CYS Investments: It's Mixed

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) has just reported earnings and the stock is experiencing some volatility following what I believed to be a decent but not great quarter from this mREIT that I have been covering for years. Since the results were a bit mixed, the reaction is mixed. Given this reaction I feel it is prudent examine the results to understand what is going on here.

Let's dive right into the earnings and key metrics we look for in mREITs. Let me first say that the company surpassed earnings expectations that I had for the quarter. I was looking for $0.26 per share in core plus drop income and net interest income of $50 to $50.5 million. We saw net interest income come in at $50.9 million which was actually down $1.2 million versus the $52.1 million in net interest income in Q1 2017. While the beat versus expectations on this number is decent, the drop was expected given the Fed rate hike two months ago, causing costs of funds to rise.

What we care about, of course, is not net income per se, but core income. This is because it's a better measure of the ability to cover the dividend. Remember the dividend has been cut several times and failure to cover the dividend was one of the reasons I turned sour on the name. As you know the best-of-breed names have been outearning their dividends, in many cases consistently. Core earnings plus drop income came in at $40.6 million, or $0.27 per share, which was down a penny per share from last quarter, but beat my expectations of $0.26. It is however important to note that we see that this was made up of core earnings of $31.9 million, or $0.21 per share. Thus, drop income was $8.7 million, or $0.06 per share. The key point is that the dividend was covered here.

Several key metrics played a big role in these earnings figures. First, total interest income increased to $77.1 million. Total interest income has been on the decline for two years plus, but this was the second quarter in a row of improvement here on this metric. Prepayments were a strong reason for this decline, so it is a positive to see the trend reverse. The reason for this is because prepayments are out of control for so many mREITs, even if the situation has improved. Just look at 2016 for CYS. Back in Q4, the constant prepayment rate jumped to 14.2%, up from 14% in Q3, 12.9% in Q2 and up significantly from the 7.6% in Q1. For Q1 2017, we saw the prepayment rate drop dramatically to 8.1%, and here in Q2 prepayments dropped to 7.5%, helping deliver a winning quarter.

The average cost of funds has been on the rise in the sector and here in Q2 it rose rather dramatically by 21 basis points for CYS. It came in at 1.13% versus 0.92% in Q1, a result due in large part to the Fed rate hike. Average yields were up helping offset this rising cost of funds, coming in at 2.86%. Doing the math, you can see that this higher yield on investments was not enough to outpace the increase in cost of funds, which means the spread was pressured. The spread, net of hedge including drop income, was 1.49% for Q2 2017, down 8 basis points compared to 1.57% in Q1 2017.

With the motion in rates at the end of the quarter there were certainly adjustments made that will impact Q3 as well. I will also say plainly that this was overall a positive quarter for CYS, but it was not fantastic. This explains the mixed buying and selling on the Street and the volatility the stock is experiencing. With this rise in share prices, the stock has moved up significantly. Still, the Street has assigned a premium valuation to the name as it is still trading at a premium-to-book value. Net of the $0.25 dividend, book value came in at $8.31. This was a quiet strength in the quarter, as book value rose from $8.26 last quarter. Of course, book value is still down incredibly over the last few years. All that said, the name has seen improvement but with a premium-to-book and prior quarters with failed dividend coverage, I would not be a buyer here.

