Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' (KERX) CEO Greg Madison on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Cindy. This is Amy Sullivan. Good morning and thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. The agenda for our call today will be as follows. Greg Madison, our Chief Executive Officer, will open the call with a review of our business highlights, Scott Holmes, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our second quarter financial results and Auryxia product sales guidance for 2017, Doug Jermasek, our Head of Marketing and Strategy, will provide comments in our effort to maximize the potential of Auryxia. And following the prepared remarks we'll open the call to Q&A.

We issued a press release in short while ago reporting our consolidated financial results and recent commercial progress. And we are using slides today to support our call that can be accessed through the Investor section of our Web site.

Before beginning the call, please be advised that various remarks we make about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Keryx cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated. We encourage you to review all of the risk factors associated with our business in our 2016 10-K and other 10-Qs and SEC filings, as well as the forward-looking statements section in our press release issued this morning. This conference call will be archived via webcast, and available on Keryx's Web site, keryx.com for at least the next 15 days. All participants on this call will be on listen-only mode.

I'll now turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Madison

Okay, thanks Cindy, and good morning to those of you who have joined us on the call. We are very pleased with the momentum we are seeing in our business, and with the progress we report today.

We've demonstrated continued growth for Auryxia in the second quarter through strong execution from our field-based team, highlighted by growth in Auryxia prescription demand and revenue, and improved conversations with the treating community along 95% unrestricted patient access. The trends we are seeing give us confidence in our continued performance, and with that we are raising our full-year Auryxia product sales guidance. The opportunity we have with Auryxia in the dialysis setting is significant, and we are just beginning to hit our stride. Scott will speak about the specific second-quarter product sales and 2017 guidance in greater detail. But I would like to highlight a few of our second quarter metrics and progress.

First, there was strong demand for Auryxia during the second quarter, with more than 21,100 prescriptions filled, and increase of roughly 60% over the prior year. This corresponds to roughly 70% year-over-year product sales growth. Additionally, we are seeing early signs that the recent formulary additions at two major Part D providers will continue to support and drive our future growth. Second, our SNDA to treat iron deficiency anemia in patients with non-dialysis-dependent CKD is under review. Our PDUFA data is November 6. We have completed a lot of work to support the potential launch in the second indication, and will be ready to launch immediately pending approval.

And finally, with more than a million patients that could potentially benefit from treatment with Auryxia in both the dialysis and pre-dialysis setting pending approval, with that we are making additional investments across areas such as clinical and manufacturing to ensure we can deliver this medication to as many patients as possible, and successfully bring Auryxia to its maximum potential. For example, we support a number of ongoing trials, including several investigator-sponsored clinical studies, and one new Phase 4 study called COMPASS, which will begin enrolling patients shortly. The COMPASS study will continue to expand the clinical dataset for Auryxia as a treatment for iron deficiency anemia by studying it in people who haven't been treated previously with low iron and in different dosing regimes such as twice-a-day. We will continue to make targeted investments to ensure we bring out the full clinical potential of this important medicine.

With this overview of our progress, I'll now turn the call over to Scott for a review of our financial results.

Scott Holmes

Thanks, Greg, and good morning everyone. Today we reported another strong the Auryxia product sales ahead of our expectations. Due to the underlying demand we are seeing for Auryxia in dialysis, we are increasing our full year 2017 Auryxia sales guidance to between $62 million and $66 million in net product sales. This is an increase from our previous range of $56 million to $60 million. The guidance range represents quarter-over-quarter growth for the remainder of 2017 of between 25% and 35%.

In addition to strong Auryxia performance, we strengthened our cash position by completing the sale of common stock during at the market issuance, which in total has resulted in net proceeds of $73.1 million in 2017, approximately $68 million of which came in the second quarter.

Now let's focus a bit on the specific over second quarter financial results starting with Auryxia from the demand perspective pharmacy is still approximately 21,100 prescriptions in the second quarter. A 61% increase from the 13,150 prescriptions filled in the second quarter of 2016.

