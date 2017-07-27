Twitter: Lacking The Network Effect The Market Wants

Twitter (TWTR) is sinking over 10% following the release of weak Q2 user growth metrics. The numbers continue to suggest that the social-media service lacks the network benefits of Facebook (FB) though investors shouldn't extract that this means a lack of value in the stock.

For Q2, the market was highly disappointed that MAUs (monthly average users) only grew 5% YoY and were sequentially flat at 328 million. Analysts though only expected roughly 329 million due to seasonal slowdowns. The focus on this user number though misses that engagement via DAUs (daily active users) were up 12%.

Source: Twitter Q2'17 shareholder letter

The DAU growth was even more impressive considering the jump comes on top of 5% growth in the prior year. The growth is most prominent in the Live Video segment where unique viewers were 55 million in Q2, up from 45 million in Q1.

New products like Twitter Lite promise a bump in MAUs going forward. The company had roughly 15 million SMS Fast Followers users back at the end of 2015 when the company stopped reporting the users and this new low data product promises to reclaim these users in the emerging markets like India.

An impact to audience metrics probably came from the greater focus on safety on the platform. Twitter saw a 10-fold increase in the abusive accounts where the company took action that included suspending the account. This short-term impact to users will benefit the platform long term.

So Twitter is seeing active users more engaged, but the service isn't able to drive material growth in new users. The numbers speak to the large value of existing users and the need to implement a subscription service to build more revenue from these power and influential users.

As an example, Twitter only generated quarterly revenues of $1.75 per MAU while Facebook was up at $4.64. My previous article highlighted how the influential user base of Twitter should probably generate higher per user revenues.

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter continues making progress under the surface. The MAU growth remains spotty, but the service is better and engagement is up double digits.

With the enterprise value below $10 billion on this dip, the stock remains a bargain in the internet space. All of the new initiatives around Live Video, Twitter Lite and safety will eventually lead to MAU growth that the market wants to see while the company has plenty of catalysts for higher revenues per user.

The company might lack the network effects that the market wants to see, but the value of the platform is clear.