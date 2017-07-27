GNC Holdings (GNC) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 27, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Matt Milanovich - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Robert F. Moran - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Bob Summers - Macquarie Capital (NYSE:USA), Inc.

Matt Milanovich - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being with us. During the call today, we'll talk about the performance of One New GNC during the second quarter and how that shapes our view at the back half of 2017. We'll walk you through financial results we released earlier this morning and then open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I must, as always, remind you that everything we cover during today's call, including questions and answers, is subject to the forward-looking information statement included in our 10-Q.

Let me now turn it over to Bob Moran, our Interim CEO.

Robert F. Moran - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Matt, and good morning, everyone. When we designed the One New GNC, we did it with the customer in mind. We were making bold changes in investments to leverage the strength and advantages inherent in our model, fix what was broken and improve the customer experience. During the second quarter, we saw those improvements begin to pay off and made good progress towards our goal of delivering meaningful profitable growth. It is still early days and we have work to do, but it looks like we are headed in the right direction.

Transactions for the quarter were up 12.3%, building on the growth we saw in the first quarter of 2017. We are attracting new customers to GNC, they are shopping more frequently and we're converting more of them. Transactions and comps ramped up throughout the quarter, trends that have continued into the early days of Q3.

We're also encouraged by the performance of our original pilot stores, which are outpacing the rest of the chain, in both transactions and average ticket growth, and comp sales for the pilot stores in the second quarter were positive. In many ways, this business is bucking the retail trend, with transaction growth that's well above the APT Retail Index year-to-date.

The challenges in our sector are well-publicized as our concerns about the future of retail, but we believe there is an opportunity for business models like GNC that listen and respond to the customer and give them products and experiences they can't get anywhere else.

As you know, we took decisive action on pricing when we launched the One New GNC, eliminating the two-tier pricing structure and ending our addiction to excessive promotions in BOGOs and reducing prices on items tied to price perception while protecting margins on more flexible categories and SKUs.

Customers reacted positively and quickly and the sales trends we're experiencing suggest that they are continuing to respond. Our revamped loyalty program continues to perform well and are giving us access to new customers, improving frequency and creating a foundation for powerful integrated marketing and customer connections.

myGNC Rewards now has approximately 7.8 million members and halfway through the year, we are at 80% of our 2017 enrollment goal. myGNC is consistent with our one price strategy and because members earn price for every – earned points for every dollar they spend and get cashback rewards, the program encourage spending and drives return trips to redeem those rewards. After six months, we continue to believe myGNC members are on track to visit six times a year compared with Gold Card members who visited just four times in entire year.

PRO Access, our premium loyalty offering, has enrolled nearly 325,000 members since its launch in March. Our core and most profitable customer, the health enthusiasts, is responding well to the program, which includes offerings tailored to their individual interest, purchase habits and needs.

In the second quarter, PRO Access members visited twice as often, purchased two times as many products and spent significantly more. Enrollment in the PRO Access program is trending a bit below our expectations, and we are now implementing a bonus point offering that gives PRO Access members instant gratification. So far, we're seeing improvement from this incentive with limited margin impact.

PRO Access and myGNC also are growing the ranks of contactable customers. Today, we have three times as many customer email addresses than we had six months ago. We're gathering data that can help us truly understand our customers and developing the platforms and expertise to tailor our communication, regimen recommendations and offers to their specific interests and needs.

Our dotcom business is improving driven by our work to fix the assortment and get pricing right, and we're pleased with the performance of the GNC Store on Amazon, which features our best products and is consistently priced with GNC.com and retail locations.

Because more than 50% of online products searches happen on Amazon and of those, 37% buy that product in the store, we believe Amazon is not a death knell for brick-and-mortars, but a great advertising platform that puts us right in the path of countless new customers.

Through Amazon and our digital marketing initiatives, we're working to increase the likelihood that when the consumer surfs social media or search the web for wellness solutions, they find GNC. Pricing, loyalty and fixing the dotcom business requires significant investments. Those investments are starting to deliver returns, but we have work to do on the margin front.

