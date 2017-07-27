The 'Best Balance Sheets' Portfolio: LabCorp

In this series of articles I examine companies with consistent fiscal discipline, strong competitive advantages, and quality management for possible inclusion in my portfolio. As a millennial saving for retirement, I want to focus on the stocks with the strongest balance sheets and income statements in each sector that I believe can consistently grow their revenue and EPS for the next 10-20 years. I’ll also discuss my portfolio composition and investing strategy with each position.

LabCorp: Low-Cost Diagnostics For Patients, Providers, and Big Pharma

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), or LabCorp, came across my radar when my wife went to a local branch of Walk-In Labs for some tests she wanted to have done without a doctor’s referral. She was impressed with the low cost and how easy the process was, and she received her results online within 24 hours.

After hearing about her experience, I decided to dig a little deeper into Walk-In Labs’ business and discovered that they exclusively use LabCorp as their disagnostic testing partner. Since Walk-In Labs is privately owned and the majority of their business is processed through LabCorp, I put LH on my short list for possibly inclusion in my portfolio.

LabCorp operates a vast clinical testing network with 36 primary labs, 50,000 employees, nearly 2000 patient walk-in locations, and over 220,000 clients including physicians, clinics, hospitals, and biotech companies. It began as an offshoot of Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) U.S. arm Hoffman-La Roche, which owned 50% of LabCorp until selling their stake in 2002.

Source: LabCorp

In the diagnostic testing space, LabCorp operates as the largest player in an effective duopoly with Quest Diagnostics (DGX), although there are significant differences between each company’s approach and how they partner with providers.

Both offer significant cost savings over hospitals' in-house labs and thus are often are hired to manage these labs themselves, outsourcing part of the testing to their own outside facilities. LabCorp also runs a network of hundreds of walk-in testing locations and partners with clinics like Walk-In Labs, which offers appointments for patients even without a doctor referral, while Quest is primarily focused on partnering with hospitals and health systems.

Both companies partner with physicians' offices, clinics, and hospitals as well, with LabCorp recently inking a partnership with Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA) to roll out onsite "LabCorp at Walgreens" patient service centers and renewing an exclusive agreement with Novant Health to provide lab management for all of Novant's acute care facilities.

Despite similar operating margins, LabCorp generally has the low-cost advantage over Quest and has been growing at a faster rate. LH's stock tends to be more volatile with a beta of 0.94 compared to 0.68 for DGX and has returned 24.7% year-to-date versus 20% for DGX, largely due to the run-up prior to LH's Q2 earnings and the price jump after the report.

LH Total Return Price data by YCharts

With its acquisition of Covance in 2015, LabCorp also became the leading provider of clinical trial diagnostics for pharmaceutical companies, with Covance having played a role in bringing in the top 50 best-selling drugs to market. Covance works with over 90% of the top 20 drug companies and has exclusive multi-year deals in place with some of the biggest including Sanofi (SNY) and Merck (MRK). Its $5.5 billion booking backlog provides a steady if sometimes unpredictable revenue stream due to the risk of trial cessations or cancellations. Covance's Q2 '17 revenues declined by 1.7% from the previous year excluding currency effects but still contributed $700 million to LH's top line.

The Benefits of Duopolies

As a primarily DGI investor, I like stable, recession-resistant businesses with massive competitive advantages. There are many companies with wide moats as one can see by scrolling through Morningstar or by perusing Warren Buffet’s current holdings. However, I define ‘massive competitive advantage’ as something that people have to use as opposed to choose or prefer to use.

A good example would be Coca-Cola (KO) versus Waste Management (WM), both of which are considered to have a wide economic moat. But all moats are not created equal, and while Coke may sell a lot of products that people choose to buy on a regular basis, Waste Management provides a service that many businesses are forced to use because owners have to dispose of their trash and few competitors exist.

This isn’t to say that one company is better than the other, but when considering stocks for my long-term (20+ years) time horizon, I always analyze the degree to which their moats are dependent on or vulnerable to consumer behavior and trends versus consumer obligations. As one of the only major diagnostic companies, and the only one immediately accessible to those without easy or affordable access to a doctor, I believe that LabCorp falls into the latter category.

Duopolies, such as the one enjoyed by LabCorp and Quest, are typically a great sign for buy-and-hold investors, as the regulatory and political risk to each company is significantly lower than with a monopoly (ie., Microsoft in the 1990s and Alphabet today) but the companies’ market share dominance ensures a similar barrier to entry for smaller competitors. When I learn that a business is part of a duopoly, I immediately think of historically winning stock pairs like MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V), Coca-Cola and PepsiCo (PEP), and Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

LabCorp vs. Quest: Financials Show A Clear Winner

If you're having trouble deciding between LH or DGX, in my opinion LabCorp’s financials show a more disciplined management team with a superior history of revenue and earnings growth. DGI investors should be aware that this superior financial performance comes at the expense of a dividend, whereas DGX has a strong record of dividend growth and share buybacks.