On a sequential quarter basis, this represents 34% growth over the 15,800 prescriptions reported in the first quarter of this year. The average Auryxia prescription side continues to run at approximately 250 tablets per script.

In the second quarter, we began to see the impact of our expanded Part D payer access with our first full quarter of scripts from united and the initial months from Humana. We expect prescriptions for these payers to continue to grow steadily. The IMS capture rate in the quarter was 54%. The remaining 46% of our prescriptions came via the specialty channels. We estimate that the IMS capture rate will continue to be approximately 55%. Net Auryxia sales for the quarter were $14.1 million, a 7% increase as compared to the $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2016. This $14.1 million in net sales in the quarter represent a 34% increase over Q1 of this year.

Wholesalers continue to maintain approximately three to four weeks with inventory and the $14.1 million in sales reflects a growth and adjustment of 46% for the quarter. With our broad access Part D in commercial insurance and a greater percentage of our prescriptions coming through Medicare Part D, which tend to have higher rebates. We now expect the quarterly growth and net adjustments for the remainder of 2017 to be between 44% and 49%.

We expect the full year average growth to net to also be in this range. Effective July 15, we increased the price of Auryxia by 6% to $5.35 per tablet and given our provider contracts, we expect to realize approximately 3% of this increase and estimate that this will contribute less than a $1 million to sales over the remainder of 2017. These adjustments are all reflected in our updated sales guidance.

In terms of expenses for the second quarter of 2017, we reported total SG&A expenses of $25 million. Increases in SG&A expenses relates to the continued commercialization of Auryxia and preparation for Auryxia potential launch in pre-dialysis IDA later this year.

R&D expenses for the quarter were $9 million and reflect manufacturing, medical affairs and clinical activities to support the long-term growth of Auryxia. We reported a net loss today of 86.5 million as compared to 44.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase in the net loss is attributable to a $63 million in non-cash debt discount amortization reported during the quarter permitted to our convertible debt. This non-cash charge is not expected to occur in future periods.

As we look ahead, we have significant growth aspirations for Auryxia both in dialysis and pre-dialysis IDA has approved. We are beginning to make investment on our supply chain to ensure we have sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet our longer term forecasted demand as well as clinically we continue to provide data to support further adoption of Auryxia.

Finally, we ended the second quarter with a $140 million in cash reflecting the $68 million in net proceeds raise nearly $18 million in the quarter. This positions us well to continue to drive growth and dialysis as well as expand the use of Auryxia into the pre-dialysis IDA indication following the potential approval later this year.

Today we file perspective supplements that would allow us to sell up to $75 million of common stock be in at the market issuance in the future as we see fit. We believe that this is good for housekeeping measure will help us ensure that we have financial flexibility moving forward.

I would like to now turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Jermasek

Thanks Scott. Good morning everyone. I would like to take the time talking about how we are working to maximize Auryxia's potential with our current indication and dialysis and as prepare the launch of second indication of pre-dialysis. This is a key focus of our long-term strategy to build a leading new company. As Greg and Scott indicate that our second quarter performance was strong as we continue to make solid progress with Auryxia in our hyperphosphatemia indication in dialysis.

Auryxia has been on the market for more than 2.5 years and we are now at a point in the launch where the initial headwinds including perception of limited access and brand familiar you are increasingly being overcome. The second quarter growth that we reported today is being filled by the cumulative effect of three key drivers. First they continued solid execution by our field team and generate and increase breadth and depth of Auryxia for striving. What I mean by that? Is that we are driving growth by both gaining new prescribers and by increasing Auryxia share among current users.

The second driver is a positive clinical experience with Auryxia as an affect have been well tolerated option for patients with uncontrolled phosphorus. Our field team continually relates stories towards about patients who are achieving your phosphorus goal for the first time after starting Auryxia and lastly we are seeing early signs that the two recent Medicare Part D formulary wins, which have expanded unrestricted and affordable prescription coverage to many more patients, are driving demand.

