CYS Investments' (CYS) CEO Kevin Grant On Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Rick Cleary - COO

Kevin Grant - CEO

Jack DeCicco - CFO

Bill Shean - Investment Team

Analysts

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Jim Young - West Family Investments

Bose George - KBW

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the CYS Investment Inc. 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. During management's presentation, your line will be in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of management's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. I will provide you with instructions to enter the Q&A queue after management's comments.

For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Rick Cleary, CYS' Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead Mr. Cleary.

Rick Cleary

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the CYS 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and access to the recording of the call will be available on the Company's website at cysinv.com beginning at 3 PM Eastern Time this afternoon. Please be reminded that certain information presented and certain statements made during this morning's presentation with respect to future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements indicate or are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CYS future performance, taking into account information currently in the Company's possession. Beliefs, assumptions and expectations are subject to change, risk and uncertainty as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known to management or within management's control. If management's underlying beliefs, assumptions and expectations prove incorrect or change, then the company's performance and its business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed, anticipated or contemplated in any of their forward-looking statements. In any event, actual results may differ.

You are invited to refer to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which provides description of some of the factors that could have a material impact on the Company's performance and could cause actual results to differ from those that maybe expressed in forward-looking statements. Also, please note that the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, Thursday, July 27, 2017.

The Company does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information to reflect future events or circumstances. To better understand our results, it would be helpful to have available the press release that we issued last night. As in the past releases, the earnings release includes information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, which may be discussed on this call.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kevin Grant.

Kevin Grant

Thank you, Rick, and good morning. Welcome to our 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'd like to make a few comments first and have Jack walk through the details of the quarter before we get to your questions. In addition as usual, Bill Shean is with us from our investment team. We look forward to your questions.

We are now six months into the new administration's term and the Republican-controlled congress, senate and executive branch. The bond market has already shown cold water on the chances of a highly-stimulative fiscal program. The tax for this part of the Affordable Care Act is very unlikely to be repealed, a meaningful reduction in personal income tax rates is unlikely and details of corporate tax reform remain highly controversial even with the Republican party, necessitating secret negotiations within the party.

The equity markets remain optimistic about an EPS bump from tax reform, but about the only policy action that is somewhat tangible at this point is regulatory relief in the form of limited new regulations that might impede economic growth.

On a monetary side, the Fed has given us a great guidance on both the path of short-term interest rates and their plans for the balance sheet. As many of you know, I've been saying for well over five years that I felt the end point for Fed funds would have a one handle. This came from the simple logic that potential GDP growth, simply from growth in the work force plus productivity added up to about 1.4% and that the additional factors of technology-replacing labor and regulatory drag would hold down inflation.

For the first time, several Fed governors have expressed a similar view with Chair Yellen actually saying that the Fed is nearly finished raising interest rates. The bond markets of course are already priced in this view with the tenure treasury at around 2.15% and showing little volatility. The Fed have also provided preliminary guidance about its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. This has been written about extensively, but in some, the Fed made it clear that they will allow the size of the balance sheet to melt down through maturities and mortgage paydowns and will use a system of monthly caps to be sure the paydowns which are quite lumpy, won't create volatility. The Fed actually wants to eliminate volatility.

Many analysts have run out projections for the next several years and it's clear that the Fed will still be a buyer in our markets in 2018 and 2019, just to a lesser magnitude. This is in keeping with the Fed's commitment to financial stability, that is extremely low volatility. This is music to the ears of the mortgage read industry. This industry should in fact perform very well in such an environment. So, what does this mean for the outlook for our company? Well, since our last earnings call, we've learned that the Fed is nearly done raising our borrowing costs and they are committed to minimizing and moving very slowly, leaving our asset market. This means our return on equity should be quite stable for a long time with minimal pressure on our net interest spread.

Thankfully, we took advantage of the volatility in the fourth quarter and the asset rebalancing that we accomplished in Q4 continues to pay off as it will continue to do so for some time. We still need to manage our risks however. After all, we have six seats at the Fed that remain open and a Fed without a quorum [ph] and they're uncertain into 2018. We believe the Yellen Fed has put programs and plans in place that would be difficult to override, but we still need to manage our risks.

So in the second quarter, we were very active rebalancing our hedges. You'll notice that we added $1 billion of long-term cancellable swaps. If rates move sharply higher, we'll be glad we did this and if rates move lower due to diminished growth expectations or some negative shock, we'll simply cancel those hedges and rebalance at cheaper levels. We've done this in the past to very favorable effect.

