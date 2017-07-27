Facebook - Very Strong Quarter For This GARP Play

I would not dare to short Facebook given this reasonable valuation and incredible business, yet I am not buying the reasonable GARP argument on the back of these concerns.

There is nothing not to like about Facebook´s operational achievements and while the valuation is very reasonable in relation to the growth rate, I am cautious.

Facebook (FB) continues to remain a red hot company, not just on the stock market, as the actual underlying operations continue to grow at a tremendous pace as well. Despite the great run higher in the shares so far this year, I am not chasing the momentum despite reasonable (forward) earnings multiples.

I worry that very fat operating margins might not be sustainable as engagement/usage rates might come under pressure at some point in time, including an unsustainable very low tax rate. While these worries have been unfounded so far, and I would not bet against Facebook, I am not chasing the momentum run seen already.

A Very Strong Second Quarter

Facebook grew its revenues by 45% in the second quarter to $9.32 billion, as core advertising revenues were up by 47%, compared to a 49% growth rate in Q1. What has been truly impressive is the leverage on this sales growth as costs were up just 33%. This shows that Facebook is quite good at managing its expenses, even as total headcount was up by 43%.

This resulted in operating earnings being up by 61% compared to the year before, as GAAP margins improved some 5 points to 47% of sales. Amidst a very low effective tax rate of just 13%, after-tax earnings came in at $3.89 billion, equivalent to $1.32 per share. On a trailing basis, the GAAP earnings already came in at $4.50 per share. If we use the second quarter earnings number on an annual basis, and include some modest premium for the seasonally stronger fourth quarter, earnings already trend at $5.50 per share.

Components Of Growth

Most of the revenue growth comes from increased advertising revenues per user. Both daily and monthly active users were up by 17% to 1.32 billion and 2.01 billion users, respectively. The number of ad impressions was up 19%, just outpacing the number of users, as average ad pricing was up 24%. Based on the monthly active user number, average revenues per user are now approaching $5 for the quarter, that is for all users across the word. Of course, there are major differences in this number across the globe, as ¨Western¨ consumers are much more appealing to advertisers.

Revenues in the US & Canada totalled $4.56 billion in Q2 of this year which translates into revenues per user of +$19 for the quarter, or nearly $80 per year! This number is truly astonishing as average revenues per user for European users comes in at just +$6 for the quarter, and roughly $1.50-$2.00 for each user in the rest of world and Asia-Pacific, respectively.

A Cash Machine

Current growth, which remains truly impressive for a company this size, results in very strong cash generation. This is especially the case as no cash is handed out to investors in the form of dividends or share buybacks; in fact, the usage of share-based compensation actually dilutes the share count a little bit. While this is not good for investors, unless these shares are issued at very premium valuations (above intrinsic value), the reality is that cash flow generation exceeds earnings power.

The company ended the quarter with $35.5 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, and while this is truly a very big number in all respects, this net cash position amounts to ¨just¨ $12 per share in terms of Facebook´s stock. In fact, shares of Facebook have risen by nearly this amount to $175 in response to the earnings release.

So if we back out the cash holdings and work with a $5.50 GAAP earnings per share number, shares trade at 29-30 times GAAP earnings. On the one hand, this looks very reasonable as the top line still grows at percentage rates in the mid-forties each year. While I am not that worried about the top line trends, I do worry that operating margins of nearly 50% could come under pressure in the medium to long term. That being said, the secular trends are surely favouring Facebook as advertisers focus on screen time, attention and usage metrics, something which Facebook´s platforms, including, of course, Instagram and WhatsApp provide.

On the conference call, Mr. Zuckerberg elaborated how Facebook would make existing services more useful with the aid of artificial intelligence, building new ecosystems and delivering on additional technologies to bring the world closer together, as per the updated mission statement of the business. This involves greater focus on video, eventual monetization of WhatsApp, which is a +1 billion user platform, and increased usage of Live events, among others.

Final Consideration

It is very hard and probably not wise to bet against Facebook as it is the play on globalization, mobile advertising and personalization, backed by great data and technological capabilities. So while Facebook might continue to be a very dangerous short, I am not automatically buying into the growth story as well, even as revenues are up 45% and the 30 times annualized earnings multiple looks reasonable.

From a financial point of view, there are two concerns about the multiple. For starters is the 45% operating margin, which is simply very rich for any kind of business. Any disappointment in terms of advertising effectiveness could have real repercussions for the business which could be a risk, even as there are no facts which back up this claim at this point in time, as 99% of sales are derived from advertising. Another concern is the very modest 13% tax rate which is simply not sustainable as well.

If these concerns do not play out or materialize themselves, the valuation becomes rapidly more appealing given the current pace of earnings (growth). Another year of similar top line sales growth translates into a forward earnings multiple of just 20 times, those being real GAAP earnings.

The other real risk in my eyes is the fight for consumer´s time and attention, as other platforms such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its wider form, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and YouTube are competing for time, attention and advertising revenues. While I have been amazed how much ¨free time¨ many consumers have, this time might actually come under pressure over time, especially if the economy gets more tight in terms of employment and participation rates.

These longer-term concerns prevent me from buying into Facebook as well as concerns about the sustainability of the fat margins. At the same time, (forward) earnings multiples have been fairly reasonable at this point in time, but also in previous quarters and years. For now, I see no reason to buy into the momentum run, but continue to praise management and those investors who had the patience to stay in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.