Private label is an important opportunity for our business. Our own brands are aligned with customer needs exclusive to GNC, carry higher margins and allow us to use our manufacturing capacity. We're working now to expand our most successful brands, including Beyond Raw, VitaPak, AMP and Total Lean. And while we still have work to do, we've increased private label penetration 3 percentage points since March. In addition, we just signed a deal to be the exclusive U.S. provider of all Performix supplement products.

Performix is one of the industry's leading innovators and GNC's largest national brand, and this exclusive agreement lets us use Performix proprietary technology in our future innovations. As part of our partnership, Performix will work directly with our field operations to implement programs like demos, training and inventory management.

Product innovation matters to the consumer. But in the wellness category, they want and they need trusted advice. Our ability to provide it can help – can support average ticket growth, improve margins, and ultimately, create customer loyalty.

While basket size has been inching up, we would like to see a faster pace of growth. We are not satisfied with where we are and we're testing vehicles that can move the needle faster. And so far, we are experiencing promising results.

We just completed the trainer sessions on customer engagement, solution selling and how to move customers from a single product to buying regimens. This training will hit the stores by the end of July.

We continue to roll out new regimens, add-ons and grab and goes (07:45) and have focused the stores on the simple idea of adding one more item to the customer basket, which would yield meaningful revenue and margin growth.

We designed and invested in the One New GNC to bring customers back to our model, return this business to positive comps, and ultimately, to deliver profitable growth and regain our position as a market leader. In the second quarter of 2017, we made good progress towards those goals.

Before handing over to Tricia, I want to let you know that the search for a permanent CEO is ongoing. In the meantime, I've signed up for another six months in the Interim role. As we look to the back half of the year, we believe we'll continue to build on the momentum we created in the first two quarters. We will accelerate the initiatives that are delivering growth and generating loyalty and focus intently on margin improvement.

With that, I'll have Tricia walk you through our second quarter numbers.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, everyone. As Bob mentioned, we saw continued strength in transactions throughout the second quarter. So far, we are pleased with the investment we've made in price and loyalty and focused on delivering growth. Excluding long-lived asset impairment charges, our second quarter adjusted EPS was $0.41 compared to $0.79 in the prior year period, which excludes gains on refranchising.

Consolidated revenue was down 4.8% to $641 million in the second quarter. In our U.S. and Canada segment, revenue was down 4.8%, largely driven by a $15.1 million decrease due to the discontinuation of the Gold Card program.

Our International segment delivered 1.3% revenue growth. Manufacturing/Wholesale revenue, excluding Intersegment sales, decreased 8.9%. Second quarter same store sales, including GNC.com, decreased 0.9% in domestic company-owned stores, which is a 300 basis point improvement from the first quarter. Even though we are not pleased with negative comps, we are heading in the right direction and this is the best comp we have achieved in six quarters.

The second quarter experienced the biggest declines in protein, vitamins, weight management and food and drink categories. Those declines were partially offset by strong performance from performance supplements, health and beauty and the herbs and greens categories. GNC.com comp decreased 6.3% in the second quarter, which is incrementally better than Q1. We expect GNC.com to achieve positive comp in the back half of the year as we lap price and bulk buying changes made in the prior year.

In domestic franchise locations, revenue increased nearly $1 million during the quarter due to the impact of a higher average store base partially offset by a 1.1% decline in retail same store sales. Our international business grew during the second quarter with the 1.3% increase in revenue and a 14.3% increase in operating income, driven by growth in our China e-commerce business. We do see a long-term opportunity in further penetrating the China market and are currently contemplating path to accelerating our growth in that region.

Manufacturing and Wholesale revenues, excluding Intersegment sales, declined 8.9% for the quarter. Third-party contract manufacturing was down 3% in the second quarter. Due to timing of shipments and rationalization of SKUs, sales to wholesale partners decreased 16.6% and Intersegment sales declined 1%, primarily due to lower GNC branded products sales in the U.S. and Canada. Despite this decline in revenue, operating income is up 80 basis points as a percent of sales versus last year.