We also, for the first time, added tenure swaps. In the past, the curve had been way too steep, so tenure swaps were very expensive. However, in the current environment, the curve is flat and they are much more reasonably priced. The hedge rebalancing cost says very little in our NIM, but we think this is good insurance anyway.

Our expectations for interest rates are not too different than market consensus. We are now planning for one more hike in 2017, followed by a pause and the Fed to announce a start date of a balance sheet normalization program. Just announcing a date and path is effectively tightening, so we think the Fed wants to see how the markets react and they will be reluctant to touch interest rates for several quarters.

It's unclear if next year's FOMC will see the world this way, but the Fed staff to their credit, has put a lot of effort into these programs, so I would assign a very low probability to any meaningful departure from their plan. I'd also just like to remind everyone that interest on the Fed's portfolio remains the fourth largest source of revenue to the U.S. Treasury and the CBO will have to build into their budget's growing process whatever plan the Fed actually announces, once it's actually announced.

Overall, we feel quite good and optimistic about the business delivering a 10% to 12% return for quite some time. That equity return is delivered to our shareholders as a cash dividend. The rebalancing on the asset side in Q4 and Q1 helped to elongate those returns and the hedge rebalancing that we accomplish in Q2 should dampen volatility. As usual, we'll look for opportunities every day to enhance our returns on the business.

At this point, I'd like to turn it over to Jack to touch on a few financial highlights for the last quarter.

Jack DeCicco

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. I'll summarize the financial results for the quarter before we open up the call for questions. The second quarter was another solid quarter for us. Net income was up over 56% from the prior quarter, while core plus drop income exceeded the dividend for a second consecutive quarter. At the same time, we repositioned and expanded our hedge portfolio while simultaneously decreasing the net swap in cap pay rate. More details on all of this in a moment.

During the quarter, we experienced a modest flattening of the yield curve, driven by another 25 basis point rate hike in June, the third hike in as many quarters. Longer term yields rallied with the tenured treasury down nine basis points to end the quarter at 230. At the same time, we experienced a moderate decline in swap rates. This serves as the back drop for the current quarter's financial performance.

Beginning with the GAAP operating results, net income for the quarter was $45 million or $0.30 per share versus $28.8 million or $0.19 per share in the prior quarter. The current quarter results were driven by a $34 million net increase in realized and unrealized gains when investments partially offset by $17.3 million increase in net realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments.

Core earnings plus drop income for the quarter was $40.6 million or $0.27 per share as compared to $41.8 million or $0.28 per share in the prior quarter. The net decrease in core earnings plus drop income was largely due to a $5 million increase in interest expense and a $0.7 million decrease in drop income all set in part by a $3.8 million increase in total interest income. The increase in interest expense results from an increase in the cost of funds during the quarter that stems from the Fed's 25 basis point rate hike in June.

Despite an increase in the average GBA activity during the quarter to $1.7 billion from $1.5 billion in the prior quarter, drop income declined by $0.7 million as a result of the timing of certain trades occurring later in the quarter. The $3.8 million increase in total interest income is a consequence of the decrease in the weighted average CPR during the quarter, coupled with the continued benefits of the portfolio repositioning Kevin mentioned earlier that took place over the past few quarters, where we went up in coupon at the same time, we lowered our cost basis. A benefit we expect to continue well into the future.

During the quarter, the weighted average CPR decreased to 7.5% from 8.1% in the prior quarter, which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in net premium amortization. During the second quarter while swap rates were at their lowest levels we've seen all year, we see the moment and opportunistically repositioned a portion of our hedge portfolio by replacing an existing $1 billion in notional of shorter-dated swaps maturing in less than six months, with an equal amount of seven-year cancellable [indiscernible] swaps. We also incrementally added $100 million notional of tenure swaps.

We continue to benefit from increases in three months LIBOR to receive legs of our swaps. During the quarter, three months LIBOR exceeded the cap rate of 1.25% on caps with the notion of $1.2 billion, making them cash flow positive. Two additional caps with a notional of $1 billion are expected to begin cash flowing positive in the next quarter when the respective rates reset. As a result of rising three months LIBOR, during the quarter, we experienced an eight basis point decrease in the net swap in cap pay rate, while we expanded the size and duration of the hedge portfolio. For your convenience, more details on the hedge portfolio are available on Page 10 of the Supplemental Earnings Presentation.

Operating expenses decreased $0.8 million to $5.4 million during the quarter, which translates to an operating expense ratio of 1.4% for the current quarter. As noted during the last quarter's earnings call, the prior quarter included $0.6 million of non-recurring expenses related to my predecessor. All such costs are now behind us.