Now putting Auryxia on par with the market leaders in terms of access and reimbursement, I also want to mention that earlier this month [indiscernible] issued an update to their 2009 clinical practice guidelines with the diagnosis evaluation, prevention in treatment of CKD related to bone and mineral disorders. These guidelines are intended to assist the treating community and improving outcome to patient with chronic kidney disease.

One major update concerns the use of calcium based binders. The original guidelines recommended limiting the use of calcium-based binders only in certain at risk patients. In a recent update, [indiscernible] calls for a more general recommendation to restrict calcium based binders in hyperphosphatemic patients across all severities of CKD.

Overtime, this important change could provide an additional differentiation for non-calcium treatment option like Auryxia. As evidence of the momentum that is combined factors are generating, we entered 2017 with Auryxia's the most prescribed phosphate binder in the market and now have advanced the third. We are starting to see a clear separation of Auryxia from the two chewable phosphate binder formulations on the market in terms of new and total prescription, this is consistent with the state of preference of nephrologists and renal dietician for non-chewable binder formulations as reported from syndicated market research studies.

We believe that the non-calcium, non-chewable profile of Auryxia is resonating favorably with the treatment community and explains the doubling of Auryxia's market share that we've been able to drive since the beginning of the year. We made significant progress thus far this year but as we figure out today was approximately 3.5% market share. There is still an enormous amount of room to grow in dialysis and we are just getting started.

So we are firing at all cylinders in dialysis today and our top priority going forward is continue driving clinical experience and adoption with prescribers in dialysis. The momentum that we are building down in dialysis will provide a solid foundation that we will leverage and our potential launch in pre-dialysis IDA later this year. I will now focus for a moment on the iron efficiency anemia opportunity that we are diligently preparing for. As you've indicated before they are roughly a million CKD patients with IDA that are being seen by nephrologists. By comparison that's more than twice the number of dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia and everything that we are hearing from market insight points to a high degree of dissatisfaction with current treatment options for IDA and CKD and so potential for our medicine to make a meaningful difference for patients.

We have been very active from a marketing perspective and are making meaningful progress on several pre-launch initiatives including our unbranded disease awareness campaign, which is education nephrologists about the seriousness of IDA and pre-dialysis CKD for general ads in a new website www.idaandckd.com also work as well underway testing potential product positioning and messages for our plan promotional campaign and we are updating our training materials and withstanding launch program, prepare our field sales team for this potential launch.

As we stated previously an important element of the potential launch in the pre-dialysis patients with IDA are the operational efficiencies that will have by leveraging our existing infrastructure including our talented field based personnel to interact with clinicians and caregivers every day, the broad formulary coverage already achieved more than 95% of patients with Medicare Part D and commercial insurance this cover remains in place for the iron deficiency anemia launch and provides a significant head start through that we can provide broad access to Auryxia for people with this complication and the high degree of overlap between high prescribers of phosphate binders and prescription oral iron therapies, therefore the awareness and experience with Auryxia that we're driving today in dialysis will help to pave the way for adoption by nephrologists should we give gain approval for the second indication.

And with that, I will now turn the call back to Greg.

Greg Madison

Great, thanks Doug. So to summarize, we are very pleased momentum we are seeing and the strong execution in commercial performance in the first half of this year and as Doug mentioned, we still have a lot of room to grow, we are actively preparing for the potential launch of Auryxia, the expanded indication should begin approval for the sNDA in November. There is a large unmet need in Iron deficiency anemia that we believe Auryxia can fill an effective, well-tolerated and convenient treatment option for patients suffering from IDA.