Second quarter gross profit as a percent of sales was 33.2% compared with 35.5% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of pricing and loyalty associated with the One New GNC, which reduced the retail margin rate.

Loyalty costs include the impact of the discontinuation of a Gold Card Member Pricing program in the U.S., partially offset by higher vendor funding. Additionally, there was a 100 basis point positive impact to gross profit rate due to one-time vendor funding. We continue to expect gross profit to range from 31% to 33% for the remainder of this year.

SG&A in the second quarter was 24% of sales. This is above last year due to incremental investments in online marketing and the reduction to an incentive accrual in 2016. We expect SG&A as a percentage of sales to be in line with quarters one and two during the back half of the year.

In the second quarter, we generated $27 million in net cash from operating activities, invested $6 million in capital expenditures, and generated $21 million in free cash flow. We're still planning fewer new store openings and less spending on IT in 2017, and expect CapEx to be in line with last quarter's estimate of $35 million to $40 million. We continue to expect free cash flow to be in excess of $250 million for the year. A third of this free cash flow is driven by operating results, while the rest of the products and working capital changes primarily related to inventory and accounts payable.

As we discussed last quarter, we plan to use cash that previously would have been allocated to our dividends or in prior quarters to share repurchases, to lower our debt levels, focusing first on paying down our revolver. In particular, we expect to have the revolver paid down by the end of 2017.

We are moving toward a long-term adjusted leverage ratio of approximately 3 times, with rent capitalized at 5 times and we'll take a disciplined approach to inventory management and capital expenditures. Working capital initiatives should drive incremental near-term debt reduction opportunity.

We continue to reevaluate our real estate portfolio and make changes we feel are in the best interest of the company and our shareholders. We expect corporate store closings for the year to range from 200 to 250, driven by our purposeful strategy of opportunistically closing stores, which will be accretive to cash flow.

While we feel good about the progress we've made in the last two quarters, we'd like to gather more data and understand the trends, but for now, we're holding off on giving detailed guidance. We can tell you that we continue to expect comps to turn positive in the back half, along with quarter-on-quarter margin dollar benefit.

With that, let's open the call for your questions. Operator, could you please open the call for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

We'll take our first question from Peter Benedict with Robert Baird.

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, guys. A couple questions. Just around the strategies to build basket. Bob, I think you mentioned some stuff train the trainer. Can you give us a sense of how – maybe what you're doing there or anything else is different from how the store personnel were kind of trained in the past?

Robert F. Moran - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Peter, you really have to think about how we were managing the customer experience report. We were selling the Gold Card mainly and that's where our conversations were centered around to really shift the culture to being trusted advisers. It takes some time. It's a cultural change. In the pilot, we saw that it took about six months or so to really go deep with that. And obviously, we're putting tools all around that from marketing to regimen selling, to solution selling, to adding one item in the basket, plus we'd also give assistant support by the end of the year. We have a management learning system that will be coming back in the back half of the year that will be directed directly on the tablets to help the associates to understand how they can help the customer add one more item to the basket.

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And Tricia, I know you're not going for guidance officially, but you did mention some bands for gross margin in the back of the year, 31%, 33%. I think in the past, you've spoken SG&A around 23%, 24% of sales. As we think about just those as kind of benchmarks, I mean, are those fair for where you see this business kind of settling in longer-term, or what kind of – what else do you need to see from the business in order to kind of embrace maybe that as a longer-term structural margin profile for the business? Thanks.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Sure, Peter. So in first and second quarter, we were between 24% and 25% of SG&A as a percent of sales. And we believe that that's the level that we should experience at least in 2017. The increase in that spend is largely due to the investments in online marketing as we talked about in the past. And we're seeing positive results and we're continuing invest in that as long as we do. But if something changes than what we are experiencing, we might adjust, but certainly in the near term, a 24% to 25% range is appropriate.

Peter S. Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thank you.

