Apple: Analysis Of Its New Long-Term Debt

Executive Summary

This report analyzes Apple's (AAPL) senior unsecured 4.250%, 2047 bond with original issuing amount of $1 billion which is still outstanding as of these writing. Apple issued the 4.25% 2047 bond on February 2nd, 2017, with a dated date of February 9th, 2017, the note is callable starting on August 9th, 2046. However, Apple may choose to call the bond before the above applicable call date. If Apple decides to call the note before the applicable call date, Apple will pay either 100% of the principal or the present value of the scheduled interest and principal discounted at appropriate treasury rate plus 20 basis points. Apple will pay whichever of the two is greater - the investor would not get any amount less than 100% of the principal. Considering Apple's financial performance, the bonds' competitive yield, and the analysis performed against similar bonds issued by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), I would issue a buy rating on Apple 4.250% 2047 bond to investors with low-risk appetite.

The AA+ rating from Standard & Poor's and Aa1 rating from Moody’s communicates to potential investors that Apple has the strongest possible capacity to pay its interest and principal. In my analysis, I utilized a July 18th, 2017, trade price of $107.94 and $10,000.00 as the face value. With that, I obtained a base price of $10,794.00 and accrued interest of $191.25, resulting in invoice price of $10,985.25 (See Appendix A). Additionally, I obtained a yield-to-maturity of 3.800% for the bond. Further computation shows a yield-to-first-call (applicable call date) of 3.797% which is the yield-to-worst because the bond’s call date is just six months away from maturity. Ceteris paribus, the bondholder is better off if Apple chooses not to call the note.

Given the current market condition and Federal Reserve's signal to raise rates, I anticipate Apple will issue a call before the applicable call date only if it makes financial sense for them to do so. 2047 is 29 years plus away from today, if the interest rate falls significantly at any period before the applicable call date, Apple may choose to call the note and simultaneously issue a new bond to save on interest expense.

For comparisons purposes, I analyze Apple's bond against similar corporate bonds issued by Microsoft Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The analysis shows Apple 4.250% 2047 bond is a strong candidate for investment to investors with low-risk appetite, Microsoft 4.250% 2047 is a strong investment candidate for investors who share the same low-risk profile. Whereas, Hewlett Packard 6.350% 2045 bond is recommended to investors with much higher risk profile.

Introduction

Apple Inc. does not need an introduction. Ask the kid next to you this somewhat broad question: what's Apple? It's probable that the child will mention his favorite Apple product before they would entertain the possibility that Apple could mean a fruit as well. In our age, Apple rose to become a symbol of American ingenuity, the frontier of change and the beacon of prosperity.

Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc. in 1977 in the now famous garage. Please, allow me to confess my admiration for the two men, they sought to put a dent in the universe, and they did. Apple’s first product was Apple I, a personal computer delivered at the time personal computing was a luxury. As Apple grew, the company divested its product lines as it led the charge to the next big things. Today, Apple designs, manufactures and markets various products that range from hardware, software to internet services. Among them is: iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac desktop and laptop, Apple TV, Apple watch, iOS, macOS, iLife, iWork, iCloud, etc. As reported in the company’s 10-K , Apple’s platforms sell and deliver third party content - the platforms include iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, TV App Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music.

According to BusinessInsider Apple has 492 retail stores located in 19 countries. With 116,000 full-time equivalent employees, Apple’s 2016 annual report shows the company held $321 billion in a total assets, $193 billion in total liabilities and $128 billion in total shareholders’ equity at the end of 2016 fiscal year. With the backdrop of a strong first quarter in 2017, Apple continues to dominate the smartphone market. In the same quarter, Apple saw a net income growth rate of 4.88% which is significantly better than the total industry competitor average negative growth rate of 0.29%. Additionally, Apple reported a Y/Y total revenue increase of 4.63% which is below its competitors' average total revenue growth of 11.65% for Q1 2017. However, Apple is more efficient in controlling cost compared to its competitors - this is reflected in Apple's 20.85% net margin which is higher than the competitors’ 13.54% average net margin.