The results generated from our Phase 3 study demonstrated statistically significant increases in haemoglobin and the majority of non-dialysis dependent patients treated with ferric citrate. We are confident in the robust design and the data generated some study, which form a basis of our supplemental new drug application under review. We have a lot of hard work ahead and remain focused with the execution and traction we're seeing in the first half of this year.

Here at Keryx we have a team of approximately 200 people working with passion to help advance the care of kidney disease, all of them are the driving force behind our progress and I could take this time to say thanks for the dedication, commitment to patients they bring to work every day.

Thank you operator, and let's open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Reni Benjamin from Raymond James.

Amy Sullivan

Hi, Reni.

Reni Benjamin

Couple of questions, you talked about increased breadth and depth of prescribing, can you give us maybe some, some quantification around and maybe how many new physicians read it versus how these guys were increasing in the number of scripts, if any sort of color you might be able to provide there?

Doug Jermasek

Yes Reni, Doug Jermasek here. Thanks for your question. The growth that we experienced in Q2 in terms of breadth of prescribers we indicated last quarter that was roughly 50% year-over-year and that continued in Q2 at about that same pace. I'm not going to quantify the kind of prescriptions per prescriber, but I can tell you that that also continues to grow which is consistent with overall prescription growth that you saw.

Reni Benjamin

Okay. And Doug what's the current kind of market share, I know you guys have moved up in terms of used medical, what percent of the market do you feel that you've penetrated and kind of hidden within the guidance numbers are or kind of your thoughts regarding the increased generic competition and it seems like you guys are not all that worried about it, can you give us kind of your thoughts on how you're viewing the potential competition this year?

Doug Jermasek

Yes Reni, I'll talk about market share for a minute, I will kick the discussion to generic developer to Greg for that, so as we - as we sit here today our consolidated specialty and in IMS market share is about 3.5%, I mentioned that has grown fairly substantially throughout the year and so our indication is that will continue to grow, I think we have a huge amount of headroom here left given this market share that we have and feeling confident that we can continue to drive it.

Greg Madison

Yes Reni, this is Greg. I will just add on to it to Doug's comments there. We as we say we do not anticipate generic Renvela to have an impact on Auryxia. Obviously we would expect generic forms to [indiscernible] valid some phase depending on pricing volume but we have indicated Auryxia has significant clinical differentiation from other phosphate binders thinking about we're the only phosphate binder in the class that's non-calcium, non-chewable can increase iron stores with the opportunity expanding indication in the pre-dialysis patients suffering IDA further differentiating Auryxia from any other products whether it would be in oral iron, oral phosphate binder.

So all this kind of differentiation allows us to kind of create a different thinking around Auryxia and also we have very strong access we've commented on the 95% access we've had across Part D and commercial which is in place for the full year of 2017 as well of all 2018, so think with this differentiation we have, the growth that we're starting to drive here, the opportunity expand into IDA as well, we don't see again any generic form Renvela really having an impact on our business.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. And then just one final one before I jump back in the queue, you talked about the pre-launch activities and testing that you're doing, can you talk a little bit about the clinical activity that that's going on, our post-marketing studies or in another way that's what's contributing to the I guess higher than expected R&D levels that are being generated.

Greg Madison

Yes Reni, this is Greg. So yes the medical affairs team has been obviously very busy at work from a up pre-launch perspective responding to your question physicians about education on broadly just iron deficiency anemia, the prevalence of it, et cetera, et cetera. So that team is definitely kind of more of your advanced team overall and the commercial team wait until we get any type of approval, I commented in the prepared remarks that we're continuing to make what I call targeted investments in the business because with the potential we see here, one should continue to provide additional data out there to the community around Auryxia in this potential benefit both in dialysis and IDA. So we are launching out Phase 4 study called Compass which is designed to do that and really that's the goal here is to continue to provide additional data out there to the community, keep in top of mind put different results to the study is the fact that will treat patients that had not been treated before with OTC Iron which is little bit different than our Phase 3 design as well as we're going to look at providing additional dosing flexibility, look at different dosing options such as twice a day in that study to ensure again we provide upmost flexibility for physicians as we go forward, speaking about their patients and different dietary habits spoke today, we think it's important continue to provide additional data. So yes, we're continuing to kind of do things on the medical affairs side to support investigate response of research and we do want to initiate some targeted investments on a clinical trial for us.

