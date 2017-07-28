3 Reasons To Buy Freeport

Freeport is likely to hit 20 USD over the next few months.

US economic growth is accelerating and likely to stay at elevated levels.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is a stock I started to get increasingly bullish on after we got clear signs of a strong bull case. This bull case has shown its true strength this week after tremendous quarterly results and ripping copper prices.

In this article, you will get three big reasons to buy the stock. These reasons are not mutually exclusive but create a strong bull case for people who are already long and the ones who have missed the train so far.

Freeport McMoRan's bull case consists of the following three points:

Accelerating economic growth USD weakness Rising sentiment and technical conditions

Accelerating economic growth

This topic is absolutely key - especially when analysing cyclical basic material companies like Freeport. Copper mainly needs growth in two regions. Those regions are the US and China.

When talking about economic growth, I am almost always talking about leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. This makes much more sense since lagging indicators like GDP growth tell us what has happened instead of what is going to happen.

That being said, it is very good news that the current value of the ISM manufacturing index is at its highest level since the growth peak of 2014. The acceleration started during the time when the Chinese purchasing managers index (ISM index = PMI index) went from heavy contraction into growth. The current value is slightly above contraction level but well within a range of supportive growth.

The US based ISM manufacturing index has been predicted by my regional manufacturing index almost every single month. Those regional numbers are currently indicating a small decline towards 56 points in July. However, we are still talking about above-average expansion with massive support from my other business cycle indicator which shows regional expected capital expenditures. These rock solid numbers are what you want to see as a basic materials trader.

The next graph shows why I keep talking about growth acceleration and spend my time digesting leading reports. Companies like Freeport are all about cyclical growth instead of secular trends like many technology companies. Add to that the massive size and you get a perfect trading vehicle. The graph below shows the ISM index (red line) and the Freeport stock price.

Higher economic growth is causing and supported by...

... USD weakness

One thing you want to see as a Freeport McMoRan stockholder is a weaker USD. A lower USD benefits the export and production of basic materials like copper since most commodities are traded in USD. I discussed this in my article about Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF). Especially companies in emerging countries have massively borrowed the US currency after the recession to fund operations with a low interest rate. These companies massively benefit from a weaker USD since it lowers their debt load while they can buy commodities relatively cheaper in their own currency.

The next graph shows this correlation quite well. It displays the log scale of the copper price (red line) and the inverted USD index (blue line).

Every single sustainable uptrend has been backed by a weaker USD. This owes to one major reason. In times of higher economic growth (the first topic of this article), we see that money is flowing into cyclical assets like emerging markets and basic material companies that are mainly located in emerging markets. This pushes the USD lower which stimulated higher inflation.

Speaking of money flow:

Rising sentiment and technical conditions

Traders are doing what they should do. Money is flowing into the right assets according to the basic materials (XLB) vs. utilities (XLU) ratio spread. This ratio spread is a great indicator of economic strength since it compares two very different assets. Basic materials need high growth and do well in times of rising rates whereas utilities favor lower rates and below-average growth.

This ratio spread (red line) is following the price of industrial metals (JJM) perfectly. Both bottomed in Q1 of 2016 and accelerated just a few weeks ago.

In addition to that, we see very strong movement in the Freeport stock. The stock price is finally breaking out after going down since the start of this year. Copper is making progress since April and waiting for Freeport to catch up.

Also note that the RSI shows that traders did not allow the stock to get oversold since the commodity bottom of 2016.

Conclusion

The bull case is supported by above-average growth and a lower USD. Both are likely to last since we see strong momentum in business cycle indicators like regional capital expenditures and regional manufacturing indices. The rotation from defensive investments into cyclical ones is likely to stay.

I believe that my 20 USD target is going to be reached over the next couple of months. I am likely to add a bit to my position if the stocks drop a bit which should give people who are not invested yet the option to enter this investment.

