Undervalued And Growing: Argan, Inc.

Argan, Inc (NYSE:AGX) has presented itself as an exciting investment opportunity. As they are not a household name, I'll give you a quick summary of how Argan, Inc makes their money. AGX is a holding company that runs operations through a quartet of subsidiaries. Those subsidiaries function in the power and industry services, industrial fabrication and field services, and telecommunications infrastructure services. (In a nutshell: they provide the services to build and commission energy projects and industrial plants) Want to know more? Check out this thorough description.

First and foremost, AGX has no debt. This serves as an intrinsic safety net for Argan. When there is an economic downturn, or when things get rough in the engineering and construction sector AGX will still be able to pay its debtors. Mainly because it doesn't have any! Please take a second to compare this situation to your household. How much more comfortable would it make you to be debt free? How much lower would your stress level be? That no-debt daydream is Argan's reality.

In addition to being debt free, AGX has an incredible rate of return on capital. If you are going to chose one single metric to measure how efficiently a business is run, choose return on capital. Right now, AGX is using its money in a more efficient manner than almost every other company in the Global Engineering and Construction industry, officially doing better than 98% of its peers. This is even more impressive when you learn that the industry itself has been slowed by the low price of oil. I'll mention it again, one reason that AGX has been able to excel in this environment is because of their favorable debt position.

Another characteristic that draws me to Argan, Inc is their lack of mainstream coverage. For example, none of the following have any available research, ratings, or reports on AGX: Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Morningstar, CFRA, Zacks.com, or MSN Money. (There are more, but you get the point) Part of the reason is because they're relatively small with a market cap of under one billion dollars. Another reason, in my humble opinion, is that buying a holding company that specializes in industrial plants just isn't a very tempting investment... in fact, it's a little boring. But, for our purposes, this is a great thing! For better of for worse, under-covered companies have a tendency to drift further away from their true value. For the value investor, this means there is a decent chance that we can purchase this stock at large discount.

For better of for worse, under-covered companies have a tendency to drift further away from their true value. For the value investor, this means there is a decent chance that we can purchase this stock at large discount. As an unnecessary side note, I'd like to interject that the Efficient Market Hypothesis is misguided and fallacious, but that argument is for another time.

I will not even attempt to guess where the market will go in the short term, which is why I only invest with a long term horizon. This allows me to put the odds in my favor that, when given time, the market will agree with my intrinsic value of the company.

For intrinsic value, I really like the valuation model developed by gurufocus.com. They have a model based on normalized free cash flow and book value. This helps smooth revenue and earnings and by design calculates an intrinsic value for a company that doesn't have consistent income or profit. Using this model Argan comes in at a healthy $102.83 per share. Remember, we just want to put the odds in a favor. This intrinsic value can be wrong by over $30 and we will still make money on our investment. This is a textbook example of a margin of safety.

As a general rule of thumb, re-evaluate this investment after a year and don't be stubborn. If an unforeseen catalyst considerably moves this stock in the wrong direction, get out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.