Reni Benjamin

Great, thanks for taking the questions and congratulations again.

Greg Madison

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Yigal Nochomovitz.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi guys, can you hear me? I wanted to ask about just on the guidance, had generic Renvela not become an issue, would your guidance have been even higher than your revised higher guidance?

Scott Holmes

Hi Yigal, this is Scott. How are you, thanks for the question. No, not at all there was we do not believe as Greg stated that there's going to be any impact to Auryxia from generic Renvela, the guidance range reflects our current thinking about the growth of the business but there was no impact in our thinking on the guidance range as a result of the generic Renvela approval.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. Thanks, Scott. And then can you just say with United and Humana coming on board, what percent of scripts in the quarter were driven by those payers?

Scott Holmes

Yes thanks again. No, unfortunately we're not going to get to that level of detail and payer level of scripts in the quarter but what I can tell you is we are seeing good strong steady growth in those payers as they come on board, as I mentioned United in the quarter in the full quarter and Humana was just one month and we saw good steady progress as they start to climb towards our overall share percentages but not yet there but good steady progress in those payers.

I think most importantly it has given our representatives, the opportunity to get back in front of physicians and mentioning the fact that essentially we're on par from an Access perspective with our competitors and then we really move that question of affordability and access from the discussion with physicians, so I think that's a really important piece and we'll start, we'll continue to see uptick we expect in United and Humana as the months go on.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, thanks. And then you mentioned going from fifth to third on most prescribe is that including the whole market generic and branded or you just counting branded, can you just clarify the numeric on that?

Scott Holmes

Yes that's all of all prescriptions both generic and branded.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Great, thanks. Okay and then just one final one Greg on this Compass study the Phase 4 which you just announced, can you just help us with the logic on that, was that something that the FDA has requested that you do as a cost approval kind of commitment or is this just an independent study which you believe is commercially relevant and helpful to advance the value proposition in IDA? Thanks.

Greg Madison

Yes absolutely, much more the latter definitely not the former, so there's been no discussion with the FDA whatsoever on driving us towards the decision to initiate the Phase 4 study, it's an open label study, there's no control arm here. So I think it's classically designed, it's Phase 4 study to help advance the knowledge of Auryxia in treatment patients with IDA to continually provide that dataset out to the community.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Great, thank you very much.

Greg Madison

You bet.

Boris Peaker

Great, thanks for taking my question, congratulations to your progress. Just I want to understand, what the initial target for pre-dialysis, specifically is there a specific maybe patient profile or sub-group that you see as the lowest hanging fruit?

Doug Jermasek

Yes this is Doug, I'll take that question, we see, we've been working to understand the IDA market and doing some segmentation work that that's kind of ongoing but what I can tell you is that, it's the low hanging fruit is probably those physicians who are already writing Auryxia for Hypophosphatemia and dialysis, we expected that those would be the ones that are most likely to adopt Auryxia for IDA kind of early on. But we see an interesting opening kind of in two general areas that I'll kind of discuss first there is there are groups of physicians who use oral iron currently but are have dissatisfaction with that and so when patients don't respond they they're looking for an option, currently that the only option is to go to IV and that has convenience issues that that tend to keep people from wanting to immediately go there.

So we think if Auryxia fits very nicely into that position but we also see physicians who are really more IV iron oriented but are find the profile of Auryxia attractive, it's kind of getting out in front of the use of IV iron, so I think we'll see opportunity across kind of the fairly broad base of patient types.

Boris Peaker

Got it. And my question just a quick question on the generic Renvela, what is the price discount relative to brand of drug, I'm just curious how the generic price for Renvela now compares to your Auryxia new price after the price increase?

