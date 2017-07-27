SunCoke Energy Partners' (SXCP) CEO Frederick Henderson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Kyle Bland - Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Frederick Henderson - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Fay West - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Nathaniel August - Mangrove Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Christina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SunCoke Energy Partners' SXCP Second Quarter Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Kyle Bland, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Kyle Bland

Thanks, Christina. Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss SunCoke Energy Partners' second quarter 2017 earnings. With me today are Fritz Henderson, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fay West, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Following the remarks made by management, we will open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available for a few weeks. If we don't get to your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our IR team.

Before I turn the call over to Fritz, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today’s call regarding future expectations, constitute forward-looking statements, and the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today. These documents are available on our website, as our reconciliation to any non-GAAP measures discussed on today's call.

Now with that, I'll turn it over to Fritz.

Frederick Henderson

Thanks, Kyle. Good morning and thank you all for joining the call this morning. Before I hand it over to Fay to review the results in detail, I want to highlight a few things from the quarter. First, our assets continue to perform in line with expectations. We did so again here in the second quarter despite working through a scheduled major outage at Granite City. We continue to see increased volume year-over-year in our Coal Logistics business primarily at Convent, which delivered over 1.8 million tons of inbound volume throughout the quarter.

Now we successfully completed the refinancing of our capital structure by extending and upsizing our revolving credit facility and pricing a new eight-year senior note offering. This provides the business with ample flexibility to execute our growth and capital allocation priorities prospectively. With the business continuing to operate as expected, the Board again declared a $0.594 quarterly distribution for the quarter and [with half of] 2017 in the books. We are well-positioned to achieve our 2017 adjusted EBITDA target of between $210 million and $220 million.

Turning to the next Slide, as I mentioned, we successfully completed the refinancing of the SXCP capital structure in May. We issued an eight-year $630 million unsecured note offering and used the proceeds to reduce our revolver borrowings and repay all of the partnerships term loan in their original senior notes tranche due in 2020. We have refreshed and upsized the revolving credit facility which now has $285 million in borrowing capacity inventories in 2022.

In total, we increased the weighted average maturity of our debt structure by over four years to nearly seven years remaining on the new debt. And importantly, our new structure provides us the flexibility to execute our growth of capital allocation priorities going forward.

Now I'll turn it over to Fay to review our second quarter performance.

Fay West

Thank you, Fritz, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 5, our second quarter net loss attributable to SXCP of $12.9 million was driven primarily by $19.9 million in debt extinguishment costs related to our refinancing activities. From an adjusted EBITDA perspective, we finished the second quarter in line with expectations that $43 million, up $1.3 million versus 2016 as higher Coal Logistics volumes were offset by the planned outage at our Granite City facility.

In the quarter, distributable cash flow was $18 million and cash coverage was 0.61 times. Both were impacted by the $8.4 million repayment of the corporate cost in IDR deferral that SXC granted in 2016. Excluding this repayment, DCF would have been $26.4 million with 0.89 times cash coverage ratio. Importantly, on an LTM basis, we have a cash coverage ratio of 1.04 times. And as we have guided, we expect to normalize from these one-time impacts in the balance of the year and finished with a cash coverage greater than one-time in 2017.

Turning to Slide 6 then taking a look at our adjusted EBITDA bridge, the Coke business on balance performed as expected in the quarter. The decrease versus the prior year was primarily due to the impact of a planned major outage at Granite City, which lowered energy sales by $2.5 million and also increased O&M year-over-year.

Our Coal Logistics business was up $4.3 million due primarily to increased volume at CMT, which continues to benefit from attractive coal export market dynamics. And when you add the favorable results of our corporate and other segment, the second quarter finished with $43 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Looking at our Domestic Coke results on the next Slide, second quarter adjusted EBITDA per ton was $66 and 565,000 tons of production. As previously mentioned, these results reflect the impact of a major planned outage at Granite City. For some context and depending on each plants configuration, we have annual boiler outages and buy annual turbine and FGD outages at our facilities. These outages, which are classified as either major or minor depending on the scope of work, results in incremental O&M spend and reduced energy in Coke production.

At Granite City, in addition to our normal boiler outage, we had a major FGD outage this quarter that lasted 28 days. This resulted in decreased energy-related revenue and higher costs in the quarter. This work was anticipated as part of our 2017 guidance and we completed the work in line with expectations.

