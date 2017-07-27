ROTY Edition 1 Volume 15: Updates And Reducing Risk

I still am very bullish on our Zogenix position, but rules are rules and binary risk is a serious matter.

Welcome to the 15th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our nine current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and six positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Keep in mind that we are quite nimble in our selections, and readers are encouraged to pay close attention as positions could be added to or sold in any ROTY post based on new developments.

Model Account Commentary

I was expecting a much more powerful runup in Zogenix (ZGNX) shares, but it looks like the big move prior to data might have already occurred. I'm not concerned per se with recent weakness- however, as data nears it's time to reduce risk and maintain only one's desired exposure to the binary event. Conservative investors will want to either exit positions or hold a quarter sized stake into data, while those who are more aggressive could hold a half position or more. I anticipate positive data based on very promising prior results, but as most biotech investors are aware any outcome is possible. Always manage risk first and think about profits second. Just my two cents.

On July 25th recent addition CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) received an analyst upgrade, with Piper Jaffray analyst Edward Tenthoff raising his price target to $12 based on increasing value for seladelpar. He bases that on the absence of liver transaminase signals and drug-induced pruritus in the positive phase 2 data in PBC patients. For those who read my initial writeup on the firm, none of this is new news but it's still nice to have some confirmation. I remain quite bullish on this holding as well.

Weakness in Anapytsbio (ANAB) is expected in the near term due to lockup expiration.

Shotspotter (SSTI) continues to make news headlines, including a recent piece on the city of Chicago announcing an expansion of the program and alerting police to a fatal shooting in Miami.

Actions to Take:

The ROTY model account will be adding quarter size stakes to its positions in CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) and Steadymed (STDY). I feel the revaluation thesis for the former is in full swing and a runup for the latter into FDA action is still anticipated.

The three quarter stake in Zogenix (ZGNX) will be sold down to a half stake, which will be held into data readout based on the aggressive nature of the ROTY model account. Readers with lower risk tolerance are encouraged to hold smaller stakes into data or not at all.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

