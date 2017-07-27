Visa Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Marqeta

Visa management is beginning to make necessary moves to adopt new technologies that can either threaten or expand Visa's offerings.

Marqeta has developed low-code technologies that enable businesses to manage their own transaction processing.

Payment processing giant Visa (V) has lead a$25 financing round for processor platform company Marqeta.

Marqeta has developed an open API card issuing and processing platform that makes it easy for businesses and individuals to access physical and virtual payment technologies.

Visa management is right to begin investing in new technologies that can expand its offerings amid a changing industry landscape.

Oakland, California-based Marqeta was founded in 2010 to create what it calls a ‘developer friendly Issuer Processor API’ for businesses.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jason Gardner, who was previously co-founder and President of PropertyBridge, which was acquired by MoneyGram International (MGI).

Below is a brief video interview of Marqeta CEO Gardner:

(Source: Kate Fitzgerald)

Essentially, Marqeta allows businesses to fund payment cards and authorize transactions using its API combined with the business’ own rules, data, and decision process.

Investors in the current deal were led by Visa and included previous investors 83 North, Commerce Ventures, Granite Ventures, IA Capital, CommerzVentures GmbH. New investor CreditEase, which is a large ‘alternative’ lender, also participated.

Valuation of the current round was not disclosed. Marqeta has now raised more than $70 million in funding since 2011.

Concurrent with the funding announcement, Visa and Marqeta are also entering into a partnership which promises to use Marqeta’s platform to expand Visa’s payment processing activities more deeply into ‘growing opportunities for virtual, physical and tokenized payments across a number of commercial markets and use cases.

As Visa highlighted in the deal announcement,

The market for electronic payments continues to grow in commercial payables, alternative lending, disbursements, eCommerce, on-demand services, and P2P payments.

Visa is partnering with Marqeta to tap into its low-code approach that enables companies to ‘authorize their own card transactions, fundamentally changing how companies engage with card issuing and transaction processing.’

It’s a bold move by Visa management because it is essentially expanding into a business model that directly threatens its core, legacy business.

For Marqeta, in addition to the investment dollars and prestige from an industry heavyweight, it stands to gain access to Visa’s ‘broader ecosystem’ by its new relationship.

Visa gains by having the inside track to lightweight technologies that increase commerce options for its customer base.

In my view, Visa management is right to do deals like this, as financial technologies are undergoing tectonic shifts with the convergence of internet connectivity, mobile access, and new modes of value storage and transfer such as the blockchain.

Notably, Visa has been a laggard in investing in new technologies, as the Excel sheet below shows little activity in recent years in comparison to competitor Mastercard,

(Source: VentureDeal)

I expect to see additional investment and M&A activity by industry participants such as Visa as they seek to harness new technologies and business models threatening a change to their preeminent position.

