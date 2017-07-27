Gilead: The Haters Were Wrong

Gilead's (GILD) second quarter results were, as anticipated, much better than the analyst community thought. The outlook for the current year brightens, and shares should have more upside thanks to the company's very low valuation.

Gilead has been a disappointing investment for many shareholders for a while now, but Wednesday's results were solid:

Revenues came in more than ten percent ahead of estimates, and earnings beat by about fifteen percent. Let's take a closer look:

For a while now Gilead's main product line is its HIV / HBV franchise, which saw sales increase to $3.6 billion (up 16% yoy). This strong performance was based on the continuing ramp-up of Gilead's newest HIV therapies Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey. Genvoya is now Gilead's biggest HIV drug, and its growth rates remain very strong: Over just the last three months Genvoya sales increased by twelve percent (from an already high level).

Gilead's HCV franchise saw lower revenues, as expected, but the decline has been much less severe than investors had anticipated: Gilead's HCV business grossed $2.9 billion in sales, mainly via the continuing ramp-up of Epclusa sales (mainly in the US), with Harvoni sales dropping significantly though.

Overall product sales were down a little less than eight percent, and, surprisingly, antiviral sales in the US were actually up minimally year over year (hitting $4.5 billion).

Gilead continues to see its top line shrink, but it appears that the scenarios analysts were describing were far too pessimistic: The decline rate has slowed down from the previous quarter's level, and sales in the US (Gilead's biggest market) are stable.

We get the same picture from Gilead's management, which has raised the guidance for the current year significantly: The midpoint of its revenue guidance was raised from $23.5 billion to $24.75 billion, mainly due to HCV sales seen coming in higher, but HIV / HBV sales are forecasted to grow faster than previously thought as well.

Gilead now forecasts net earnings of $11.0 billion for the current year, which means that shares are now trading at 8.7 times this year's earnings. When Gilead can continue its better than expected performance, and if HIV sales are offsetting lower HCV in an increasing way, it looks like Gilead could be able to report stable revenues and earnings in a couple of quarters (once comparables are a bit easier than they are right now), at which point Gilead could take steps to increase its earnings again, via several possible growth vectors: HCV in China, its Filgotinib drug, its NASH assets or acquisitions are some of the avenues towards a growing top line.

It is nice to see that especially Gilead's GAAP results were a lot better than expected, as GAAP earnings per share dropped by less than ten percent -- the company made only small adjustments in the second quarter, compared to the past when adjustments Gilead made to its GAAP results were bigger.

Gilead's cash pile continued to grow during the second quarter, which was to be expected, as Gilead did not make any big acquisitions and since the buyback pace was lowered a while ago. The company now holds $37 billion in cash on its balance sheet, which more than covers the company's $29 billion in long term debt.

GILD Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This was not a guaranteed thing, as Gilead's debt was a lot higher than its cash holdings a couple of years ago -- Gilead producing a positive net cash position is a thing of the last couple of quarters, and as Gilead continues to increase the quality of its balance sheet it may become more attractive for investors -- after all a positive net cash balance is a big positive in a rising rates environment, where high debt levels become a headwind.

Gilead hasn't announced any plans for its cash holdings yet, apart from continuing to pay its current dividend, it thus seems likely that the company's net cash position will continue to increase by roughly $1.5 billion each quarter, until management finds a way to put that cash to work in a beneficial way.

Takeaway

Overall I like Gilead's results: The uptake of Gilead's new HIV drugs is very strong, HCV is holding up better than expected (especially in the US), the big increase in Gilead's guidance shows management is increasingly confident, and earnings seem to be stabilizing (or at least the decline rate is slowing down substantially).

With a couple of possible catalysts ahead, a corporate tax reform being one of them, I believe that Gilead's shares still have potential at nine times this year's earnings, despite shares trading substantially above the 52 week low already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.