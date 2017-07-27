Energy Powers Dividend Achiever Dog Gains In July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Achiever stocks showed 40% more net gain than from a $5k investment in all ten.

Dividend Achiever dogs are noted for 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. Some 265 Achiever equities are balanced by sector and capitalization. PFM is the tracking ETF.

Top 30 Dividend Achiever Dogs By Yield Represented 7 Sectors In July

Yield (dividend / price) results from here July 26 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from seven of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements.

It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Notched 25.2% Average Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achiever Dogs By July 2018





Six of ten top dividend-yielding Achiever dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for July, 2018:

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was projected to net $515.11, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $327.79, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from just one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $253.06, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% above the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $235.06, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) netted $232.34 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) was projected to net $231.49, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $222.03, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $180.23, based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $166.19, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) was projected to net $160.40, based on a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.24% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Augured One Dividend Achiever Dog To Lose 8.14% By July, 2018





One probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Mercury General (MCY) projected a loss of $81.43 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Achievers

U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. A Base list of 72 equities showing greater than 3% annual payouts was reduced to 30 when the bar was set at 4.22%.





Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Achiever Stocks By Yield

Top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 7/26/17 showing top yields, represented three sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [8 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) [1] was tops of the eight energy sector representatives listed. The remaining seven energy dogs placed second, third, and fifth, and then, seventh through tenth: Genesis Energy (GEL) [2]; Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) [3]; Buckeye Partners (BPL) [5]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [7]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [7]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [8]; Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) [9]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [10].

A single utility placed fourth, Amerigas Partners (APU) [4], and the last loner found the middle of the list as the consumer defensive sector equity in sixth, Vector Group (VGR) [6], to complete the top ten July Achiever top dogs by yield.





Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 13% To 42.93% Upsides, While (32) Four Showed Losses Covered by Dividends And (33) One Showed A Loss Exceeding $30 More Than Dividends Earned To July, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wrangled (34) A 8.66% Median Target Price Upside and (35) A 12.02% Gain From 30 Dividend Achiever Upside Dogs Come July 2018





Achiever stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 26, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected an 8.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6% in the coming year. Notice, price gaining on dividend to within $35 in the coming year forecasts a near-overbought condition ahead for the Dividend Achiever top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Cast A 40.09% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Stocks To July 2018





Dog Metrics Found Huge Gains From Small Dogs

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 7/2/17 and showing the highest dividend yields as of 7/26/17 represented three sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (36) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 31.27% Vs. (37) 22.32% Net Gains by All Ten by July, 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 40.09% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The third lowest-priced Dividend Achiever dog, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), was said to deliver the best net gain of 51.51%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs for July 26 were: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP); Energy Transfer Equity (ETE); Energy Transfer Partners (ETP); Vector Group (VGR); Genesis Energy (GEL), with prices ranging from $16.05 to $30.47.

Five higher-priced dividend Achiever dogs for June 9 were: Holly Energy Partners (HEP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); TC W.P. Carey (WPC); Buckeye Partners (BPL), whose prices ranged from $34.27 to $63.66.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Four of these Dividend Achiever pups qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-nine Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again!

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article for August. Text me your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name under the headline of this article, or simply type in the comments sector below. Leave your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Achiever dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: mom.me

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.