However, as an investor in the wealth accumulation stage, I almost always prefer organic EPS growth to share buybacks and even dividends. The long-term shareholder benefit of share buybacks depends entirely on the price management pays for the buybacks, and paying dividends in a lower margin business can strain cash flow and re-investment opportunities.

LabCorp

Quest

Source: Morningstar

As one can see above, LabCorp has an impeccable growth record. It has grown its revenues each year since 2007 and has nearly doubled earnings per share and free cash flow in that time while reducing its share count by 14%. Even though the company doesn't pay a dividend, their income statement shows me that management is still looking out for its shareholders. In Q2 '17 the company bought back $108 of its own shares, and it now has $490 million remaining under its current share repurchase program.

Quest has done a superior job of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, but the company's revenues have remained relatively stagnant as its focus on providing lab services for hospitals and health systems has not generated the same growth as LabCorp's strategy to expand its network and services through aggressive acquisitions. LabCorp, once the smaller of the two, has now surpassed Quest in market cap and just substantially raised its 2017 net revenue guidance to 5.0-6.5% from the previous 3.5-5.0% forecast.

Investment Risks

The main pressure on LabCorp's stock price has been concerns about debt resulting from its $6 billion acquisition of Covance Inc. in early 2015. The deal was comprised of two thirds cash and one third equity, and this is reflected in the jump in outstanding shares from 2014 to 2015. Turning to LH's balance sheet, we can also see the dramatic spike in long-term debt in 2015 to nearly $6 billion from $2.7 billion. By the end of 2016 LabCorp had paid down over $650 million of debt, although this of course lowered their cash on hand to $434 million from $716 million the preious year.

Source: Morningstar

Although I am bullish on LabCorp, this outstanding debt was still a concern in their Q1 2017 earnings report, which showed another reduction in cash on hand to $365 million but a slight increase in LT debt to $5.4 billion. This continued in Q2, with cash currently standing at $300 million and LT debt at $5.6 billion. The company says this is due to higher personnel costs and restructuring expenses.

I may change my view on LH if this trend continues, but significant cash flow generation should enable the company to pay down its current debt without issue over time. The timing of the Covance acquisition coincided with the beginning of a historically low period of new FDA drug approvals that punished the valuations of many pharmaceutical companies. I believe this may have blunted the near-term accretive value of the Covance deal to investors. Now that drug approvals are finally accelerating again, I expect that Covance will begin to contribute more to LH’s revenues as money pours back into the sector.

Source: LabCorp

LH's operating margin of 13.6% has been slightly contracting as well, and I am hoping to see margins rise in future years to their historical average of 15-17% as Covance returns to growth and cost savings from the acquisition and restructuring are realized. Looking at its LabCorp's receivables and Covance's large backlog of bookings, its clear that the company has ample cash flows to manage its debt, although it will require significant discipline from management to do so while pursuing new M&A opportunities and continuing to implement its share buyback program.

Source: LabCorp

Conclusion

LH shares shot up over 4% to over $164 per share after Q2 earnings were announced on Wednesday morning and settled around $160 by early afternoon. After a significant upward revision to its growth forecast for the remainder of the year I am bullish on LabCorp and added to my position after earnings. LH is now my largest health care holding followed by Biogen (BIIB), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Shire (SHPG), and Celgene (CELG). I like the defensive, entrenched nature of its services, its low-cost advantages, and its wide testing center and partner network that is highly accessible to patients with or without insurance. I also like management's history of aggressive acquisitions to expand LabCorp's moat and drive long-term revenue and earnings growth.

LH appears to be fairly valued, now trading slightly above its 5-year average Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, Price/Cash Flow, and PEG ratios while remaining below its historical Price/Book value, and Morningstar values it at a 2% discount-to-fair value. Warren Buffett has said "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", and since I view LabCorp as a "wonderful company", I'm happy to buy at current levels.

Balance sheets are where the rubber meets the road for measuring the safety of future returns, and while it's too early to make any long-term conclusions about LabCorp's outstanding debt and Covance's return to growth, I know I'll feel safe holding a full position in LH given its reliable cash flows, wide moat, and long history of revenue and earnings growth.

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments below. I'm looking forward to learning more about these companies and about your own favorite value picks.

Sources: Morningstar, LabCorp, YCharts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LH, BIIB, JNJ, CELG, SHPG, V, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.