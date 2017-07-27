Texas Instruments: The Auto Segment Is Strong

Texas Instruments (TXN) is one of the tech stocks that is heavily involved in developing tech products for cars. I already wrote about the company’s efforts in the field, and Q2 results demonstrated the current conditions are more than favorable for Texas Instruments.

The auto market

The auto industry is changing rapidly along with the development of new technologies, and, as a result, cars are becoming more “connected.” Hence, it is estimated that by 2020, about 250 million connected vehicles will be on the road, “enabling new in-vehicle services and automated driving capabilities.” PWC claims the overall connected car market will grow at a 29% CAGR from now to 2020, reaching the size of 113 billion EUR.

As a result, many tech corporations aim to get involved in the market as the propspects are encouraging. Thus, Intel (INTC) bought Mobileye, the provider of ADAS and mapping solutions, to get direct exposure to the automotive market. Microsoft (MSFT) joined forces with Baidu (BIDU) to develop autonomous driving solutions. Nvidia (NVDA) powers most infotainment systems in the modern cars, also providing supercomputers for self driving.

Texas Instruments and the auto industry

Texas Instruments has solid exposure to the automotive segment (the details can be found in my previous article), and the results of Q2 look inspiring.

The corporation beat estimates on EPS by $0.07 and on revenue by $120 million, which represented about 13% growth year over year. One of the main drivers of success was the strong demand in the auto segment. Last year, 51% of the corporation’s revenue was generated by the automotive and industrial segments, with 18% generated directly by the former. This year the percentage is claimed to be even bigger.

We’ve got five sectors inside of automotive that we are in investing in. So that includes infotainment safety systems, ADAS or advance driver assist systems, power train, which includes EV and hybrid and body electronics and lighting. So we are seeing good growth across those comms vectors that sit inside of the automotive market.

Another positive takeaway from earnings is the fact that the margins are growing: gross margin increased from 61% in Q2 2016 to 64% in Q2 2017, operating margin rose from 35% to 40%. A possible explanation here is the increasing portion of auto revenue in total sales. Moreover, the auto market is likely to enable TI to set premium prices. TI’s management explains this:

So, our gross margins in second quarter of ’17 ended at 64.3% and that was 300 basis points higher than in the same quarter last year. And as you reflect the quality of our product portfolio, as we continue to focus on automotive and industrial, but also the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy and as you know, we have the unique advantage of having 300 millimeter factory that at the chip level provides 40% cost advantage.

The future outlook also seems to be positive for TXN. The company claims the demand in the auto market will continue to strengthen and the industrial segment will remain strong. The management forecasts earnings to be between $1.04 and $1.18 per share and revenue between $3.74 billion and $4.06 billion in Q3, which is higher than analysts’ average expectations. As a result, the stock price soared by 3% from $81 to $83.5 on July 26, albeit it gave out most gains during the trading session.

Other chip makers

The automotive segment also enables other semiconductor companies to show good results. For instance, Microchip Technology (MCHP) increased its revenue by about 60% in fiscal Q4 2017, which was reported in May. The company claimed automotive is their “fastest-growing market,” and Semicast ranked Microchip as “the eighth-largest automotive semiconductor company.” Notably, TXN held the fifth position in the ranking with an estimated market share of 6.4% in 2016.

It is interesting to note MCHP’s stock responded to TXN’s earnings with an increase from $81 to $83, which shows the company is also likely to demonstrate better-than-expected results driven by the auto segment.

In addition, it is reported by The Street that “analog, mixed-signal and micro-controller chip peers are also doing well.” The list of peers includes Analog Devices (ADI), On Semiconductor Corp. (ON), and STMicroelectronics NV (STM).

DCF update

In light of solid Q2 results, I updated my DCF model which I used previously to value Texas Instruments. The estimated fair price range was $75-78 under the scenario which implied 8% revenue growth in 2017. Notably, the stock price dropped from $84 to the level of $76 at the end of June, which could be used as a moment to invest in the company. As for the current situation, the company is demonstrating much better performance than it had been expected, evident by the results of Q2. Therefore, I raise my price target for TXN.

The changes in the assumptions are as follows:

1. The growth in 2017 seems to follow the optimistic scenario, which assumed revenue would increase by 12% in 2017. Therefore, the average revenue growth over the horizon period is estimated to be on the level of 9.2%, up 0.2% compared to the previous assumption.

2. The effective tax rate is expected to remain on the level of 31% estimated by the management.

3. I also updated the WACC, incorporating more traditional approach.

The after-tax cost of debt is 1.3%, which is taken from the Q2 earnings call. The cost of equity capital (12.6%) is computed using CAPM, with 1.16 five-years average beta, a 2.3% risk-free rate, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, 12.2%.

4. In addition, the new levels of cash and debt on the balance of the corporation were taken into account.

As a result of the recalculations, the model shows the fair stock price is $93.2 under the base scenario, which assumes 12.8x EBITDA terminal value. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation in the coming years. In light of this, the fair price range is $90.3-96, which represents 10-17% upside potential.

Final words

Overall, as vehicles are becoming more and more technologically equipped, such semiconductor companies as Texas Instruments gain from the trend. TXN has a solid position in the auto industry, which was confirmed by decent Q2 results that were driven by the auto segment.

In light of the strong performance demonstrated by the company, I updated my DCF model. The fair price range is estimated to be $90.3-96, representing 10-17% upside potential.