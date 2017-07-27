Is Pinnacle Foods At Peak Performance Or Is Greater Growth Coming?

Pinnacle Foods acquired Boulder Brands, Inc. in a transaction that closed in January of 2016.

Its storied brands include Duncan Hines; Vlasic pickles; Mrs. Butterworth's; Log Cabin; Armour canned meats; Open Pit barbecue sauces; and Birds Eye, among many others.

Is a foremost producer, marketer, and distributor of high-quality branded food products a good investment in the consumer goods space, where change is the norm as consumers make strong demands for clean label, healthier foods? Pinnacle Foods' (PF) emphasis is branded convenience food products in North America - products that have been trusted household names for years and years. The Company has produced $1.1 billion in free cash flow since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2013.

The Company has annual sales of greater than $3 billion. It has close to 5,000 employees across the United States and Canada. Pinnacle Foods' focus is re-energizing its established brands.

Well-known Brands

Its storied brands include Duncan Hines, Vlasic pickles, Mrs. Butterworth's, Log Cabin, Armour canned meats, Open Pit barbecue sauces, Birds Eye, Celeste, Van de Kamp's, Hungry-Man frozen dinners and entrees, Aunt Jemima, Wish Bone, and Snyder of Berlin snacks. Its brands also include Comstock and Wilderness pie and pastry fruit fillings, Hawaiian kettle style potato chips, C&W, McKenzie's, Brooks, and Freshlike frozen vegetables, as well as Tim's Cascade Snacks, among others.

Pinnacle Foods is currently approaching the top end of its 52-week range at roughly $62.00 per share. Its 52-week range is $46.36-66.67. So, it's a bit pricey right now for some investors likes.

Zacks reported on July 6, 2017, "... that in the past month, shares of Pinnacle Foods have declined 4.6%. Analysts believe that shunned merger speculations with Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) may be one of the primary reasons behind the fall. We also observed that sluggish Specialty segment and Pickle business coupled with increased expenses have also impacted the company's performance."

Nonetheless, CNBC reported last week that "Pinnacle Foods jumped amid fresh speculation that Conagra or some other bidder is interested in an acquisition of the Company." This is possibly renewed interest by Conagra.

Pinnacle Foods shares have moved upward 3.8 percent in the last three months against the industry's drop of 4.7 percent.

Nineteen analysts' revenue estimate for the Company (average estimate) is $3.19B for 2017 and $3.21B for 2018. Nineteen analysts' earnings (after-tax Net Income) estimate for Pinnacle Foods (average estimate) is $2.59 for 2017 and $2.81 for 2018.

Boulder Brands acquisition

Pinnacle Foods acquired Boulder Brands, Inc. in a transaction that closed in January of 2016. This acquisition increases the Company's presence in the upward and complementary health and wellness categories. In addition, this transaction increases Pinnacle's presence in the natural and organic retail channel. Furthermore, the transaction provides Pinnacle Foods with a new growth platform in refrigerated foods.

I believe this is a good move for Pinnacle as consumers are demanding the above-mentioned clean label, healthier foods and the natural and organic retail products should address this adequately as will the bolder move into the health and wellness categories.

Price/Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) Ratio

Pinnacle's P/FCF for the ttm ended in March of this year was $3.18. Therefore, its P/FCF Ratio is 19.61 as of July 26, 2017. The Company's highest P/FCF Ratio (during the preceding seven years) was 21.74. The lowest was 8.57; the median was 16.73.

Its Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow is ranked greater than 56 percent of the 618 companies in the Global Packaged Foods industry. So, from this valuation standpoint, Pinnacle's stock is pricier than many companies, but more middle of the pack here, so it's not outrageous. The industry median is 21.03 versus Pinnacle's 19.63.

Free Cash Flow is what a business has remaining after it pays down debt, buys back stock, and pays dividends. Positive Free Cash Flow from a company's principal business operations shows a company is liquid and typically has no solvency issues. It can use this free cash to expand operations, initiate new marketing programs, make capital investments, and such.

Moreover, the Company's average Free Cash Flow per Share growth rate was 42.00 percent per year during the past 12 months. Its Operating Cash Flow for the ttm is $473.74 M, and its Levered Freed Cash Flow (money left after a business pays its financial commitments) for the ttm is $444.93 M.

Let's look at a few other Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) businesses:

The Dean Foods Company (DF) has Operating Cash Flow for the ttm of $238.74 M. It has Levered Free Cash Flow for the ttm of $164.25 M.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has an Operating Cash Flow for the ttm of $4.82 B. Its Levered Freed Cash Flow for the ttm is $3.4 b; pretty significant and cash producing behemoth.

The Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has Operating Cash Flow for the ttm of $1.26 B. It has Levered Free Cash Flow for the ttm of $952.75 M. Also, a cash producing giant.

Nevertheless, Pinnacle Foods is adequate concerning these financial metrics, being a satisfactory cash producer. In a low margin industry, it does have positive cash flow of a reasonable amount.

PF Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The Debt-to-Equity Ratio indicates what percentage of an organization's assets are funded by debt. Here, you typically want to see a lower number. However, sometimes, companies may have to increase their debt load to take advantage of expansion opportunities, for example.

Pinnacle Foods' Total Debt for the most recent quarter (mrq) is $2.98 B. The Company's current Total Debt/Equity is 1.52.

Dean Foods' Total Debt for the mrq is $891.68 M. Its current Total Debt/Equity is 1.50.

Kraft Heinz's Total Debt (mrq) is $32.68 B. Its current Total Debt/Equity is 0.56.

Campbell Soup's is $3.41 B. Its current Total Debt/Equity is 2.28.

A debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00 means that 50 percent of the assets of a company are financed by debts, 50 percent by shareholders' equity. A number less than 1.00 means more assets are financed by shareholders' money than those financed by debt, as a result, the decreased risk. So, everyone here is on the higher end here, except for Kraft Heinz.

PF data by YCharts

Dividend And Yield

Pinnacle's dividend is $1.14. Its Dividend Yield is 1.86 percent. Its Dividend Yield Percent is ranked higher than 54 percent of the 1,641 companies in the Global Packaged Foods industry.

I'm a dividend investor but prefer a healthier dividend and yield. The Company's Dividend Payout Ratio is 0.63 and is ranked lower than 67 percent of the 984 companies in the Global Packaged Foods industry.

Focus on Margin

Margins in the CPG industry are taking a bit of a hit. This is due to big-box stores such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). It's also because of supermarkets' aggressive discount pricing.

In a recent press release, Pinnacle Foods announced that it would exit certain non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products, which sell to foodservice and retail customers. This decision is in relation to its continuing portfolio strategic assessment and margin roadmap.

Pinnacle Foods' Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mark Clouse, stated,

"The decision to exit these products now was the appropriate action for Pinnacle. It is consistent with our plans to enhance the ongoing margin of the Company and focus our efforts and investments on more profitable growth opportunities longer term."

Frozen Aunt Jemima retail products that Pinnacle will continue to market represent higher-margin and more differentiated items. These include mini pancakes, French toast sticks, breakfast entrees, as well as Griddle Poppers. The Company is exiting 16 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) across frozen waffles, frozen French toast slices, and frozen pancakes. It is also exiting select frozen breakfast items, which sell to foodservice customers.

I like this move as well, Pinnacle is not shy in dropping some products from its renowned and well-loved Aunt Jemima family. Sometimes, it's a nostalgia thing, whereby companies are reluctant to drop products that have helped drive their business in the past, with the hope that they will all continue to do so - some will, but some won't. For the sake of improving margin, this is a wise decision by Pinnacle, I believe.

PF Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

A Caveat

Shelley Balanko, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of The Hartman Group, Bellevue, Washington, said,

"Of the top 100 brands in the United States, 90 percent are losing share, and 68 percent are experiencing falling sales. Brands capturing the consumer imagination are offering something new, something different and something perceived as high quality." (Food Business News, July 11, 2017 - Achieving Success in the Specialty Food world).

She also notes that,

"As specialty sales drive retailer profitability, retailers become less dependent on slotting fees paid by larger Consumer Packaged goods firms and become more confident in allocating additional space in stores to smaller specialty brands."

Consumer Packaged Goods companies, such as Pinnacle Foods, face a constant battle for supermarket shelf space. In addition, the CPG space is highly competitive, and it doesn't take much for consumers to switch tastes and hence switch products. CPG companies must strive to retain buyers for their iconic, traditional brands, while introducing trendy options that capture consumers' attention.

What is Pinnacle Foods doing to address this concern? In the Company's 2016 annual report it stated,

"Better Center of Store, focused on bringing news and relevance to our center of store brands. Recent examples include our new, healthy oils platforms, such as Wish-Bone E.V.O.O. and our just-introduced Wish-Bone Avocado Oil dressings."

Also, the Company recently announced that Birds Eye vegetables is introducing new innovation platforms. These include two new Veggie Made offerings, Mashed and Pasta; Superfood Blends; and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Certified Organic to promote eating of vegetables.

For example, Birds Eye Superfood Blends are a way to include more nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich super food ingredients into meals. Additionally, Birds Eye is adding a line of new USDA Certified Organic vegetables grown with no pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics, or GMOs.

Dean Foods has acquired an Organic juice company - Uncle Matt's Organic. Uncle Matt's offers probiotic-infused juices and fruit-infused waters. Organic Valley of La Farge, Wisconsin is now offering an expanded grass-fed yogurt portfolio. This brand of yogurt (Grassmilk Yogurt) is small-batch produced. It contains no synthetic hormones, pesticides, or GMO.

As Food Business News said clean eating is the new normal, stating that, "Clean label has become the industry standard among most food and beverage manufacturers and ingredient suppliers."

Conclusion

So, am I bullish on Pinnacle Foods? Somewhat, but not at this price for me right now. I don't believe it's at peak performance and is positioned for even greater growth. I love its brands that have a rich history of performance. I love that it's innovating with its renowned Birds Eye and Wish Bone brands. In Q1 2017, Birds Eye vegetables and Birds Eye meals gained 1.7 and 1.9 market share points.

And many of the Company's traditional brands are still performing. For Q1 2017, market share performance for Pinnacle's Grocery segment was strong. This was chiefly propelled by strength of Duncan Hines baking products and Armour canned meat. Moreover, Net Sales for the Boulder Brands segment grew 21.4 percent to $97.3 million in Q1 of 2017

There's something to be said about reinvigorating traditional brands. Kraft did it with it trendy Kraft Dinner ads the past few years. Procter & Gamble - P&G (PG) has revived stodgy Old Spice into a hip product as well.

I personally prefer better dividends. I do, however, like Pinnacle Foods' addressing margin concerns, working to grow its margins, through dropping brands that don't provide healthy Return on Investment (NYSE:ROI).

It's worth noting that Credit Suisse sees upside for Pinnacle Foods (Seeking Alpha - July 12, 2017). Credit Suisse is keeping a constructive stance on the Company, despite lowering estimates on Pinnacle to factor in the Aunt Jemima recall and discontinuation. Analyst Recommendation Ratings for Pinnacle Foods is 1.7, with 1 being a strong buy and 2 being a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.