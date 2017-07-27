Starwood Property Trust: Look For Book Value To Grow, Not The Dividend

With a dividend yield of 8.75%, management's goal is to increase the book value and not to grow the dividend (at this point in time).

Management fortified the balance sheet at the end of 2016, increased its borrowing capacity, and added a significant amount of capital to its reserves.

Investment Thesis

In my last article on Blackstone Morgage Trust (BXMT), Starwood Property Trust (STWD) came up a number of times in the comment section. As for this article, I would like to focus on STWD's future prospects as a similarly sized Commercial Real Estate lender. I think it is fair to say that these two commercial REITs are considered to be the most dominant players in the field.

Here are a few reasons why am so interested in STWD:

Although the price to book value is high, it is in line with the five-year average.

At the end of 2016, STWD added a lot of firepower by fortifying their balance sheet and increasing borrowing capacity.

Institutional investors own over 72% of the outstanding stock and have been net acquirers of stock. The same trend applies to STWD insiders.

Price to Book-Value

In my last article, it was uncovered that STWD was trading at a premium of approximately 127% to book value (this is a statistic that still holds true) as of July 25, 2017. BXMT, on the other hand, has increased its premium to book value from 117% to just shy of 118% as of July 25, 2017.

Using a reverse calculation we can calculate the BV of STWD. If we divide the current share price of $21.90 by 1.27 we get a BV of $17.24. As an investor, I am not particularly happy with this BV because it is lower than the $17.60 BV it reported at the end of the first quarter in 2017.

BV can be tricky to monitor and in certain circumstances, it can even be a poor unit of measurement (especially when trying to determine a good entry point on an investment). BV is much easier to track for companies that have a significant investment in equipment, buildings, land and anything else that is tangible.

The reason for this steadier valuation is that these companies hold significant depreciable assets that follow normal accounting rules. Think of it like this: A construction firm will have heavy equipment and machinery that is written off over the course of the machine's useful life, but a company like STWD has a portfolio of loans that are assessed on "fair-value" that is determined by a number of factors.

When it comes to STWD, BV can fluctuate as interest rates change, loans are prepaid, or in the event that a loan default and an asset were to become impaired. In the end, BV should tend to increase if the company is making smart investments with good Internal Rates of Return (NYSE:IRR).

The last thing to remember about BV per share represents a value at a specific point in time and does not take into consideration positive or negative developments in the future. In other words, BV will tell you where a company has been and where it currently is, but it will not tell you where it's going.

Source: Ycharts.com

In reference to the chart above, STWD's price to book value (P/BV) history can definitely be considered volatile. Here are a few observations about STWD's P/BV:

I believe that purchasing STWD's stock below 1.125 P/BV represents a STRONG BUY rating based on a five-year average of 1.216 P/BV. Over the last three years, STWD has seen a much more stable BV when compared to the two years prior to this.

Management Brought A Gun To A Knife Fight

At the end of 2016, STWD announced a number of significant moves that improved their balance sheet and gave them the ability to increase leverage if needed. The access to additional funds highlights the changing environment for the real estate market because CEO Barry Sternlicht expressed caution about capital deployment in February of 2016.

Here are the highlights of lending and balance sheet changes:

$300 million four-year secured term loan and a new $100 million four-year secured revolver.

Debt and equity offerings totaling more than $1.1 billion.

After these moves, CEO Barry Sternlicht stated that STWD has access to more than $9.3 billion of borrowing capacity.

Source: SeekingAlpha - December 19th, 2016

Access to reasonable financing with favorable conditions is absolutely critical to STWD's operations, especially when opportunities and the lending environment can change in a heartbeat. By maintaining the option to take advantage of these situations, the more STWD can increase leveraged returns. These options should continue to become more favorable as the company's operating results continue to improve. At the same time, the risk associated with generating additional capital as it will reduce the overall return (management noted that Q1-2017 results were slightly impacted by excess capital that had not been deployed). The important part is that STWD still fully covered their dividend whereas BXMT has not.