We'll take our next question from Shane Higgins with Deutsche Bank.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yes. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. On last quarter call, you gave some really good detail on the comps by pilot, the September pilot stores and the October pilot stores both on comps and transaction growth. Could you just give us some color on how those are trending – how they trended in the second quarter?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yes. So our pilot stores continue to outperform the rest of the chain by several percentage points. And there – as we mentioned on the call, there were positive comps in the second quarter. So the trends are continuing sequentially month-to-month, and the pilot locations are still performing strong and are giving us the confidence that comps in the back half of the year should be positive as they are trending in the low-single-digit positive comp area.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just on your free cash flow outlook, just looking – your inventory was down slightly, about in line with your sales. Could you just help us understand kind of – I mean, your guidance implies about $200 million of free cash flow in the back half. Can you just help us understand where the inventory opportunity is? Is it on the retail side, is it in the manufacturing side, just so we can get some comfort around that because that seems pretty aggressive?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, Shane. Sure. The majority of the reduction is certainly on the retail side, and there are number of initiatives that are taking place, the most significant was what I would call segmentation. And so as you might recall, we put a lot of inventory in the stores back in 2015 and 2016 and it tends to drive additional sales, but what we're finding was we weren't – we're finding us (19:09) in our inventory allocation strategy to provide the proper return.

So segmentation meaning look at stores from both the volume and demographic perspective to have the right inventory there. And then we move that inventory and reallocate it to stores where it would be productive. The segmentation would be the biggest component and those processes are underway right now. As you noted, we were able to reduce inventories in the second quarter.

And based on our plan, we feel confident in our ability to continue to see reductions without a negative impact to the customer experience. In addition to that, we believe there our core efficiencies that can be generated through replenishment activities and reducing weeks of supply in both our distribution centers and our stores and that should also help to the inventory reduction efforts between now and the end of December.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And maybe in the context of the gross margin guidance that you gave. I mean, it doesn't seem to imply that you're going to take any significant markdowns. So, this will be more or less selling kind of in line with the margin that you've been generating.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

And that is our expectation, yes.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, thanks. I will get back in the queue.

We'll take our next question from Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley. And I'm sorry. We're taking our next question from Christopher Horvers with JPMorgan.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. So I wanted to – a couple questions on the top-line. So, you're talking about trends improving throughout the quarter. You did have slightly negative comps. So, have we already inflected to the positive in the month of July?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

No, we haven't shared exactly where the comp is in the month of July, but we do feel confident in our ability to achieve positive comp in the back half of the year.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. I mean, you sort of exited – entered at minus 4 and ended at minus 1, so certainly we've seen that way. In the pilot stores, you talked about some challenges driving baskets, where you thought it would be at this point. So, is it positive comp in pilot stores, is it basket size that's driven that, is it sort of the traffic acceleration, is it units in the basket, what's driving underneath that?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So in the pilot locations, we are seeing transactions outpace what we're seeing in the rest of the chain, largely because the stores and sales and our customers have the opportunity to be on the program for a longer period of time. So, return customer visits are increasing, which is also what we're seeing in our rest of chain locations. But at the same time, there are also improvements in basket, so there is less of a delta between prior year and current year from a basket size perspective in the pilot locations.

And I'll go back to what Bob was talking about earlier, the pilot locations when we launched the program, they were able to focus on basket because they already understood how the program worked. And so we believe that the training that we've rolled out after our Global Conference at the end of June, which was very similar to the training of the pilot stores we see, should be very helpful in helping our associates improve that basket size as we move through the rest of the year.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Understood. And then, you've – two quick follow-ups. Number one, you ran all-store BOGO, I think it was this week, so is that a change? I know you're trying to step away from that. And then on the vendor funding, the 100 basis point one-time benefit to gross margin, is that simply a timing shift, you thought it would be spread throughout the year or is it truly one-time in nature or you would have to give that back in 2Q 2018?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Sure. So the first part of your question was around all-store BOGOs. We have not held any all-store BOGOs at GNC this year nor do we intend to do so. We do have a BOGO offering in our stores right now in a limited numbers, we used a couple of hundreds, if I recall correctly. And we do, so there is a (23:10) for BOGOs, just certainly not at the level that we experienced in prior years. So our level of items on BOGO are down 50% or more, and we don't anticipate having any additional all-store BOGOs.

