General Motors:  Strong Core Earnings Show Us That Strategy And Execution Are On Point

We recently made the case for buying the long time laggard, General Motors (GM). The crux was that management had a strategy to maximize margins and profits while cushioning against supply issues and potential cyclical headwinds (full article here). Well, this is exactly what GM delivered with its 2Q release. We also talked about the transformation of GM. This included its dive into autonomous, electric vehicles, and ride sharing ventures. We can now also include its geographic redesign as a core component of its strategy.

Looking at the numbers, GM easily beat expectations with EPS of $1.89 versus a consensus of $1.70. North America was the driver as usual with a strong product mix. Sales were light which dipped about 2% compared to last year during the 2Q. This directly ties back into the product mix. This is exactly what we have stated as a prime goal for GM: to slow production with a shift to higher margin products. GM’s vehicle launches later this year include 3 Crossovers. Exactly what auto shoppers want these days.

The stock did not react great to the strong earnings release because the bears focused on the forward guidance which now excludes the European division which is pending sale. Typically, this is the right move – the future is more important than the past. However, we think this marginal downtick in guidance is more about the further idling of plants and production of low margin sedans. The market knows about this downshifting. We find it strange that the bears do not give credit to GM for this as they have been clamoring about excess inventory. To be fair, inventory is high at approximately 105 days and off-lease supply is coming down the pipeline. But this is only makes the idling of plants that much smarter. You get to trim the current fat and prepare for the future? Sounds like a win-win to us.

Looking at the international operations, we know that Europe is exiting stage left. Some pundits have criticized this move as Europe as a whole is set for higher growth than the US in the short term. While we agree with this macro hypothesis, we do not think it translates into auto sales in Europe and it certainly does not translate to higher margins. Europe was a money loser with a different auto culture than the US. Mary Barra and her team realize North America is where they should focus their efforts. They have restructured India (export manufacturing only) and South Africa (now Isuzu). South America is barely breaking even. China is still a growth focus. But outsiders have struggled to garner any growth above and beyond their foothold positions (we are certainly downplaying the complexity here - JV's with local manufacturers are prevalent). We think GM should not give up on China, for sure. But we also acknowledge that it will likely be a slow road traveled. Having said this, GM is launching 10 new and refreshed models there in 2H17.

The major argument against owning GM continues to be that auto demand is slowing and a cyclical headwind is coming head on. We previously addressed this by looking at auto production correlation to GDP. We stand by this thesis (GDP is still well below average so it is feasible that auto production is not overly inflated). Sure, auto production will probably shrink some this year, but once again, this is exactly what we want to see as shareholders! We do not care about sales growth as a statistic in isolation, we only care about how much money the company is making, how much money is being returned to shareholders, and if this is all sustainable.

Speaking of returning money to shareholders, GM expects to return $7b during 2017. This comes in the form of $5b in buybacks and $2b in dividends. Some had only expected $3b in buybacks for 2017, so the $5b comes as a mild surprise (we are not terribly surprised by the $5b). While cash flow dipped in 2Q compared to 2Q16 (non-GAAP -$700mm to $2.6b), total liquidity stands at almost $35b with almost $10b in cash. Some have cautioned for a larger cushion in case of a demand downturn. But this focus on current cash seems to be lost in the forest as the margin-focused strategy will improve the operating metrics across the board. There might be some short term hiccups if there are large scale plant closings and subsequent layoffs, but these moves would bolster the bottom line and balance sheet looking forward.

As we previously stated, we think GM is ahead of the curve when it comes to the future of driving. Per the press release, “In June, GM became the first company to use mass-production methods to build 130 autonomous Chevrolet BOLT EV test vehicles.” The current initiative also includes its Super Cruise for the Cadillac and Maven Gig which provides Bolt’s for package delivery and ride-sharing. Tesla (TSLA) might be a flashier car and stock, but GM is positioning itself to be the mass-scale producer of cars in the future.

Lastly, let us look at valuation. Simply put, valuation is dirt cheap. GM is trading about 5.8x trailing and forward earnings. This is about half of Ford’s (F) P/E despite having a North American operating margin around 9% compared to GM’s 12.2%. And Ford lowered guidance substantially (after beating earnings estimates thanks to a lower tax rate). No matter how you slice it, GM looks cheap to its peers. And with the company being prudent about production and looking to the future, we think it looks cheap outright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.