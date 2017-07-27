Nektar Therapeutics: Further Upside Ahead

I look on the oncology collaboration with Takeda favorably, acknowledging the possibility that future data could lead to a partnership formed between the two.

Deal terms for the pact with Eli Lilly to co-develop NKTR-358 were quite generous considering the early-stage nature of the clinical candidate and bode well for its future.

Data from the HAP study utilizing NKTR-181 confirms the drug's utility as an alternative to opioid treatments, and I expect a partnership to be signed before year end.

Shares have run up significantly since my first write-up. The rise is attributable to recent deals and encouraging data from key clinical assets.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have nearly doubled since late January when I stated my expectations of significant appreciation for shares throughout 2017.

Keys to my thesis included growing revenues from partnered programs and the potential of other wholly-owned assets to create value via data readout or collaboration.

Data

On July 10th, Nektar announced positive preclinical results for its first-in-class resolution therapeutic for auto-immune disease, NKTR-358. New preclinical data showed that the drug induced significant regulatory T cell effects and suppressed inflammation in varied models. Hypothetically, such a treatment could be utilized to address imbalance inherent in several autoimmune conditions such as lupus.

Figure 2: Suppression of disease progression in mouse model of systemic lupus erythematosus (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Data from the company's oral Human Abuse Potential study of NKTR-181 confirmed that the drug candidate is a desirable alternative to oxycodone with a significantly lower chance of being abused.

Figure 3: Market opportunity (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Various dosages were compared to common therapeutic doses of oxycodone - 400mg of NKTR-181 was rated significantly lower in terms of peak liking as compared to 40mg of oxycodone. Likewise, similar differences in peak liking were observed comparing the 600mg and 1,200mg supratherapeutic doses of NKTR-181 to 40 or 60mg of oxycodone.

Collaborations

On July 24th, the company announced a deal with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to co-develop NKTR-358, a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic which could address immune system imbalance in patients with several autoimmune conditions. The drug targets the IL-2 receptor complex which in turn spurs a rapid increase in regulatory T cells. Nektar will receive $150 million upfront and up to $250 million in milestone payments - the two companies will co-develop through phase 1, share phase 2 costs 75 (Lilly)/25(Nektar), and the smaller partner retains the option to participate in phase 3 development. They are also eligible to receive double-digit royalties depending on the level of their involvement in pivotal trials. Under specific conditions, Nektar has the option to co-promote in the United States while Eli Lilly will shoulder the burden of global commercialization.

Earlier in May, the company announced it was teaming up in a research collaboration with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) to combine CD122 biased agonist NKTR-214 with five of the larger firm's oncology compounds. Both companies will share the costs of preclinical studies and won't surrender global rights to their oncology assets being explored.

Final Thoughts

I consider the large upfront payment in the Eli Lilly pact to be very encouraging, as it is quite significant for an asset that is only in the first phase of clinical studies. Whatever early data executives at the larger firm were able to see, my guess is that they really liked it.

As for the Takeda pact, I'm hopeful that if early data proves promising, it leads to a significant deal inked later on down the road.

After data presented from the HAP study for NKTR-181 and considering how the opioid epidemic has stayed on the front page of the news (used it as subject matter with my IB Literature kids last semester), I wouldn't be surprised to see a partnership formed before the end of the year.

Another potential catalyst is further data updates from the PIVOT trial of NKTR-214 in combination with Opdivo in several oncology settings. This is part of the company's collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), where the two firms are splitting costs 50/50 and the latter has the right of first negotiation if Nektar decides to partner the asset.

Data from a multiple ascending dose trial in SLE (lupus) patients should be coming in the second half of 2018 and is an exciting catalyst, although a long ways off.

For the first quarter, the company reported a cash position of $362 million, a decrease of $17.1 million from the prior quarter. Taking into account recent deals, I believe that dilution in the near and medium term will not be a concern.

Risks to thesis include clinical setbacks with one or more investigational candidates, as well as disappointing data and negative regulatory decisions. Speaking of which, just a week ago, the company received a negative opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) involving clinical candidate etirinotecan pegol for the treatment of breast cancer with brain metastases. A second pivotal study will be needed, one which will use up more of the company's resources.

For readers who have bagged a significant gain in the stock, I would suggest taking partial profits and holding on some shares for future upside. While the stock may not be the multibagger it once was, due to the reasons above, I believe that future business development and data readouts could spur further gains.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, I would wait for a pullback into the low 20s if it comes to establish a pilot position. Those who have followed me for a while know that in many cases I choose not to chase a stock that has been running, preferring instead to wait for a correction or volatility while scanning for other ideas in the meantime.