Your second question was around vendor funding. And yes, we did have about a 100 basis point impact – positive impact to margin in the quarter related to vendor funding that was largely one-time in nature, and it's not anticipated that that would repeat itself in the back half the year.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So that we have to take that out of 2Q 2018 then?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yes. It would be our expectation that we will continue to work with our vendors to partner on funding the journey, but the funding that we received in the second quarter was certainly one-time in nature.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks very much.

And we'll take our next question from Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning. It's Joshua Siber on for Simeon. Can you hear me okay?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

I can.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, good. Two balance sheet questions. Can you clarify that you expect the revolver to be paid down by 2017?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

We do expect that the revolver will be paid down in total by December of 2017.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Can you talk about the options you're looking at with respect to the senior credit facility due in 18 months?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

We're certainly exploring a number of options, but don't want to get into all the details at this time, but could be a number alternatives through term loan B or other high-yield funds, but we're evaluating what would be the best approach for the company as we move forward.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And the 200 to 250 store closures, can you break that down by international versus company owned in the U.S. and what the plans are for refranchising stores?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So the 200 to 250 relates to corporate-owned locations in North America. So, those do not include any international locations. And your second question was around the – I don't recall topic.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Refranchising, what your efforts are there?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Okay. So our refranchising initiative is certainly something that's underway. We did not have any significant refranchising efforts in the current quarter. Our main focus with refranchising is ensuring that's going to drive shareholder value, and our main focus for the business is change in the trajectory and implementing One New GNC and being successful as we move forward.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

So is the 200 to 250, is that – as you look out over the next few years, are you meaningfully reducing your footprint, because that would imply you're up – already you're down 7 for the first half, which imply a pretty big store closure program in the second half. So, what does that look like over the next year or two?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

We are actually down more than 7 in the first half of the year. We closed 75 stores in the first half of the year. So, we're close to halfway along that trajectory, but we don't – we're not suggesting it's going to be a meaningful change in store footprint. We are just being very opportunistic in evaluating our leases as they come up for renewals and evaluating our ability to transfer sales to neighboring stores.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. So, that's just 200 store closures, it's not net store closures?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

No, it's 200 store closures for us for the year, not for the back half.

Joshua M. Siber - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you.

We'll take our next question from Sean Kras with Barclays.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, good morning, and thank you for taking my questions. The GNC.com comp contribution to comps was about the same as the prior quarter. I thought this might actually ramp up a bit given the Amazon storefront. So, I'm wondering is the flat comp contribution because you reduced your investment in online marketing in the quarter or just you had a really strong start in the first quarter?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So there wasn't a significant change in our investment in online marketing. What I would attribute the consistency between first and second quarter is largely lapping the changes in our strategy. So you might recall in the back half of last year, we aligned our pricing between GNC.com and the brick-and-mortar locations and that really eliminated a lot of the bulk sales that we had and as well as some other activities that weren't generating right behaviors for the business from the long term. We also did change our platform in the second quarter. So complete system change and redesign and that had a bit of a negative impact on our comps, but we anticipate that to rebound in third and fourth quarter as we move forward.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then, can you speak to your CRM efforts sort of where you are today and where you'd like to be, let's say, a year from now? It seems like a pretty big opportunity now that you have, I think Bob said 7.8 million customers signed up for the new program.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

You are right, we do have 7.8 million customers, and I would say we're in the early stages from a CRM perspective. While we're leveraging the database through faster engagements with a series of automated messages to engage our shoppers in the program real-time, we're also using the new members to drive traffic and sales with more regular information about price points and promotions. And we're reaching more customers with wellness education and new product introductions with more targeted communication based on their buying habits. But I would certainly say that we're in the early stages of development from the CRM perspective and we will continue to leverage that significant number of members in a positive way going forward.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And maybe just one more for me. You mentioned strengthened herbs and greens category, which is – I can't recall hearing anything on that in the recent past at least. Can you maybe give some more detail on what's driving that strength? Thanks.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So in herbs and greens, we changed the promotional cadence a bit and that has had a positive impact on the customers. And we're also through educating our consumers on the benefits of herbs and greens seeing some positive transactions and there are also some current trends around different items in the herbs and greens category that are driving results there.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you.