Slipping to Slide 8, second quarter adjusted EBITDA in our Logistics segment was $9.7 million, up $4.3 million versus 2016. Volumes in the quarter were up year-over-year with approximately 3.1 million tons at our domestic logistics facilities and 1.8 million tons at Convent. On the Domestic Coal Logistics side, we continue to see improved year-over-year performance that was driven by strong cost control and higher volume.

At Convent, we continue to see increased throughput driven by improved export economics. In the quarter, CMT earned $7.2 million of adjusted EBITDA, which included nearly 200,000 tons of merchant volume. These results do not include $5.5 million of deferred revenue that was recognized during the period. We recently secured a small piece of new business with an aggregate customer at Convent. The customer will be leveraging our new barge unloading equipment and we expect to begin shipments here in the third quarter.

As we look at liquidity in the second quarter, we ended with a cash balance of $23 million that included $12.2 million of operating cash flow, which is net of a $7 million repayment of deferred corporate costs to SXC, and also reflects the net impact of our deferred financing as well as our quarterly distribution to unitholders. In total, we have over $200 million of liquidity at the end of the quarter and expect to use approximately $100 million of our revolver capacity to repay the CMT seller financing in August.

Reviewing our capital priorities on Slide 10. As mentioned, the Board declared $0.594 distribution in the second quarter, marking our 18th consecutive quarterly distribution. The board and management will continue to evaluate the most efficient uses of capital for the partnership, which is focused on reducing debt over time through our stated goal of 3.5 times [Audio Gap] leverage. And we will continue – our pursuit of small organic projects or acquisitions along with the steel and logistics value chain in order to expand our capabilities and earning power in an accretive manner for unitholders.

Looking at our 2017 outlook on the next Slide, we have updated our distributable cash flow guidance to reflect the slightly higher borrowing costs associated with our debt refinancing, but assuming we continue to pay $0.594 quarterly rate through the remainder of 2017. You can see we still have coverage to support this distribution.

With that, I will turn back over to Fritz.

Frederick Henderson

Thanks Fay. And wrapping it up on Slide 12. As we ended the second half of 2017, we remain focused on operational execution, maximizing the capability for performance of our Coke and Logistics assets and ensuring focus day in and day out and delivering against our track record of operational excellence at SunCoke Energy Partners. Accomplishing each of these objectives will position us to achieve our full-year financial targets for 2017.

And with that, we'll wrap it up and open up the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Adam Gui from Mangrove. Your line is open.

Nathaniel August

Hi. This is Nathaniel on for Adam. I wanted to point out to you that in your press release you don't provide any normalized or pro forma net income numbers, excluding your debt extinguishment costs. And that makes it look as though there was a very large difference between where consensus was and where your actual results are. I'd like to understand why every other company that we cover helps investors strip out one-time items like debt refinancing costs and new built?

Fay West

So we do on the very first line item of the press release highlight that net income was impacted by the debt restructuring cost of $19.9 million.

Nathaniel August

Right, but you provide no bridge for people to get to a normalized net income number. So why don't you provide a bridge is what I'd like to understand?

Frederick Henderson

Nathaniel, this is Fritz. Good morning. With itemized, we don't generally have a number of adjustments to net income in this particular quarter. The key item obviously was the debt extinguishment costs, we identified that, but we take your point.

Nathaniel August

I assume that you're going to continue to work on improving unitholder communications?

Frederick Henderson

Yes sir, as we always do.

Nathaniel August

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from [Jason Ng from Oak Hill]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for the call today. I just have two questions on my end. One is, on the Coal Logistics side, why were tons down from $5.4 million to $4.9 million sequentially, even though thermal coal pricing was only down slightly in the quarter? And the other one is that any updated thoughts on AK Steel's Ashland facility and any risk that they try to terminate the contract after December given that facility is still idle? Thanks.

Frederick Henderson

Let me deal with the second question first. I don't think we have anything to add with respect to Ashland from what we said in the past. This week when AK was asked about Ashland, they said it was idled and expected to remain so. By the way that's different from being permanently closed. So I don't think there's any change in our view of where we've been in Ashland and we continue to supply AK Steel in accordance with our terms and conditions of our contract, both that have real tools as well as the [indiscernible].

With respect to your first question, one of our two customers that at Convent did see reduced volumes in the quarter. I'm not going to go through which one it is. But I think you did see one of our two customers is down sequentially versus the first quarter. The other one was in line with where they were in the first quarter. And I think both of our customers, both Murray and Foresight Energy have been performing in accordance with the other contractual terms.

Unidentified Analyst

That's good. Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Frederick Henderson

Thank you very much for your time this morning. Appreciate it, and appreciate your interest and investments in SunCoke Energy Partners. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.