Source: Starwood Property Trust - Investor Relations

For the S&P rating scale STWD's ratings on a long-term rating scale are as follows:

Long-term Issuer - BB (OS) = Less vulnerable, Outlook stable.

Senior Secured Debt - BB = Less vulnerable.

Senior Unsecured - BB- = 3rd most category on the less vulnerable scale.

For Moody's rating scale STWD's ratings are as follows:

Senior Secured Debt - Ba1 = Substantial Risk.

Senior Unsecured - Ba3 = Highest end of substantial risk.

Corporate Family - Ba2 = Middle of substantial risk.

Overall, the credit ratings assigned by the S&P and Moody's are both considered to be investment grade (low-end) and of steady/stable outlook. These ratings describe the company that is built on a strong foundation and is continuing to improve through the prudent balancing of debt/equity.

Institutional Investors And Insiders Are Bullish

STWD has a strong institutional investor base with approximately 72.16% of outstanding shares being held by institutions. Even more importantly, the number of institutions that increased their positions over the last year outpaced the number of institutions that decreased their positions by approximately 3 million shares. With 260 million shares outstanding, and institutional ownership of nearly 189 million shares is quite significant.

Insiders have followed the same trend as the institutional investors have with 927,000 shares purchased in the last 12 months versus 433,000 shares sold. I see insiders accumulation of almost a half 1 million shares is a tremendous positive for STWD going forward. Although STWD is externally managed, heavy involvement in ownership from insiders demonstrates that management's interests align with shareholders.

Dividend

With a dividend of $.48 per quarter or $1.92 annually, STWD currently yields 8.75%. I do not expect to see any dividend increases in the near future as management seems more focused on growing capital and improving book value. The dividend has been reasonably covered for the last several years and I do not foresee a dividend cut in the future.

Although the dividend has not grown for quite some time, it has been very reasonably covered for the last several years and I do not foresee a dividend cut in the future.

Since inception in 2009, STWD has paid $13.45 per share of dividends.

Price Target

YCharts assigns STWD a price target of $23.69 per share, meaning that shares are currently lagging this target by just shy of 8%. In my humble opinion, 8% percent is nothing to get too excited over which is why quite a few analysts have assigned a neutral rating. Assuming this is a fair price target, STWD would need to achieve a P/BV of 137% assuming the current BV of 17.28/share. Given STWD's current operating results, I do not believe that this price target premium seems reasonable.

The upcoming earnings call on August 9, 2017, is a potential game changer because it will show whether or not STWD was able to deploy the additional capital and maximize returns. I am predicting that STWD's results will exceed expectations in earnings and increased BV. For investors that are interested in STWD, it is worth noting that the stock experienced a 3% decrease over the last month which creates a stronger margin of safety.

Another reason why I expect STWD to beat earnings is that CEO Barry Sternlicht noted in the 2017-Q1 earnings supplemental that results were "slightly impacted by the excess liquidity from the capital raise in December" but that it allowed them to develop a robust pipeline of investment opportunities in which they felt "superbly positioned to continue to deliver compelling total returns for our shareholders." (Q1 Earning Supplemental)

Conclusion

As a long-term shareholder of STWD I have come to accept that management is more focused on growing the capital under management and BV than they are growing the dividend (at this point in time). For DGI investors this could be a problem, however, how many investments yielding 8.75% can consistently grow their dividends? At this point, I believe that it is better to fortify the company's balance sheet and create a company that is truly dominant and capable of surviving economic downturns.

In my last article, I mentioned that I believe BXMT was set to beat earnings estimates. Unfortunately, BXMT came in well under baseline numbers for a second-quarter in a row and did not fully cover their dividend yet again. Although STWD trades at a higher BV per share, I believe that management has done a better job of consistently covering the dividend and fortifying their balance sheet which should result in strong growth and eventually a growing dividend.

