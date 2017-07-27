AMD Earnings Takeaways

Thesis

I believe that AMD’s (AMD) guidance raise is the primary reason for the strong move upward. While I do contend that some of this is due to beating earnings, the size and strength of the move signal underlying reasons. The guidance raise is especially powerful because it excludes crypto currency related revenues. This, in turn, signals that demand for their core products is strong.



Introduction

As many were expecting, AMD easily beat revenue estimates. The biggest contributor was the Computing and Graphics segment, which was up 24% sequentially. No doubt this had to do with the crypto currency mining bonanza. A couple of contributors and many commentators saw this coming. I wrote a piece detailing my earnings beat expectations, which you can read here.



One has to wonder, what is really driving this rally if everyone and their pet saw this coming? Of course, it’s natural for a stock to move up after an earnings beat. I’m specifically talking about the size of the move up, which is rather pleasant for the bulls.



Below, I’ll detail a couple of things which I believe to contribute significantly to the after market hours rally. After which I discuss a key item to continue monitoring.

Guidance raise

The biggest item that I believe to have contributed to the bullish sentiment is the guidance raise. That is because Lisa Su was very specific about what is and isn’t included in the guidance. Management is currently expecting revenues to increase “a mid- to high-teens percentage” while they previously expected low double-digit growth.



A key question to ask is whether it includes effects from crypto currency mining. When an analyst implied that guidance, specifically the implications on 4Q17, was conservative, Dr. Su answered:



“I also think that we want to be cognizant of the fact that some of the graphics demand that we see might be temporal. So we're not counting on that staying through the full year. We'll see what happens. Frankly, I think we'll see what happens with the whole mining stuff.”



Dr. Su also has been very explicit about the fact that crypto currency mining was not included in their 2Q17 forecast and that they are “not looking at it as a long-term growth driver."



So why is it so important that the guidance raise does not include any potential revenue from crypto currency? First of all, it signals that their core business is strong. No one really has an accurate idea of how the crypto currency market will look like. It is notoriously volatile and unpredictable. But management does, however, have a good grasp on their core business and they are signaling added demand for their products.



Second, it signals that management is focused on their core products and aware of the risks of counting on crypto currency i.e. “want to be cognizant that [..] demand that we see might be temporal." It is good managerial practice to under-promise and over-deliver. By excluding crypto currency revenues, management has essentially removed downside risk.

Margins

One major concern that analysts have had about AMD for quite some time now was brought up again:



“So given everything you just said about the mix improving in the back half of the year and the revenues now being higher, I'm a little surprised the gross margin guidance didn't change for the year. So if we translate everything you just said, Lisa, to a gross margin dynamic, can you help us kind of make all of that make sense as well?”



Management explained that the margin guidance has not changed because they see some typical year-over-year head winds in game consoles. That being said, margins did actually improve by 3 percentage points. I’d add to that management stating that their expectations in terms of margin expansion “is certainly playing out, and that’s helping the 3Q guide."



Many do not care about AMD’s margins as of yet. The focus is on AMD taking market share, after which the company can focus on expanding margins more. So while margins are certainly a key item to watch, they are currently less important than revenues since revenues reflect the ability to take market share.

Conclusion

Management’s guidance raise is very powerful given that it excludes revenue from crypto currency activities. This signals that AMD’s core products are strong and sets up the long-awaited market share grab from Intel.