Doug Jermasek

Yes, our knowledge right now is that about a 10% discount from branded [indiscernible] right now and right now it needs product with generic coming in, we're roughly probably about 20% or so discount to our brand of Renvela.

Boris Peaker

Great, thank you for taking my questions.

Stephen Willey

Thanks for taking the questions. So can you just remind us what the patient mix looks like currently in terms of switch versus naïve, I think the last update was maybe 70:30 just wondering if that's still in line?

Doug Jermasek

Yes that's remained very stable quarter-over-quarter, so the future was very similar about 70:30.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then you spoke about the updated guidelines and the impact that may have on the Chewable calcium binders, can you just remind us what is the current market share of that class, I guess and looking at the IMS data, it may look like that's about 5%, is that correct or is that an underestimate?

Doug Jermasek

That's an underestimate, I think if you look at the calcium prescription market overall that's kind of 35% to 40% but I see all right sorry, I misunderstood your comment. So the chewable binders make up combined probably about 5% of the market, so I think you're right on that.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then just one quick follow-up, I think gross margins were expected, I think that kind of approached 75% by year end still looks like you're tracking just a little bit south of 70, is that still guidance that you guys are comfortable with?

Scott Holmes

Yes we provided, hi Stephen this is Scott. We certainly just provided color on gross margins, no formal guidance on that but I think the specifics now seems two straight quarters of roughly 70%, we see that by continuing in that range for the remainder of 2017.

Stephen Willey

All right, much appreciated guys. Thank you.

Matt Kaplan

Hi good morning.

Doug Jermasek

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Kaplan

Congrats on the strong quarter. Couple, couple of questions with that, I guess how the process is going on with respect to the IDA, NDA review? Any comments you can make on that FDA?

Greg Madison

Hey Matt, it's Greg. Yes you're well aware that we don't make comments on kind of what game and actor review process between us and agency, the way I would characterize it whatever everything is proceeding on a normal course.

Matt Kaplan

Thanks for giving the details in terms of plan for launch -- for that in the IDA patients, how should we think about after approval kind of the ramp up and the trajectory there?

Greg Madison

Matt, it's Greg. I'll make a comment and invite Doug to add on anything to it as well. Look, I think we've noted that we think that the big unmet need, Doug will walk through some of the segmentation work that we've seen here and so we do believe the opportunity is quite fast. Come to prior call, I think the biggest headwind we will face here is just that years with nephrologists utilizing all iron and just having large dissatisfaction with the currently available treatment options right, so you've got years and years of experience with commonly available OTC irons that just aren't fitting the bill and come Auryxia what we believe in a better mousetrap if you will and a different type of oral iron, right.

So that's going to take time right to educate the physicians, get them over this mindset, that oral irons just don't work and how is Auryxia different try it with some patients on work and kind of continue on from there. So we do expect to see certainly expanded utilization, you will see an increases in the growth pattern here but by no means I ever call it a hockey stick type of approach, we recall nephrologists tend to operate a little bit more conservatively, so I think that is the biggest headwind that we'll face, we've got a lot of things in the positive column which is going to help us out in terms of experience with Auxyxia as Doug mentioned familiarity with our Representatives, samples in the offices, access to reimbursement in place, all that goes in the plus column. So I think we'll continue to see good solid steady growth of our expectation and going to see kind of overcome this mindset in the marketplace which is really kind of change in the way they think about oral irons.

Matt Kaplan

Great, that's helpful. And then last question in your prepared remarks you talked a little bit about investments you're making in the franchise, you spoke a little bit about the clinical in terms of Compass study but can you talk a little about the manufacturing you mentioned there in terms of what you're investing in there and how you're expanding the capacity or investing in this one?

