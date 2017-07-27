Caterpillar Breaks Out On Massive Full-Year Guidance Upgrade

One of the most impressive earnings reports I have seen from an industrial company in quite some time was delivered this week by Caterpillar (CAT). It wasn't just that Q2 results were strong, it was the commentary that went along with the EPS report - including a massive (67%) upgrade in full-year per share earnings expectations from $2.10/share to $3.50/share on only a 9% increase in revenue expectations:

CAT posted adjusted earnings of $2.75 for the first half of the year whereas initial full-year guidance was $2.90 and new guidance is for $5.00/share - up a whopping 25% from previous guidance.

Results were driven by broad-based market strength in China Construction, the North American natural gas compression market, and the Resource segment. In addition, CAT saw improved price realizations.

Construction segment revenue was up $500 million yoy on strong growth in China Excavator shipments while margins soared nearly 50% to 18.2%. Resource Segment revenue was up $300 million yoy on strong aftermarket sales and margins flipped from a -10.8% a year ago to 5.3%. The Energy & Transportation Segment grew profit by nearly $100 million on $200 million more in sales while margins increased by 1% point in the segment.

The backlog of $14.8 billion was up ~25% yoy, lead times are being extended, and dealer inventories are trending lower. On the Q2 conference call, management cited strength in the China excavator market:

Most of the sales increase in the quarter for Construction Industries was driven by what has continued to be strong end user demand in China for construction equipment, most notably excavators. Through the first half of the year, the 10 ton and above excavator industry in China was up about 130% from last year.

This was a very bullish report across the board. And of course the stock responded with a 6% pop on Tuesday, but gave back a dollar today. However, it is not too late to get into Caterpillar as the market is just now turning around and it is clear from CAT's restructuring work and margin improvement that it is much leaner-n-meaner company - truly a tier-1 global competitor.

Current analysts' EPS estimates are as follows:

The $5.69/share average analyst estimate for next year is way too low in my opinion (assuming commodity prices don't crater and the global macro economy continues to improve - albeit slowly). I think CAT could earn $7.50 next year and $9.50 in 2019.

The company may see overhead resistance at ~$115, a level it reached back in 2011 and again in 2012 (see chart below). If CAT pierces the $115 level on an up-tick in volume, the stock could go on a nice run. On adjusted EPS of $5/share this year, and an average S&P500 P/E ratio of 24.7 puts CAT's stock at $123.50. At next year's $7.50/share EPS estimate, that P/E puts CAT at $185.

CAT is a BUY and currently yields 2.8% after a dividend increase in June to $3.12 on an annual basis. The stock could easily trade up to $200/share by year-end 2019 if my earnings projection comes to fruition.

