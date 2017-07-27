Activision Earnings Prediction

Thesis

I estimate that Activision Blizzard (ATVI) will likely report better than expected earnings. Primary reasons are new launches as well as clever tactics used to increase engagement which in turn increases sales

Introduction and overview of game releases

ATVI delivered a very solid 1Q17. On top of that, the company raised its guidance as well. Management credits their global portfolio of owned IP with the outperformance. With outperformance, I am referencing record 1Q revenues, EPS, cash flows and digital revenues.



Of course, this didn’t go unnoticed and the stock is up more than 10% since the most recent earnings report. I believe that ATVI will once again outperform market expectations.



If we just look at the lineup this should become clear. 2Q is set to be one of the busiest stretches of in-game content releases. Gamers received the ability to purchase/attend an update from the March 28 World of Warcraft content, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, the Overwatch Uprising Event.

The Activision side of the company has released Call of Duty’s second map pack, a free update in Destiny, new zombies content for Black Ops III and a lot of other content and updates aimed at keeping players engaged. Of course, not all of the released content is aimed at bringing in more revenue. Some of it is to keep the players engaged while the company ramps up its sales and marketing of its new major releases.

Overwatch

Overwatch especially had a very good as the first quarter MAUs were higher than the game experienced in the entirety of the previous year. That is partly because the updates and seasonal events are bringing in new players as they are attracted to new types of game play.



The game still has a lot of room to grow according to the executives (emphasis my own):



“We're also pleased with how successful Overwatch has been globally across the Americas, Europe, and Asia as well as our strong presence on both PC and Console. But we're tapping into the biggest genre in the world, so we think there's still a lot of room for growth across both regions and platforms. We think the Overwatch IP is incredibly strong and has potential across a number of different mediums. Our out-of-game linear media via comics and animated shorts has been really successful in fueling passion for the game's lore.[..] The Overwatch League is poised to accelerate that even more. So we're early in Overwatch's story with many growth opportunities still ahead.”



I encourage readers to read the whole quote, but especially the ones I’ve highlighted do a great job at explaining just how much of a success the game is.

King using clever engagement drivers

King has had problems in the past, but things seem to be looking up there as well. The average player spent about 35 minutes per day on average in 1Q17. This was both a sequential increase as well as a year-over-year increase.



The company uses a couple of powerful things to drive engagement. The one I personally find the most creative is what the company calls “live operations.” This means that the content is temporary, like for example when a discount is temporary i.e. limited in time and only available for a specific timeframe.



It creates enough curiosity to entice players who are not that interested anymore in giving it a go. Also, the major reason for not playing games is the lack of new content. There is little reason to play a game if you have experienced the vast majority of the content. Ultimately, tactics like this translated into higher bookings and I expect that the positive trend in bookings remains.

Higher than expected revenues and earnings

Given that the company has raised its guidance, is employing clever marketing tactics and incorporating the games being released, I can definitely see the company producing at least $1.35 billion in revenue. Wall Street is expecting $1.22 billion in revenues, which would indicate that I believe the company will produce a material revenue beat.



On the earnings side, there’s not much going on in terms of tax rates or margins. The company has guided full-year operating expenses to be 62% of revenue. Most of this is back half-weighted as marketing and sales spending aimed at major releases depress margins. Therefore, it does not make sense to apply such a high operating expense percentage.



I do not believe that we can simply proxy 1Q17 margins as some cost may be incurred in the final month of the second quarter. After applying a middle ground, an interest expense of $157 and the company’s tax rate, I expect EPS to come in at $0.35. Wall Street is expecting an EPS of $0.30 which means that I believe ATVI will beat on revenue and earnings.

Conclusion

Shareholders of ATVI are having a pleasant year. The company is breaking records on multiple metrics. Overwatch has much more to grow and the company also is employing clever tactics to increase the amount of time that players spend playing their games. One such interesting tactic is the “live operations” discussed above. When adding all of these factors together, I can definitely see the company beating revenue and EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.