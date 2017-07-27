Growth REITs: The Optimal REIT Portfolio For The Generalist

Investors build portfolios around a set of objectives and constraints. We introduce this new categorization of the REIT universe to help generalist investors better understand REITs and their risk/return characteristics.

Growth REITs are expected to grow an average 8% per year over the next three years. The downside, though, is that growth REITs pay an average dividend yield under 3%.

Rates Up, REITs Down? Nope. Even as interest rates have surged nearly 100bps points over the past year, Growth REITs have generated a positive 6% total return.

Growth REITs defy the conventional wisdom about REITs. Growth REITs tend to be highly sensitive to the economy and exhibit little sensitivity to interest rates.

We use our quantitative models to separate REITs into three categories: Yield, Growth, and Hybrid REITs. In part two of this three-part series, we look closely at Growth REITs.

Building A REIT Portfolio: Overview

In addition to our wide-ranging real estate research that covers each of the 13 REIT sectors and homebuilders, we publish special reports that look at portfolio management strategies and approaches. In this new series, “Building the Optimal REIT Portfolio,” we introduce an innovative method to manage a REIT portfolio based around economic factors, which better align the portfolio around an investor’s objectives and constraints.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click 'Follow' at the top) for continued updates.

Real Estate: An Intricate Ecosystem That Touches Every Corner of the Economy

If you’ve already read Part 1 of this series, “Yield REITs,” you can scroll down past this overview to Part 2: Growth REIT section below. Part 3: Hybrid REITs will be published later this week.

More than other investment sectors, real estate is a dynamic ecosystem of independent subsectors that each react and respond very differently to a given set of economic conditions. Every one of the 13 subsectors that contain the 100+ REITs individually dance to a different melody. For instance, the economic conditions that drive performance in the Retail REIT sectors are vastly different (and often opposite) to those that drive performance in the Single Family Rental or Healthcare sectors.

A reflection of this fact, the variation in annual performance at the REIT subsector level is often more extreme than the variation between entire equity industry groups. This is somewhat intuitive as real estate touches every distinct corner of the global economy, but also presents a significant challenge for investors. Simply picking a single REIT at-random and expecting some “average” level of risk/return is akin to blindly picking a stock and expecting to achieve the risk/return of the S&P 500.

With the limited amount of cheap, publicly available information on REITs, the average investor is understandably reluctant to hold REITs or other real estate equities in their portfolio. It’s not just individual investors that are underweight, though. Institutional investors have been persistently underweight the real estate sector relative to their benchmark weighting. Cohen & Steers estimate that portfolio managers are underweight real estate by roughly $100 billion. The average institutional investment manager is an estimated 2.1 percentage-points underweight REITs relative to their benchmark. Long-only funds have an average real estate weight of 2.3%, compared with 4.4% for their benchmarks.

Factor-Based Real Estate Investing

Investors generally have a known set of return/risk requirements and constraints. Investing, though, is an inherently unknown process. Beneath the complex financial jargon, factor-based investing is simply a quantitative investment analysis approach that seeks to better understand the underlying drivers of return and risk of a given investment. Ideally, this process makes the investment process slightly more known and predictable.

Our research looks at REITs at the sector-level, breaking the real estate universe into distinct 13 asset categories. We begin by looking at two most significant factors that drive real estate performance: equity markets and interest rates. To measure the sensitivity of REITs to these two factors, we use the same mathematic process as the well-known "Equity Beta" factor. We regress weekly price performance over the past three-years to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (IEF). The higher the

"Beta," the higher the sensitivity that factor.

Net Lease REITs, for example, are 1.7x as responsive to changes in the Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF. Each 1% move in this Treasury ETF corresponds with a roughly inverse 10bps move in the 10-year yield. Thus, a 50bps decline in 10-year yields would be expected to result in a 5% gain in the IEF and an 8.5% gain in the Net Lease REIT index. It’s easy to see how these Yield REITs can be whipped around by relatively modest changes in interest rates.

A New Approach To Factor-Based Real Estate Investing

While this sector-based approach may be useful for real estate-focused investors, we realize that generalist investors often take a different approach when building a portfolio. Generalist investors don’t have the time or desire to keep up with 13 different sub-sectors and are generally not looking to hold more than a small handful of names in their portfolio.

For most investors, REITs are just another name in their portfolio serving a purpose. For the majority of investors that we advise, this purpose is income-driven. For some, it is a secular growth-driven thesis, and for others, it is a blend of the two: dividend growth.

How do you know that a given REIT will actually serve that purpose, though? Why do some REITs, even those in the same subsector, seem to be highly sensitive to interest rates while others are not? What are the risks of holding this particular REIT? What should I expect if interest rates rise 100bps over the next few years? These are common questions we answer, and until now, there was no easy answer without breaking it down subsector-by-subsector.