Scott Holmes

Sure Matt, this is Scott. How are you? Yes so I think look bottom line as we believe that Auryxia has a tremendous amount of potential both in dialysis and in pre-dialysis, we received that approval. I think as we've stated before to meet the future demands from manufacturing perspective for Auryxia that's going to take some capacity expansion, so in order to do that we really have to kind of get that process going now because that takes years to complete.

So I think that's what we believe we need to do is invest in that capacity expansion to meet the potential of the products, I would reiterate that for today in the near and short term, we certainly have capacity to meet the demand in the market, we have multiple sites from local manufacturers producing a product today and we believe we have sufficient demand to do so but for the demand that we expect in the future, we need to start that the capacity expansion work in the very near term.

Matt Kaplan

Can you give us a sense in terms of the percentage increase in capacity that you're expecting?

Scott Holmes

Yes, I don't know we go into those level of detail, Matt, I think what we're doing we're in the process and multiple discussions on government potential, CDMO partners that we feel we'll provide the right level of service and meet our demands because of that we have ample capacity in the future.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. And then, in terms of investments in the clinical, anything beyond a proper study and when should we kind of expect to read out in the proper studies its' kind of ongoing readout with open label or…

Greg Madison

Yes, this is Greg. I think it's complicated, so leave a lot of different kind of clinical initiatives. A lot of designated responsive research that you know we support funding from on that perspective. From a company response perspective compensate for one that now we will be funding its important here and yeah it's probably a little premature to kind of give an idea like when the date of read out might be overall [indiscernible] on the doorstep enrolling the first patient, so we are going to hold off to something at this point.

Matt Kaplan

Thanks for taking the question.

Greg Madison

You bet.

Jason Kolbert

Hi, guys. Can you give me a favor and just kind of closed out a little bit on what points are the sales reps making when they are talking to the nephrologists in this deal and also can you address, what percentage of KOLs and dialysis center do you think of already been converted as directive prescribers?

Greg Madison

Yes, in terms of messaging, you know, we kind of start the dialog with patients with [indiscernible] phosphorus, we have stated before the 30% to 40% of patients currently are out of control I think your need of better phosphorus control and for that reason you know we position right here as an effective and you know tolerable and convenient options for those patients. So that's how the dialogue begin. I think what we've seen is that prescribers of wall with their experience, so as they gain experience with those initial patients and control their need let me start thinking about you know is this an option for my patients as an initial phosphate binders as a phosphate binder, so that's the new kind of the cycle that we tend to see consistently. Your second question?

Jason Kolbert

Percentage of doctors [indiscernible] talk about the breadth and depth…

Greg Madison

Yes, yes I mean we've - we think about prescription volume let's say you know obviously high prescribers, lower prescribers of that ones that we are targeting I think we penetrated I think you know further high percentage of that as we've in the past we've said that this range of 70% I think that continues to increase you know as in terms of breadth of prescribing this is you know this is kind of the diminishing return type of thing, right once everybody has written a prescription for Auryxia then there is normal growth that we had there. So you know obviously we need to drive the penetration in terms of market share we are both prescribers as well and we've seen you know we've seen positive growth in that regard in Q2. So there are two factors together leading to the 60% rise in market share that we saw quarter-over-quarter.

Jason Kolbert

Okay. I guess follow-up and say since the overall market penetration is only 3%. I'm just trying to understand how the launch trajectory gets to kind of a peak market share penetration and what is going to take. But I guess you would really address that now as a Q&A. Thanks.

Greg Madison

Yes, thanks.

Reni Benjamin

Thanks for taking the follow-up guys. Just I guess and on IDA for me. Can you talk a little bit about how big is this dissatisfied group of physicians and patients and as part of the pre-launch activities I imagine that you are showing this product profile to you know a whole group of people and so can you give us any sort of color as to how that's being viewed. You mentioned that there is no contribution from IDA you know in the guidance and is that you guys being cautious or I think where you might have mentioned that you expect the launch to slow the progression and but just maybe a little color on there.

