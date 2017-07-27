CEE: Sanctions, What Sanctions?

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

Being of Soviet birth and having friends and family still living in Russia and the former Soviet States keeps me both interested and invested in Russian and Eastern European assets.

Being on the ground so to speak has me excited to see, perhaps as much if not more than Jim Rogers, the opportunity to pick up solid companies at some of the lowest valuations in the world.

Needless to say, I am always looking for ways to pick up Russian equities even cheaper.

Last March, I wrote an article highlighting the Central Europe Russia & Turkey Closed End Fund (CEE). In that article, "CEE: Russia At A Discount," I described the fund as a less transparent way of getting Russian exposure albeit with a discount. Today, I wanted to see how the fund performed and how it may respond in the near future.

What's New?

Since our initial article, the markets have rallied and the economy kept on moving along.

More important to our topic is a number of political developments.

First, President Trump has visited and met with Russian President Putin. Overall the meetings have been looked at positively and by all accounts reported as being productive.

The second development and one that is currently ongoing is a House Republican bill that looks to place new sanctions against Russia for the alleged "hacking" and meddling with our 2016 Presidential elections. No one knows, at least at the time of writing if it is going to go anywhere, or even if passed if President Trump would sign it. One group however that is vehemently opposed to these additional measures is the European Union.

This new bill, while putting "America First," would have a negative impact on many European interests, including potentially blocking an energy pipeline that would bring natural gas to Europe from Russia.

Personally, I believe this is yet another "feel good" measure being passed that will be virtually ineffective and will keep Americans' attention away from real issues affecting our country and focused on the boogeyman of the week.

In any case, let's get on with the show, shall we?

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, CEE yielded an income only distribution of 2.34% and was trading at a discount of 12.85% to its Net Asset Value. Today CEE yields 2.17% and is trading at a discount of 11.77%.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see from the above chart, the fund has performed well, even though the discount to NAV has not decreased.

Looking at the asset allocation we can see that about 86% of the fund is currently invested in equities and 1% in preferred stocks. Surprisingly the fund is currently sitting on 13% cash and cash equivalents. This is up from 10% at the time of our initial article.

Source: CEE Website

Looking at the most recent top 10 holdings we can see household names such as Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY).

The top 10 holdings make up 38.1% of the portfolio.

The major changes are that Gazprom no longer makes up the largest holding.

Source: CEE Website

Looking at the country breakdown we can see that 47% is currently invested in Russia with Poland and Hungary contributing 21% and 13% respectively. Turkey is only representing 8% of the portfolio however.

Since our previous update, Russian exposure has dropped 8%, from 55% of the portfolio. Polish exposure has increased 5% from 16% to 21% of the portfolio and Hungary has increased from 6% to 13%. Turkish exposure dropped 4% from 12% to 8%.

Source: CEE Website

Looking at the sector breakdown, we can see that Energy makes up only 29% of the fund, something that will typically keep investors away from Russian investments.

Source: CEE Website

Next, let's take a look at how the fund performed.

Performance Update

Since last update, the fund has achieved a total return of 7.68%. Since the fund has not paid out an income distribution, the 7.68% is also the per share price increase.

The underlying NAV of the portfolio has increased 5% over the same time-frame.

CEE data by YCharts

Year To Date the fund is now up 10.40% while the underlying portfolio has increased 7.35%

CEE data by YCharts

Next we can take a look at how the fund has done against other Russian themed investments, including the VanEck Vectors Russian ETF (RSX), iShares MSCI Russia (ERUS), SPDR S&P Russia ETF (RBL), the VanEck Vectors Russia Small Cap (RSXJ) and Voya Russia Mutual Fund (LETRX).

And the first chart we look at brings a total surprise... the CEF handily outperformed all of its peers, not only surpassing in performance but being the only fund that is positive over the examined time period.

CEE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the YTD time-frame, we can see the two actively managed investments, CEE and the open end mutual fund returning positive numbers while the passive ETFs are down for the year.

CEE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the 1 year number, we can see the same results play out, with one major difference. RSXJ, the Russian Small Cap ETF has increased over 44% over the last 52 weeks. The largest reason I can think of right now is the Russian Ruble getting stronger, particularly since elections. Since small caps are predominately Russia domiciled, they are priced in Rubles, thus when the Ruble gained strength, it provided a catalyst for the price increase. Secondly, the Russian economy has exited its recession and as we well know, small caps typically lead the way.

Excluding RSXJ, CEE was the best performer over the last year, followed by the actively managed Voya mutual fund. Seems like fund managers certainly earned their fees this year.

CEE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The fund has easily surpassed all of its peers. While actively managed funds tend to under-perform during broad bull markets, active management has certainly shown its benefits during sideways and bear markets.

One factor that does immediately stand out however is that having Polish exposure has helped the fund. While Russia has performed well, Polish equities experienced gains of over 40% year to date, as evident by the two available Polish ETFs, iShares MSCI Poland (EPOL) and MarketVectors Poland (PLND) ETFs.

Much like we saw in the recent Build America Bond Fund articles, certain funds like (GBAB) and (BBN) have outperformed their peers such as the Nuveen Build American Bond (NBB) and Build American Bond Opportunity (NBD) funds by adding different asset classes to the mix. In the same light, CEE has outperformed its pure Russian peers by adding non-Russian exposure. Good or Bad? Neither. Just different.

For pure index investors, CEE continues to be an "impure" and murky investment. On the other hand, for investors who want the ability to generate alpha or active managers who can potentially avoid downside risks in any markets, CEE represents an investment that will bring Russian exposure as long as you don't mind giving management some flexibility.

One thing for sure, management has my attention. We will certainly continue to monitor this investment and I may move some of my RSX exposure into this fund, especially since it 10% off. =) (Discount to NAV).

I hope this article is helpful and insightful. If you are interested in Russian or Eastern European investments, please take a look at my previous article, "Investing in Russia: A Quick Guide." More Information about CEE can be found on the fund's website here.

