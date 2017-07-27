Chipotle: When Price Gets Ill

This tells us there is more to the decline than just bad food, and reveals some potential trading strategies.

The way it has fallen is very similar to the last time there was an outbreak.

(Updated 10/8/2017 2:30 PM)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is trading below the 2016 low of $353 despite an EPS beat on Q2 earnings. In the session after the release price made a brief rally to $355 to retest the 2016 low before falling back to close at $340.

You could only describe this price action as bearish.

But we cannot point the finger of blame at earnings. People may draw attention to the small revenue miss, but as this graphic shows, revenue and price are no longer correlated.

CMG data by YCharts

And don't forget CMG had already fallen 32% from the May high. There is clearly something else driving price.

Price is falling in a very similar way to the last time there was an E. coli outbreak in 2015. But there's more to it than that. In both 2015 and 2017 the same sequence of events took place, and surprisingly the sell off on food-borne illness outbreaks came after price had already declined 20%.

Firstly, in both 2015 and 2017 there was a strong rally. This is an important step as it creates a void for price to drop into. Bad news will cause different reactions depending on price, and whether price has rallied or declined leading into the news.

Secondly, there was distribution at the highs of the rally and a strong break-down. In October 2015 the decline was due to earnings slowing; in 2017 it was caused by an announcement of cost increases. The important point is price had topped and was declining strongly before the outbreaks. So while the media will report the cause of the decline to be E. coli or norovirus, remember there are other factors at work and their headlines do not tell the full story.

Thirdly, news broke of the outbreak and price made further declines, eventually breaking the previous year's support.

We are now on the fourth stage and I wonder if price will continue to repeat the same path. In early 2016 sentiment hit rock bottom as CMG broke support, but price reversed from this extreme as it often does. Shorts were squeezed all the way back to the price range where the outbreak started.

I think there is a decent chance of this happening again, but the tricky part is catching the low for this move higher.

Trading strategy

I wrote about CMG in February and recommended longs at $422. However, I tried to make it clear this was only a trade and this stock is not a buy and hold:

I think the valuation is still too high, and the E. coil issue will probably never be forgotten. I am treating any move up as a bear market rally, which means I must close at a target or risk seeing all my profits disappear again.

I eventually closed at $475 for reasons detailed here.

It wasn't a great trade, but I mention it because the strategy was at least apt considering the recent falls. CMG is a growth stock which has run into problems and is therefore not a buy and hold. Buy for a short squeeze, buy for a trade, but remember to close a partial position if not all as price is very likely to reverse back down.

At the moment I will wait to buy CMG for a trade as there could be more capitulation. Either a good price ($315) or a good signal (retaking the 2016 low of $353 and holding it) will get me long. My target is $380. Longer term I think any rally reverses in the $380 area for new lows.

Conclusions

CMG is falling on news of another food-borne illness outbreak and is doing so in a very similar way to the way it did in 2015-2016. When catalysts are nearly the same market participants (and price) behave in comparative ways.

If price were to continue on a similar path, there could soon be a short squeeze as sentiment and positioning hit extreme levels. It could be a decent trade, but I expect to CMG to continue falling over the longer term as the bad food is only one of the factors driving the decline.