Apple increased its capital return program from $250 billion to $300 billion with a surprise announcement on May 2nd, 2017. Apple executes the capital return program (CRP) in three forms: dividends and dividend equivalents, repurchasing shares and remitting withheld taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units. The May announcement meant an increase in share buybacks from $175 billion to $210 billion and 10.5% dividend increase from $0.57 to $0.63. The CRP is expected to be completed by March 2019, according to Apple's latest 10-Q. Under the original $175 billion shares repurchase plan, Apple has utilized $151 billion with $24 billion remaining, according to Q2 filing - this amount may have changed. One of the avenues Apple have used to execute CRP is through bond issuance—the company issued $10 billion notes in February 2017, a unit of these notes is the subject of this report.

Bond Characteristics

To generate the fund needed to execute CRP, Apple issued a $10 billion bond segmented into the following notes, for example: 500,000,000 floating rate notes due 2019, $500,000,000 1.550% notes due 2019, $1,000,000,000 4.250% notes due 2047. For more information on the notes: prospectus.

Apple issued the 4.250% 2047 corporate debenture bond on February 2nd, 2017, with a dated date of February 9th, 2017. Therefore, interest on the bond started accumulating as of February 9th, 2017. Though the bond matures on February 9th, 2047, the bond is callable at par value beginning on August 9th, 2046. The bond does not have a put right attached. Investors who purchased the bond do not have the right to force Apple to repay the principal earlier than the stated maturity date. The bond’s coupon payment is semiannual; Apple makes payments on February 9th and August 9th every year at the annual coupon rate of 4.250%. The first coupon payment is scheduled on August 9th, 2017. Given that the bond is a senior unsecured debt, no Apple asset stipulated as collateral for the debt, but in the event of bankruptcy, holders of 4.250% 2047 bond would be paid first relative to holders of a similar but junior bond.

S&P issued a AA+ rating on the note whereas Moody's released a Aa1 rating. Both ratings convey investment grade status and indicate the issuer has the strongest possible capability to pay both interest and principal (see Appendix D). Additionally, the note does not possess any protective covenant. Protective covenant limits what the bond issuer can do while the bond is still outstanding. For example, a limit on the amount of debt the issuer can issue in the future - this is done to protect investors' interest.

Yield and Duration

After careful analysis and computation, I determined that Apple bond possess the following statistics (See Appendix A)

Nominal Yield: 4.250%

Nominal yield which is also known as the coupon rate determines the amount of payment delivered to the bondholders, periodically. Investor holding $10,000.00 face value Apple bond would receive $425.00 each year as interest payment, $212.50 semi-annually.

Current Yield/Income Yield: 3.937%

The market price of the bond changes with a fluctuation in market interest rate, the current yield is calculated by dividing the coupon payment by the actual price of the bond. At July 18th, 2017, trade price of $107.94, Apple's note has income yield of 3.937% - the one-year return on the bond. All else held constant - a higher coupon payment would mean a higher income yield and a lower capital gain.

Yield to Maturity (YTM): 3.800%

At July 18th, 2017, trade price of $107.94, Apple note shows a 3.800% YTM. The 3.800% YTM is the return on the bond if the bond is held to maturity since it takes into account the present value of the future coupon payments and the present value of the principal. One critical assumption behind YTM is that all the coupon payments before maturity gets reinvested at a rate equal YTM. The inability of investors to reinvest the coupon payment at a rate equal to YTM while assuming they would get 3.800% at bond maturity creates a yield illusion.

Yield to Call (YTC)

The return on the bond for the period between the settlement date and the call date, if the bond is called, is known as yield to call. As discussed in the executive summary, Apple may choose to call the note before the applicable call date. On the other hand, Apple may issue a call on the applicable call date August 9th, 2046 - in that case; the bond holder would earn a 3.797% return (See Appendix B). The YTC is lower than 3.800% YTM which makes YTC a yield-to-worst since the bondholder would receive a higher return if they hold the bond to maturity.

Duration

The duration of a bond indicates how long it would take to recover the real cost of the bond. Apple's 4.250%, 2047 bond would take roughly 21.234 years for the bondholder to get the back the associated true cost. Whereas, modified duration is a measure of price sensitivity to 1% change in yield (See Appendix A). Modified duration alone is not a good measure of price sensitivity when the yield changes significantly in either direction. For this reason, we utilize a tool known as convexity correction in addition to the modified duration to provide a better measure of bond price sensitivity to changes in yield.

Sensitivity Analysis

To evaluate the sensitivity of the bond prices to interest rate changes, we utilized the modified duration concept highlighted in the previous paragraph. Apple's bond has a modified duration of 20.887 years and convexity correction of 2.103%--further computation indicates that Apple's bond price would rise by 22.990% if the market interest rate fallsby 100 basis points and would decline by the 18.783% if the market interest increases by 100 basis points (See Appendix C).