Switching over to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with a book value of $8.31 per share, up less than 1% from $8.26 per share in the prior quarter after declaring a $0.25 per share dividend. The current quarter total stockholder return on common equity was 3.6% or just over 14% on an annualized basis. The overall size of the investment portfolio, inclusive of TBA derivatives increased marginally to $12.6 billion from $12.5 billion at the beginning of the quarter, while we moderately reduced our 15-year MBS holdings and increased our 30-year MBS holdings.

We ended the quarter with total repurchase agreements at $9.4 billion, up from $9 billion in the prior quarter, leverage which includes TBAs was little-changed at 7.20 to 1 at June 30, from 7.15 to 1 [ph] at March 31. We ended the quarter with a hedge ratio of 97%, down slightly from 99% in the prior quarter. We continue our trend of maintaining high levels of liquidity, ending the quarter with liquidity at 69% of stockholder's equity.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Steve DeLaney with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Steve DeLaney

Good morning, everyone, and congratulations on a strong quarter. Kevin, as I look at the trend quarterly and back into 2016, pretty dramatic the way the spread has held up, given the pressure on cost of funds with the Fed hikes. And it seems to me that the thing you're doing that has differentiated yourself versus some peers is the job you've build on to manage the prepayment profile of the portfolio and I guess that started in a big way back in the fourth quarter. But can you talk about how going forward, the Fed is probably going to create a little more of a hurdle for us over the next year. So how going forward do you actively manage this portfolio to maintain the edge that you have on prepayment speed? Because it seems to me that's what the key to your healthy spread at the current time. Thank you.

Kevin Grant

Thanks for the question, Steve. I think the reality is - really from a regulatory perspective and also a little bit of a rates perspective, we're in a world that prepayments speeds are not as sensitive to going so on in the economy interest rates and so forth as they used to be. So we actually think at the outset we're just in a slower prepayment environment. It's regulatory [indiscernible] around refinancing and credit and all that. Now having said that, you notice in the financials that our CPR went down, our cost basis went down and we went up in coupon, and you would think that that doesn't compute. But we've been able to manage these risks pretty effectively without paying out for specified pools. And I think that's key. It's very easy for people to kind of get wrapped up in the specified pool trade, but Wall Street is all too happy to try and extract a premium for those things and most of the time it's not worth it. I think it's just active rebalancing and just a very careful focus on not paying too much for prepayment protection.

Steve DeLaney

Yes. And does that somehow have to do with the size of the portfolio and do you feel that you've got a good-sized portfolio, but would it be significantly harder to do what you're accomplishing now if you were to try to double the size of the company? There has been a lot of active capital raising recently by agency mortgage rates. I wonder how efficiently that new capital gets deployed. These will be the existing portfolios.

Kevin Grant

Well, it's a very important point because the bigger you are, the more generic you're going to have to be by definition. We think we could scale the strategy. I don't know, we could put it four times our size? I don't think we'd have any trouble scaling it for a multiple of our size. At some point, it will definitely start to impact. At some point, sizes you're on to me [ph]. And you know, to that point, Steve, we would love to get the expense ratio down. We really would.

Steve DeLaney

Right.

Kevin Grant

On the other hand, we still want to have value added and we still want to be able to move around in the markets comfortably. There's a balance there.

Steve DeLaney

Okay, great. And just a quick one if I can, for Jack. Something crossed my desk Monday that I was not aware of and this was a Morgan Stanley comment about a pending FASB [ph] change with respect to hedge accounting for certain prepayable assets such as MBS. The bottom line comment is they were suggesting that this might be favorable to banks and could increase both bank demand for MBS and also trading velocity. I was just wondering if you guys have had an opportunity to analyze that or were aware of what's coming down the road on change on accounting. Thank you.

Jack DeCicco

This is Jack. Thanks, Steve, for the question. I'm not familiar with the changes on the accounting side that would drive changes on the operational side. I can't address that question at this point.

Steve DeLaney

In fairness, we were not either. We did not realize anything was going on in this. It may not end up being a big deal, but I thought just by chance, I thought I would ask about it. Thank you for your comments, guys.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Doug Harter with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Doug Harter

Thanks. Kevin, can you talk about the cost of adding the cancellable swap and how that has trended over the past couple of quarters with lower volatility?

Kevin Grant

Yes. There's a couple of components to the cost of cancellables from swaptions and so forth. One is the one that we all think about and that's the volatility in the market because that's built into the equation and what everybody uses. But it's also the shape of the curve because these things are struck off of forward rates and that's true with swaptions or cancellables, whatever. And with the curve so flat, forward rates do not move up very much. You can actually get the strike for the cancellable much lower in a flat curve environment than a steep curve environment. That's a big component of it. Spread levels, Bill, do you want to talk about the exact spread level?