To complicate matters further, when we discuss trends at the subsector-level (Mall, Hotel, Office REITs, etc.), we assume that investors can easily hold the subsector index portfolio, an assumption that is impracticable given the lack of subsector ETFs. Given the differing strategies and factor sensitivities of companies within each subsector, investors would need to hold at least three to six names in the major subsector to achieve some adequate level of diversification to achieve the risk/return characteristics of the sector index.

For that reason, we introduce a different categorization of the REIT universe that better addresses these questions and hopefully allow generalist investors to have a better understanding of how their REIT holdings fit within their portfolio. We use our quantitative models to break REITs into three categories: Yield, Growth, and Hybrid REITs. We outline the characteristics of these three categories below.

We “rank” each of the 80+ REITs we cover on each of the four ‘factors’ above: interest rate risk, equity risk, income yield, and growth rate. From there, we separate the REIT universe into three equal categories using a Growth/Yield score, a weighted average of the four factors.

Part 2: Growth REITs

In part two of this three-part series, we look closely at Growth REITs. Growth REITs defy the conventional wisdom about REITs. Growth REITs tend to be highly sensitive to the economy and exhibit little sensitivity to interest rates.

Growth REITs tend to have faster growth rates, but lower dividend yields and lower payout ratios. For that reason, Yield REITs are generally more tax-efficient and can be held in both tax-advantaged and non-tax-advantaged portfolios.

At this time last year, the 10-year yield was hovering around 1.4%. The 10-year is higher by roughly 85bps since then, significantly dragging down Yield REITs but Growth REITs were largely unaffected.

The hangover from higher yields has dragged into 2017 even as yields retreated slightly. Yield REITs slightly underperformed the broader equity index YTD but Growth REITs have outperformed. After accounting for dividends, Growth REITs are higher by roughly 5% compared to a 3% rise in the broader REIT index (VNQ and IEF).

Our Top and Bottom Picks in the Growth REIT Category

Within the Growth REIT category, our top picks include Pennslyvania REIT (PEI), Vornado (VNO), Empire State (ESRT), Urban Edge (UE), Host Hotels (HST), Pebblebrook (PEB), DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH), Sunstone Hotels (SHO).

We see how these Growth REITs are highly sensitive to the S&P 500 (high Beta to S&P 500) and relatively unaffected by movements in Yields (low Beta to Yields).

Our bottom/underweight picks include Mack Cali (CLI), Retail Opportunity (ROIC), DCT Industrial (DCT), Alexandria (ARE), First Industrial (FR), Invitation Homes (INVH), Eastgroup Properties (EGP), and PS Business Parks (PSB).

Again, we see the factor sensitivities of these eight REITs below.



The mini-portfolio of our top eight Growth REIT names has a growth rate of 10% and trade at an estimated 15% discount to NAV. They pay out an average dividend yield of 4.0% while only paying out 80% of free cash flow towards dividends.

Compare that to our bottom eight picks, which have an average growth rate of 8.5% and trades at a 5% premium to NAV. They pay out an average dividend yield of just 2.6% while paying out roughly 85% of free cash flow.

The important point is that both of these mini-portfolios exhibit similar sensitivities to the equity and interest rate factors we described above, and our top portfolio, in accordance with our Hoya Capital REIT score, clearly has superior valuation metrics. We can now recognize the benefits of this factor-based Yield/Growth approach and the limits of the pure subsector-based analysis.

The old subsector-based approach would cause an investor to begin and end their analysis at the most growth-sensitive subsectors, hotels, retail, and office REITs, potentially limiting their options to less than optimal investments. In this case, our top eight eight names were all in these three sectors, but Growth REITs category does include names in other sectors including industrials, single family rental, data center, and apartments, all sectors not typically associated with Growth REIT-characteristics.

In Part 3 of this analysis later this week, we will conclude our series with a deep dive into the Hybrid category.

Bottom Line: Growth REITs Defy Conventional REIT Wisdom

More than other investment sectors, real estate is a dynamic ecosystem of independent subsectors that each react and respond very differently to a given set of economic conditions. Most of our research looks at REITs at the sector-level, breaking the real estate universe into 13 asset categories. Investors often take a different approach when building a portfolio.

In part two of this three-part series, we looked closely at Growth REITs. Growth REITs defy the conventional wisdom about REITs. Growth REITs tend to be highly sensitive to the economy and exhibit little sensitivity to interest rates. Even as interest rates have surged nearly 100bps points over the past year, Growth REITs have generated a positive 6% total return. Growth REITs are expected to grow an average 8% per year over the next three years. The downside, though, is that growth REITs pay an average dividend yield under 3%.

We highlighted the usefulness of this new approach. When it comes to finding Growth REITs, the old subsector-based approach would limit an investor’s options to a small set of "growth" subsectors and ignore other subsectors that are typically associated with more yield-like characteristics. Using this new approach that emphasizes factor sensitivities rather than subsector classifications, though, an investor would be able to construct a portfolio that has higher dividend yields, lower payout ratios, better growth rates, and more attractive valuations relative to NAV.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, CCP, OHI, PLD, GGP, TCO, PEI, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.