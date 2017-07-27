Why Imagination Technologies Might Be A Perfect Acquisition For Nvidia

As per the latest benchmark scores, the PowerVR GPUs from Imagination helped Apple’s A10x and A9x deliver industry-leading benchmark scores. They outperformed Nvidia’s Tegra mobile application processors.

The PowerVR mobile GPU that Apple used for many years in its A-series ARM processors could also help Nvidia return to mobile application processors.

Nvidia, as the leading Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) manufacturer, has long-term benefits from acquiring control of Imagination Technologies and its library of IP/patents.

Due to Apple dropping it as a GPU partner, Imagination’s market value is now less than $560 million. It’s an affordable acquisition for anybody.

Imagination Technologies has put up itself for sale after its stock nosedived due to Apple’s decision to stop using/licensing Imagination’s PowerVR mobile GPU technology.

British firm Imagination Technologies (OTCPK:IGNMF) has put itself up for sale after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) dropped it as technology supplier/licensing partner last April. IGNMF dropped as much as 71% after that announcement. As far as I know, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is free to purchase a controlling interest in IGNMF.

Nvidia has no existing multi-year hardware supply deal with Apple which could complicate its purchase of majority control of mobile GPU leader Imagination Technologies. Nvidia plus PowerVR is a logical tandem of PC GPUs and mobile GPUs.

After Apple dumped it, Imagination’s market valuation is now less than $570 million. Nvidia has more than $6 billion in cash and short-term investments. Buying 70% of even 85% of Imagination for $600 million is very affordable for Nvidia. It certainly is a much cheaper buy than Brian Krzanich’s $15.3 billion purchase of Mobileye.

Apple probably still holds around 10% of Imagination’s shares, but I don’t think the current leadership of Imagination Technologies will welcome a takeover offer from Apple. After all the 10 years that Imagination helped Apple create the best GPU/CPU System-on-Chip, Apple suddenly cut off 50% of Imagination’s revenue.

The ongoing hostility between these two firms isn’t going to fade anytime soon. Imagination is likely looking for a bigger company to take over it and challenge Apple.

What I am suggesting now is the reverse of what Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) did when it sold its mobile GPU division to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) in 2009. I want Nvidia to buy a pure-play mobile GPU designer/IP owner to complement its portfolio of PC gaming video cards and deep learning GPUs.

Back in 2012, Imagination Technologies enjoyed 50% share of the total Intellectual properties for mobile GPUs. Up until now, all iPhone and iPad models being sold are using PowerVR GPUs.

Mobile GPU IP

Imagination Technologies Can Survive Without Apple

Imagination’s FY 2017 (ended last June) revenue was £145.2m or $186.67 million. Without Apple’s GPU licensing/supply deal, Imagination would only have taken in $93.33 million. On the other hand, Apple also thinks it can only stop using PowerVR GPU technology/IP within two years. It looks like Apple will continue to pay licensing/royalty fees to Imagination for several months more.

Unless it has acquired some help or new patents related to GPU design, Apple doesn’t have original intellectual properties to build GPUs without trampling on other companies' patents/IP. Nvidia previously sued Qualcomm and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for alleged infringements over GPU-related patents. Buying Imagination Technologies can add to the GPU patent arsenal of Nvidia.

Unlike a small firm like Imagination Technologies with limited resources, Nvidia is rich and big enough to litigate against any firm on the planet today.

Nevertheless, should Apple really be able to build its own mobile GPUs that doesn’t infringe on Nvidia's or Imagination’s patents, other phone/tablet manufacturers could still replace the lost business from Apple.

Going forward, Imagination might still be able to do $150 million/year in annual sales. The outstanding performance of PowerVR GPUs on benchmark scores convinced me that other top phone manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi could replace the lost business from Apple. Aside from iPhones and iPads, there are other smartphones/tablets that use PowerVR-based integrated GPUs.

There are PC vendors like Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Asustek (OTC:ASUUY), and Xiaomi (which tout business ties with Nvidia) that sell smartphones and tablets. After Nvidia buys Imagination Technologies, it can wholesale PowerVR GPU designs on the smartphone/tablet products of the said PC OEMs.

How Imagination Technologies Can Help Nvidia

There will be no redundancy in this proposed deal. Imagination’s PowerVR mobile GPU technology and its large library of patents could further fortify Nvidia’s GPU-centric business model. Nvidia’s leadership in discrete PC GPUs can be nicely complemented by PowerVR embedded GPUs’ industry-leading performance on smartphones and tablets.

The chart below illustrates well how Nvidia can use optimized PowerVR mobile GPUs to get back in mobile application processors. The customized PowerVR inside the A10X Fusion by Apple outperformed Nvidia’s Tegra X1 Maxwell GPU on 3DMark Ice Storm and GFXBench. Nvidia obviously has a lot to learn from getting ownership/access to PowerVR mobile GPU architecture/technology.

The overheating problem of Nvidia’s Tegra mobile application processors is why they never gained mainstream acceptance among mobile device manufacturers. By taking over Imagination, Nvidia could gain a foothold supplying/licensing PowerVR graphics to mobile device manufacturers.

The upcoming release of Furian GPUs from PowerVR should help it retain its crown as the best graphics processors for mobile gaming and virtual reality games. The chart below also described Rogue and Furian PowerVR GPUs as ideal for infotainment and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems.

Mobile Is The Future of Video Games

I appreciate Nvidia’s GPU focus for the automotive industry and deep learning computers. However, gaming is still its biggest revenue generator and growth catalyst. Licensing PowerVR GPU reference designs to smartphone/tablet manufacturers is obviously not going to be as lucrative as selling $500++ discrete video cards to PC gamers.

However, mobile gaming is the clear growth driver for the global video games industry. Nvidia needs a hardware presence on smartphones and tablets to keep up with the growing mobile gaming scene.

The chart above expects that smartphones and tablets, not PCs and consoles, will eventually become the de facto gadgets for gaming. Due to their great portability, smartphones can also dominate as artificial intelligence interfaces. The in-the-cloud gaming and AI services of Nvidia will probably be most compatible with end-user mobile devices that are also powered by Nvidia-owned processors/GPUs.

Final Thoughts

I rate NVDA as a buy. IGNMF is also a buy. The growing influence and spending power of mobile gamers should inspire Nvidia to consider buying control of PowerVR/Imagination Technologies. Selling high-margin PC video cards is a great strategy for Nvidia. However, getting back to competing in mobile application processors is still a decent expansion move for Nvidia.

Tegra failed to make Nvidia a competent designer/supplier of mobile application processors. Buying the assets/IP/employees of Imagination Technologies could finally catapult Nvidia as a legitimate challenger to Samsung, Apple, and MediaTek when it comes to ARM-based CPU/GPU System-on-Chip design.

In my book, Nvidia should never limit itself to x86 PC gaming, cloud-based deep learning, and artificial intelligence for self-driving cars.

The MIPS processors and Ensigma Wireless Connectivity assets of Imagination Technologies can also help build up Nvidia’s future in Internet of Things devices and Machine-to-Machine communication.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has shut down its wearables and smart devices division. Only Imagination’s MIPS processors are left to challenge ARM processors on Internet of Things.