And then, just finally a significant amount of management as previously at [indiscernible] and I want to hear you know just kind of any thoughts or learning's that you might be able to bring during list of IDA question?

Doug Jermasek

Yes, Ren this is Doug. I'll start you know in terms of the - your question about kind of unsatisfied portion of the market you said it before that there is a large majority of patients will respond favorably or optimally to traditional oral iron therapies and so we see that opportunity as very significant. Your question about the response to the profile as being presented to people in market research, I can tell you that we've been really encouraged by the positivity that we are hearing. We kind of talked in the past that oral iron therapies currently have received as being ineffective and intolerable, but they are convenient and IV therapies are viewed as effective but inconvenient and for that reason the risky profile seems to find a nice place in between there and we are hearing potential prescribers tell us that they see that as attractive profile for a new therapy for IV and CKD.

Greg Madison

Yes. And Ren this is Greg, I will just comment a couple of your other questions that have been there as well. So as we noted, Scot noted -- I think the guidance we gave does not include any sale from IDA. You know, it's difficult to predict you know, what to expect there in terms of you know, any type of revenues and that it might look like in 2017. I definitely commented that and either overcome patient or probably physician perception of alliance. Therefore, I assume we are going to see continued steady growth, note I didn't say flow, I said steady growth overall. So just trying to figure that out in -- with the November 6 PDUFA date, we got Thanksgiving, we got Christmas, it's really difficult to try to figure out what if any impact might have in '17, which is why we kind of give that disclaimer.

And then, lastly yes, I mean -- look I think collectively as a team here at Keryx we bring a lot of experience of different areas right in the phosphate binder market and iron market, so I think we all have different ideas and thoughts on well that's a book like when I see it's all of our I guess intuition, suspicions and experience have now been kind of backed up and what we see in the market research which Doug has kind of talked about in terms of you know, what the opportunity kind of looks like overall and a patient pro forma look like, can you give us an idea what embedded landscape might look like as well. So I think you know, all that kind of gives us confidence about the potential Auryxia in an extended indication like IDA as well as what we consider now.

Reni Benjamin

Great. Thank you guys.

Greg Madison

You bet.

Tom Smith

Hi, guys. Good morning. It's Tom Smith on for Andy. Thanks for taking the questions.

Greg Madison

Hi, Tom.

Tom Smith

You called out manufacturing is driving some of the increase in R&D during the quarter. I was just wondering can you give us a little more color on how you are spending that capital, is it on you know, process improvement or expansion or remediation of the Norwich facility. And then, I guess related to that can you give us some updated thoughts on longer term gross margins?

Greg Madison

Sure. Thanks for the questions Tom. So with regard to the comments on the increase in R&D in the quarter as they relate to - as some of that relates to manufacturing. I will categorize that in the increase in the quarter largely related to kind of process improvement and process development work that we are doing it on an ongoing basis. I think that is consistent with what companies always do overtime we are looking to you know, improve the process or the manufacturing and certainly that's the case for us. In terms of the longer term impact on gross margins. The longer term impact on gross margins will be held for a number of years. I think when the manufacturing capacity expansion we are talking about that will allow us to increase scale production, which will obviously then lead to lower cost of goods and you get those economies out of the production process, so probably pretty timeout inventory flows through cost of goods will be a number of years out from today.

Tom Smith

Right. Okay. And then, maybe just one follow-up, I was wondering, if there has been any progress on Europe and you know, I know European approval was a little while back. Has there been any progress on European partnership negotiations?

Greg Madison

No, nothing, Tom. This is Greg. Nothing to note today.

Tom Smith

Okay, great. Thanks.

Greg Madison

Thanks, Tom.

Greg Madison

Great. Thank you. And I thank you again for joining us today. We are making progress to achieving our vision of becoming a multi-product company and we look forward to keeping updated and to meeting with many of the out coming disease education events in the investor health conferences in a couple of months. Wish you a good day.