Bill Shean

Sure, Doug. This is Bill. From April, let's say there the five years were roughly about five or six lower than they were the last time we had this call and the seven years, about seven or eight basis points lower. So it's really a function as Kevin mentioned, of the volatility environment and the fact that the Fed continues to signal things so well, makes them a relatively good choice for us in our mind as a hedge vehicle.

Doug Harter

And then I know you said that your expectation that volatility stays low. I guess how do you weigh that versus using the lower volatility environment to further reduce duration gap, further reduce risk in case volatility acts unpredictably?

Kevin Grant

Yes. That's another good question. If you look at our interest rates sensitivity table, you will see that despite putting on a $1 billion seven year cancellable swaps, our duration gap really is very little unchanged and that's because the cancellable swaps, the duration on those things is not as long as you might think right now. But their duration goes up significantly when rates go up and those cancellable swaps become more in the money, if you will. That is really the reason for these things. Maybe we have more of them in the next couple of quarters, I don't know. It's all the function of what market opportunities are given to us. But the notion of taking down risk and maintaining this very healthy equity return, clearly that's something that we'd jump at when given the opportunity.

Doug Harter

If you were to look at your duration gap in an uprate environment, 50, 100, with the cancellable swaps, would you say this quarter it's lower than it was last quarter? Or how would you characterize that?

Kevin Grant

It feels to me - and this is just from my experience - it feels to me that our duration, our sensitivity to rates is going to be meaningfully less. Now, the models are the models and we've got to be consistent in our use of models. But it feels to me like we took out a significant amount of volatility in the business. Bill, you've been around a long time. What's your scent [ph]?

Bill Shean

I agree. Doug, I think the key is that if rates do go higher, this extension on the cancellables, they go from this very short duration to a much longer duration and actually it's a big win for us on the NAV side protection-wise.

Doug Harter

All right. That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jim Young with West Family Investment. Your line is open.

Jim Young

Yes. Hi. With your continued strong performance in tenure core income, I'm just wondering how much undistributed taxable income can you have on the balance sheet, and secondly, how are you thinking about your balance sheet leverage in this time given they'd expect lower volatility. You've got to be $1 billion of swaps and the outlook for the mortgage read industry is characterized and remains very positive. So I'm just kind of curious how you think about leverage going forward? Thank you.

Kevin Grant

On the leverage question, I think we're in the right spot. Two weeks before the end of the quarter, we were a little bit below seven and without doing any trade, the leverage has popped up a couple of tens. You don't know what the leverage is going to be on a date without knowing what all the market prices on all the assets are going to be on that same day. It's kind of a weird thing to try and manage if you wanted to. We like the seven times leverage. Equity returns are just fine, our liquidity is extremely high. We've been running excess liquidity around 60% generally. To me, that allows us to sleep very comfortably at night. On the undistributed taxable income, you don't really know till the end of the year. Jack, you want to give any comment?

Jack DeCicco

I would start by saying that we generally don't give guidance on that figure. We tell the world and it's just common in the industry that you use core plus drop as a proxy, but you really don't know until the end of the year because it's a lot more complicated than just core plus drop. Tax is very technical in nature.

Jim Young

Okay, great. And can you give us a sense with how you're thinking about maintaining your fairly stable balance sheet leverage and the like, the strong outlook into your core earnings? At what point in time do you think the board would revisit and rethink the current dividend?

Kevin Grant

Well we give the Board a recommendation every quarter and we revise it every quarter. The way I look at where the market is right now, what our reinvestment opportunity is, it's part of the queue we just had our board meeting. That discussion was pretty straightforward. Right now it's pretty stable environment. As I said at my comments, it feels like the ROE is pretty stable. We take it quarter-by-quarter, but right now it feels pretty good.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Bose George with KBW. Your line is open.

Bose George

Hey, guys. Good morning. Kevin, I think you just answered my question, but I was going to ask just about incremental spreads and ROEs versus what you're currently generating in the portfolio.

Kevin Grant

Well, it's kind of funny. What you see is what you get. If we were to reinvest a new dollar rate today, probably net interest spread that we have in Q2 is probably reflective of that grief returns for fresh money. I think it's pretty attractive.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks very much. It's all I had. Good quarter.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And I am showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Cleary for closing remarks.

End of Q&A

Rick Cleary

Thank you, Kelley. As a reminder, please visit our website to access the second quarter supplemental deck. And on behalf of Kevin, Jack, Bill and the entire CYS management team, I'd like to thank you for taking the time to participate and speak with us this morning and we thank you for your continued support and interest. Have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, than you for participating in today's call. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.