Conclusion

I would recommend a buy on Apple 4.250% 2047 bond to investors with a low-risk appetite. Three variables informed my recommendation: Apple Inc. financial performance, the note characteristics, and analysis against a similar bond issued by its peers: Microsoft Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

I performed the analysis against Microsoft 4.25% 2047 bond, with a July 18th, 2017, trade price of $109.72, and against Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 6.350% 2045 bond with a July 18th, 2017, trade price of $107.20. The original offering amount for all three notes is still outstanding as of this writing - which is $1 billion for Apple 4.25% 2047, $3 billion for Microsoft 4.25% 2047 and $1.49 billion for Hewlett Packard Ent. 6.350% 2045. As the above table indicates, Apple’s note shares some commonality with Microsoft’s bond. The same coupon rate, both are callable, similar ratings from Moody's and S&Ps. The ratings convey investment grade status, but most importantly, the ratings communicate to potential investors that the companies have the strongest possible capacity to pay interest and principal. As you would guess from the maturity date in the table, both bonds’ dated date is only three days apart: February 9th, 2017, for Apple whereas February 6th, 2017 for Microsoft. Remember the dated date is when the interest starts accumulating regardless of the timing of the bond issuance, therefore, Apple will deliver its first coupon payment on August 9th, 2017, whereas Microsoft will do the same on August 6th, 2017. All three bonds share semi-annual coupon payment.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise note possesses different characteristics from Apple and Microsoft. Hewlett Packard Enterprise issued its notes on November 23th, 2016, two months before Apple and Microsoft, and the bond matures 15 months ahead of Apple and Microsoft. HPE's bond has a 6.35% coupon rate which is significantly higher than the 4.25% rate on Apple and Microsoft notes. Given the higher nominal rate, HPE correspondingly has 5.826% YTM which is greater than Apple's 3.800% YTM and Microsoft 3.706% YTM. HPE's relatively higher coupon rate and yield can be traced to the overall assessment of its business and bond, reflected in the less than stellar ratings from Moody (Baa2) and S&P (BBB). The ratings indicate investment grade status. However, the ratings also communicate to potential investors that though HPE has adequate capacity to pay interest and principal, the firm is susceptible to changing economic conditions.

The quick ratio and current ratio (current asset/current liability) convey the same information, they indicate company's ability to meet short-term obligations. The difference is that the quick ratio formulae exclude inventory and other illiquid assets from the current asset. I consider the quick ratio a better measure because firms may not be able to liquidate the inventory to generate the needed fund for short-term liabilities. Apple's 1.08 quick ratio means the company has $1.083 current/liquid asset to cover each $1.00 in current liability. The firm's current ratios can be found in the appendix D. HPE’s latest quarter quick ratio suggest the firm may have a problem meeting its short-term liabilities; I should note that HPE is a recent spin-off from HP - the reader should take that into consideration when evaluating the numbers. The latest numbers from Apple and HPE show a less than one debt/equity ratio which indicates the firms have more equity than debt on their balance sheet, whereas Microsoft’s 1.090 shows the company has been accumulating more debt recently and slightly more debt than equity. The high amount of debt relative to equity can be troublesome in unfavorable economic conditions.

Interest coverage ratio (EBIT/Interest Expense) represented in the graph measures how well a firm is positioned to pay its interest expense on outstanding debt. As the chart shows, compared to Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Apple has much higher ability to pay its interest expense. (See Appendix D).

To assess the firms’ profitability, we utilize various measures, among them is the return on asset and return on invested capital. Apple delivered a competitive four-year average (2013-2016) return on asset and return on invested capital, 18.183% and 26.388%, respectively—which is higher than the returns from both Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Microsoft's four-year average stands at 11.670% and 17.768%, return on asset and return on invested capital, respectively. HPE had a four-year average of 3.183% return on asset and 4.855% return on invested capital. (See Appendix D).

Based on the available information, and the analysis performed, Apple (AAPL) 4.25% 2047 note and Microsoft (MSFT) 4.25% 2047 note are strong candidates for investment to investors with a low-risk profile. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's 6.350% 2045 note is a good candidate for investment to investors with much higher risk profile.

Appendix A - Yield to Maturity

Appendix B - Yield to First Call

Appendix C - Price Yield Curve

Appendix D - Comparable Analysis