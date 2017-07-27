Goldcorp: What To Do Now

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Goldcorp Second Quarter Earnings 2017

Goldcorp (GG) has reported its second quarter 2017 financial earnings, and while it may seem like a good quarter at first glance with an EPS beat by $.07, I think the senior gold producer could have done much better.

The stock continues to underperform peers and is down more than 6% on Thursday following its earnings release compared to a .94% drop in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), so the market seems to agree with that sentiment. Shares will continue to underperform, in my opinion.

For some background, I last covered Goldcorp back in February and I said that despite a rebound quarter (Q4 2016), Goldcorp was a sell as one strong quarter does not make a trend. I wasn't convinced of a turnaround and I felt there were better opportunities in the gold mining sector.

That was the right call, as Goldcorp's stock is now down 5.04% year-to-date, underperforming the GDX, which has gained 8.13%. Over the past two years, Goldcorp is up just .23%, compared to a 61.7% gain in the GDX. Over the past five years, shares have declined by 64.17%. It has been a poor investment.

(Goldcorp has lagged the GDX YTD. Credit: Yahoo Finance)

In Q2, Goldcorp says that it produced 635,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $800 per ounce, a significant improvement over the $1,067 AISC reported last year. Guidance has been reconfirmed for 2017, with 2.5 million ounces expected to be produced, while AISC guidance has been improved to $825 per ounce, as a result of its initiative to save $250 million on "sustainable annual efficiencies" by mid-2018.

However, when you look a little closer, you'll see that Goldcorp's net earnings only amounted to $135 million, or $.16 per share, with its adjusted operating cash flow (a non GAAP metric) coming in at just $320 million.

For comparison's sake, its peer Barrick Gold (ABX), which is up by more than 2% today, reported net earnings of $261 million or $.22 per share (not counting its asset sale of Veladero), and operating cash flow of $448 million.

If you look at Goldcorp's Q2 report, you'll see that operating cash flow was $158 million versus expenditures on mining interests of $233 million, leading to negative free cash flow for Q2.

Meanwhile, Goldcorp is facing some issues at its newly acquired Coffee gold project which is bought for $402.8 million. According to the feasibility study released by its previous owner, Kaminak Gold, Coffee will produce 184,000 ounces of gold a year at AISC of $550, which could help Goldcorp achieve its five-year goal to increase production 20% and reduce AISC by 20%.

However, it was reported by Yukon-News that the Environmental Socio-Economic Assessment Board has discontinued its assessment of the proposed mine, after Goldcorp failed to consult with indigenous groups who could be negatively affected by the project. There are apparently some concerns over proposed mine design changes that would affect the quality of water in the area. This could push the development timeline back a bit, as construction was originally targeted for mid-2018.

Goldcorp remains a sell in my opinion. One analyst on Seeking Alpha has gone as far to say investors should consider shorting the stock. I won't take that position, as I think a rising gold price may still lead to some gains for the stock (as the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats). However, I maintain my stance that Goldcorp is a poor performer, a bad gold mining stock to own and I think its underperformance will continue.

Bigger isn't always better when it comes to gold mining stocks. In my opinion, investors should not be fooled into thinking Goldcorp (or other large, underperforming senior gold producers), are a safer investment that smaller junior gold miners just because of higher production, more cash on the balance sheet and a more diverse asset base. I have proven to myself and readers that junior miners and developers/explorers make for a far better investment, when chosen correctly.

My gold bull portfolio (access available for subscribers) consists of 20-plus stocks, with only two mid-tier gold producers and zero senior gold producers (1+ million ounce a year production), yet it has outperformed the GDX and other gold ETFs by a wide margin. Most holdings are juniors/explorers. The portfolio is up more than 25% YTD, compared to negative gains in Goldcorp and a 6% gain in the GDX. Investors should continue to avoid Goldcorp and most other large gold producers in my opinion and focus on quality juniors.