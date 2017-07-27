Annaly Called NLY-A As I Expected, NLY-D Is Now The Logical Choice

For investors who want to play in this space, I believe NLY-D is the best option.

Since NLY recently issued a large volume of common stock, they will already have the cash available to handle the call.

The total value of proceeds from NLY-F is not known, but I will be looking into the shares as information comes out.

Original analysis from a couple days ago:

When this went out to subscribers, it was still possible to sell the shares.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) just announced NLY-F. The prospectus went up this morning. The sheet isn’t complete yet, but the stated use on page S-17 is to call NLY-A. That is demonstrated in the section shown below:

The prospectus indicates the rest of the proceeds are going into their normal business activities, but there is no reason to think they wouldn’t continue to issue NLY-F and use the proceeds to call C or E if the spread between the rates justifies the offering costs. This reinforces that NLY-D is the most logical choice (long NLY-D) for investors who want to play in this space. The preferred shares of NLY are now only reasonable as trading plays since they are trading over call value and NLY is moving to begin issuing the calls.

Negative Worst Cash to Call

While NLY-A has not officially been called, the odds of NLY failing to issue NLY-F is exceptionally low. Depending on how quickly they get this done, and given that they already have an enormous amount of cash from their common stock offering, I expect the official call announcement for NLY-A to come out very soon.

As it stands, investors who hang on to NLY-A are facing a negative worst-cash-to-call based on the latest trading price of $25.42. By my estimate, if a call were announced immediately, the total proceeds would be around $25.31 give or take a few cents. The challenge is that NLY is accruing the dividends based on the pay date, rather than the ex-date, which requires an adjustment that drops about $.16 from the expected total.

The market seems unaware, or is hoping the call will be postponed further.

Recent events:

I’ll be looking into those shares when the rest of the information comes out.

Still in NLY-D

The prospectus says nothing about calling NLY-D and it carries the lowest rate among the preferred shares which could give it a little more shelter, though it will depend on how low the rate comes in for NLY-F.

Note the stripped yield for NLY-D being the lowest at 7.45%. I will be digging into NLY-F as more information comes out, but for now NLY-D should carry more call protection than NLY-C and NLY-E. NLY-E is trading at a lower price by 2 cents compared to NLY-D, but it has a materially higher stripped yield of 7.58%.

* * * * *

How to Handle It

Wednesday morning, NLY announced the call. Trading on NLY-A has been halted. I tested attempting a buy order through my Schwab account.

For investors in NLY-C, NLY-D, and NLY-E, it would be wise to keep an eye on the call risk and the worst-cash-to-call. I believe NLY-C deserves to trade at the lowest prices now since it has the least call protection and ties NLY-E for the highest coupon remaining after NLY-A was called. Depending on how many shares of NLY-F are issued, NLY-C could be next. Today, NLY-C dropped to trading at $25.44, very similar to the prices on the other preferred shares. I believe investors are better off using NLY-E or NLY-D. Between the two, I prefer NLY-D and that is the security I'm holding. On a moderate rally, I would look to harvest the gains. As more information comes out on NLY-F, it will be possible to forecast how much sense it makes to call NLY-C, D, and E based on the operating expenses and discounts necessary to sell the shares of NLY-F.

Stable dividend yields over 7%

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice or ratings in this article. I believe NLY-A remains slightly overvalued because of the negative worst-cash-to-call based on my estimates of the dividend accrual adjustment.