We'll take our next question from Stephen Tanal with Goldman Sachs.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I just wanted to follow up on some of the payables. It looked a lot lower this quarter so than remodeled (29:48). First part of that question is, does that relate in any way to the higher vendor funding called-out? And then secondly, just as you think about the free cash flow guidance, I think you called out payables specifically, is the plan for that to kind of spike up in the back half or get bigger?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So your question about vendor funding, and does that impact payables? There is some impact on payables related to vendor funding as we issue credit back to the vendors. And yes, in the back half, we anticipate payables to increase. Certainly as we rightsize our inventory, there've been impact to receipts and how that would have an impact on payables, but we anticipate that that will change as we move into the back half of the year.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. And one question here on the store comps. It looked like 33 franchise stores were converted to company-owned. Could you give a little bit of clarity around that or some color there? Is that a new part of the strategy or is that more of a one-off opportunistic, how did that play out?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

I would say it's more of one-off opportunistic. In certain cases, there were financial impacts where we decided to take the locations back, but we're also being more focused on compliance and having the right franchisees operate our locations. And where we're not in compliance, we'll take the appropriate action and make sure we get that in the right place for the company and for the customer.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Understood. That's helpful. And just lastly, if you could help us just sort of think about occupancy and fixed cost deleverage. Is that getting better? And are you may be having some success negotiating rents with landlords as you take a harder look at real estate or is that pretty consistent, how would you frame that?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So we are seeing positive experience in discussions with our landlords. The real estate team is doing a good job there. And I would say, it will take a little bit of time to see the leverage in opportunity likely into 2018 as we're investing this year in changes to the program. It's just going to take a little bit of time. When we get to a positive comp around 2% to 3%, we see some leverage and we would anticipate that being more impactful in future years than in 2017.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

We'll take our next question from Bob Summers with Macquarie Capital.

Bob Summers - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Hey, good morning. So I guess just a little bit off of that. As you look to continue to rationalize the unit base, could you just give us a feel for what the lease expiration cycle looks like over the next 12 to 36 months in terms of number?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Our average lease term is less than 2.5 years. So there is 800, 900 stores each year that come up for renewal and some are closely monitoring those. I wouldn't say there is a significant rationalization in the unit base, which has been opportunistic and making sure that we drive value and again make the right decision for the customer.

Bob Summers - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Okay. And then, the franchisees also had a strong improvement in same store sales or less negative. Could you just give us a feel for where they are from a sentiment perspective, and maybe how they're thinking about the relationship that you have with Amazon right now?

Robert F. Moran - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Actually, it's a very positive participation in the One New GNC. And actually, they participated in the Amazon Storefront as getting a piece of the action. So they have been enjoying comp transaction increases and they have been experiencing the same type of benefits of our corporate stores. So the relationship is good, it's improving. We are listening better as we work together. And I think we have a lot more positive news in the future about that.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

And then regarding Amazon. So franchisees should – franchisees actually participate in the revenue sharing arrangement and that includes sales on Amazon. So, there hasn't been a significant amount of negative pushback there. And keep in mind that the majority of the sales on Amazon are with new customers, which is great for the business because they tend to start online and then transfer to the stores.

Bob Summers - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Great. Thank you.

And this concludes today's question-and-answer session. At this time, I will turn the conference back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Robert F. Moran - GNC Holdings, Inc.

I just want to thank you for your participation today and we really are looking forward to talking with you in three months about our Q3 results. So. thank you.

And this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

