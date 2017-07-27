Is Twitter Suffering From A Trump Hangover: Have Mass Boycotts Begun?

We may have reached a point where Twitter users decide to move to less confrontational, more family friendly, better policed social media websites.

One of the biggest arguments CEO Jack Dorsey has allowed Trump to remain on Twitter (TWTR) is based on the notoriety and free advertising of the service the President brings to the table. However, debate is growing among Twitter users, social media experts, and political moralists regarding Trump’s continued over-the-top behavior on the service. After another weak user growth number was released by Twitter, investors need to start asking themselves if users are beginning to boycott Twitter in favor of similar, less controversial, ethically driven internet options. Walt Disney (DIS) turned down the idea of acquiring Twitter last year specifically because of its lax policing of content.

Connecting the dots… If Twitter refuses to censor or delete Trump’s increasingly inappropriate, confrontational behavior on the service, and Trump is about to go down in flames politically…. will Twitter’s reputation be permanently harmed, as users move elsewhere?

Calls for ending Trump’s bullying behavior on Twitter

Dorsey and Twitter acknowledge the President of the United States is breaking its stated harassment rules for regular users, but his government leadership status precludes the company from banning him. Basically, the company is truly worried dropping Trump will create a huge backlash from his followers, and others that demand a free for all on the internet. Nevertheless, the downside of such activity and Trump’s abusive attitude is Twitter may be alienating far more regular users than it understands. Liberals have led the charge to boycott Twitter since Trump was elected, and unexpectedly weak second quarter results hint an exodus of U.S. users may be gaining traction.

Twitter use has stalled with Trump at the helm

Twitter reported 328 million monthly active users [MAUs], the same as was reported in the previous quarter, while Wall Street was estimated an increase of 1-2 million. Shockingly for U.S. numbers, Twitter's MAUs actually dropped by 2 million this past quarter. When asked about the disappointing return visitor data, Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto said on the earnings conference call, "We don't have data that would explain that." Total revenues actually fell 5%, and the stock quote has plummeted since posting the results.

The company has not been able to grow users for several years, coincidentally or not with the rise of Trump on the service. Could it be expanding numbers of existing users are leaving in disgust for other social media options like Facebook (FB) and Instagram? In stark contrast to Twitter, both of these services continue to expand readership strongly in 2016-17, while both are lacking the daily and relentless commentary by the now commander-in-chief. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the average American (and user overseas for that matter) has a conscience and can easily transfer to another free service for social chatting, mobile news and the spread of instant analysis on world events.

The chart below roughly pictures what has happened to Twitter’s stock price since Trump announced his run for the Presidency in June two years ago. Not necessarily a cause of the company’s rotten performance the first year, the second-year stagnation trend leaves open some question to a rational observer.

Twitter looks to be under accumulation using the daily On-Balance Volume line. However, the stock price has sharply underperformed competitors and peers, plus the overall stock market rise since June 2015. Something or someone appears to be holding back the stock value and Twitter’s business growth prospects.

Social media censorship on the rise

Twitter and social media in general are struggling with how to eliminate fake news, harassing behavior, and immoral, if not illegal conduct on their websites, without interfering in free speech. I wrote about the changing standards of online behavior in June, including the likelihood of more internet censorship in coming years, even in America. One way or another, I think social media will be subject to more government regulation on activity and speech. A large war or terror attack could easily push U.S. authorities to limit what individuals can say online. Other nations have started censorship campaigns or blocked website access completely when political opportunism arrives.

Twitter may come face to face with a decision to eliminate President Trump from its service, or risk watching its stock price plummet from a growing boycott movement. If you believe the internet is about giving more power to small voices and people collectively on important issues, keeping Trump on Twitter may turn into a huge fiasco the rest of 2017.

Trump advocacy by media business models not working for shareholders

A few people on Seeking Alpha read my story regarding Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) (FOX) in April. I basically reported on the risk to investors of a continued decay in Trump poll numbers hurting ad buys and viewership at Fox News. Largely following the outline of that article, rightly or wrongly, advertisers have not been quick to return after boycotting several Fox News celebrities and now viewership is flattening relative to competing networks. While Fox News remains #1, the other networks are gaining ground. Versus a second quarter rise of 27% in total viewership at Fox, MSNBC rose 73%, CNN 25%, and the industry 33%.

Since my April article, Fox has declined by 5% against a 4% rise in the S&P 500. Pictured below is the fading stock price performance for both Twitter and Twenty-First Century Fox since Trump appeared on the political stage, and the two have pumped his rise to power. Notice how dramatically these two companies have underperformed the overall stock market as represented by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), plus the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) peer group and Facebook competition.

Conclusion

If Trump’s tweeting on the platform is turning off users and sending industry advertising dollars to other sites, will Jack Dorsey decide soon it’s time to drop Trump and save his company’s future? Since Twitter is still a money losing operation, can it afford to miss out on sharply positive social media growth trends for much longer? If legal and ethical arguments do not encourage real criticism of Trump by Twitter management, how low can the stock go when a large boycott movement of the service takes hold?

If yet lower poll numbers for President Trump appear in coming quarters, it will be interesting to see how user traffic survives at Twitter. I believe an oversized backwards move in Twitter usage in the current quarter will likely mean management turnover at Twitter, a significantly lower stock price, and an honest change in dealing with Trump on the website media service. Free market capitalism may demand it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.