaded. So the actual timing you will use it will be shorter. And after that you will have to come to us to buy it on subscription on perpetual basis.

The next one is the limited number of scenarios, which again the partner can add more or the customer can buy from us. The most exciting one here and it is exciting, is A, we get huge visibility into the market, though the partner market will see us.

And he would be exposed to all our product and we definitely expect customers to visit to look at us to provide them with the replication, the visibility and Compose, automation of the [indiscernible] very quickly after they are being exposed to us. So it’s a huge upside both from marketing and development leads as well as from a revenue point of view.

Okay. If there are no further questions, I would like to thank everybody for joining our call today. And again, we expect to see you on September 7 in New York for our Analyst and Investor Day. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. We appreciate your participation and you may now disconnect.

