Milacron Holdings' (MCRN) CEO Tom Goeke on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 8:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Tom Goeke - CEO

Bruce Chalmers - CFO

Mac Jones - VP, Finance & IR

Analysts

Mike Halloran - Robert W. Baird

Ann Duignan - JP Morgan

Lee Sandquist - Credit Suisse

Brian Drab - William Blair

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Good morning and thanks for joining us for our second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call.

This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release supplemental slides which are posted on our website and will also be a part of the archives.

With me on today's call are Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Chalmers, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it, and as such does include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undergo no obligations to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release and are also available as a part of the presentation materials posted on our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer of Milacron.

Tom Goeke

Thank you, Mac, and good morning everyone. As Mac mentioned, we have a slide presentation on our website to accompany our earnings call and it includes additional details to the commentary presented this morning. I’ll start by providing a few comments around our second quarter and first half results before turning the call over to Bruce who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance.

As an overarching comment, I would say the secular trends in emerging market growth in the plastic processing industry remains intact. Our strategy to drive increases in the consumable part of our business and 20% plus EBITDA margins is progressing very well. We turn to page three. Today we reported another quarter of strong performance, with 4.4% constant currency growth in orders, 1.4% growth in sales, 3% growth in adjusted EBITDA and strong EPS growth of 12% or $0.46 per share. Orders of $335 million were up 4.4% versus the prior year, and year to date our orders were up nearly 9%. Organic sales of $309.2 million were 1.4% of the prior year quarter, our strongest prior year comp. And through the first half, we are tracking at 2.8% ahead of the prior year, which exceeds the higher end of our full year 2017 guidance.

Our MDCS segment continued its strong performance, driven by another quarter of double digit sales growth. The recently completed capacity expansion and start up of our Kunshan hot runner facility, doubles our China capacity and is very timely with the acceleration in order rates. As anticipated, our fluids business turned in another solid quarter and we are confident that the team's execution will continue into the back half of 2017. In the APPT segment, our after-market posted its highest quarter to date. We also ended the quarter with a healthy backlog of retrofits and refurbishments. We feel very good with our aftermarket performance. On the equipment side, we saw declines in our injection and extrusion product lines. Some of this was timing and phasing of projects as our backlog remains robust for Q3 and Q4. Our backlog ended the quarter just under $300 million, an 18.6% increase versus the prior year period.

Looking at our mix for the quarter, constant currency consumable sales were up 9% and represented 66% of total sales, up from 63% in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.6 million or 19.3% of sales, which is a 50 basis point improvement over the prior year. Our second quarter adjusted net income grew 12%. Our adjusted EPS was $0.46, a 12% increase from the prior year period. Our Q2 free cash flow was below our target, as working capital builds pushed our total working capital to 28% of sales. This is a result of a great quarter in MDCS as AR increased due to strong sales. And in APPT, both raw and WIP increased to support Q3 and Q4 deliveries. Free cash flow is an element in the company's incentive plan. So the entire organization at all levels is focused and motivated on our working capital performance.

Moving to page four and end market and geographical performance. From an end market perspective, automotive, consumer goods and custom molders all had robust year over year growth. This was offset by declines in packaging and medical, which is primarily due to strong prior year comps. As I mentioned earlier, we had another strong quarter in the consumables portion of our portfolio in most regions of the world, with particular strength in hot runners in Europe and Asia.

Likewise, our fluids business grew in all major regions, with particular strength in Asia. The North American equipment market continues to be the soft part of the portfolio and we are encouraged by a solid backlog that will ship in Q3, and a healthy order pipeline for Q4. Order activity was solid, driven by growth in most of our major end markets and regions. Price came in unfavorable at 1.1% for the second quarter. This was lower than the prior year and in line with Q1. We continue to mitigate price pressures through cost savings and price management.

Moving to page five, we continue to progress with our cost out initiative. During Q2, we realized an additional $5 million in cost savings, which puts our progress to date at $25 million. We continue to be on plan for the $35 million of total structural cost out by the end of 2018 and remain on track for 20% plus adjusted EBITDA margins.

I’ll now turn the call over to Bruce for a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you, Tom and good morning everyone. I will walk you through our financial performance for the second quarter before turning the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks. As Tom mentioned, we are pleased with the results for the second quarter and continue to track well for the full year guidance that we provided in our fourth quarter earnings call. For sake of brevity, I will be referring to our second quarter growth rates on a constant currency basis versus the same period in the prior year.

Turning to orders on page six, orders were $334.9 million, a strong increase over prior year. The Q2 order rate and any backlog levels provide confidence that we will achieve our 2017 guidance.

Turning to our consolidated results on page seven. Net sales were $309.2 million for the quarter, a 1.4% increase. Solid growth was driven by consumables which grew at 9% versus equipment, which contracted at 11%. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.6 million or 19.3% of sales, which is a 50 basis point improvement over the prior year.

Now let me walk you through our three segments, beginning on page eight with APPT. APPT second quarter sales contracted 7.1% versus the same period last year. From an end market perspective, industrial machinery performed well in the second quarter, but was offset by declines in packaging and automotive. Geographically, all regions experienced some softness in equipment sales. APPT generated adjusted EBITDA of $20 million in the quarter, a 14.2% decline versus the prior year. The continued price pressure in our North American equipment business, coupled with a lack of system sales, contributed to the margin degradation versus the prior year.

Turning to our MDCS segment on page nine, sales were up 14.7%. Strong sales were driven by the hot runner business, with growth in all major regions, particularly in China and Europe. We experienced strong end market growth in automotive and consumer goods. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment grew by 21.5% in the quarter, with approximately $5 million of margin flow through from the increased topline and $2 million from cost savings.

Lastly, in our fluids technology segment on page 10, sales grew 8.7% for the quarter. Regionally, sales were driven by a strong quarter in North America, Europe and China. From an end market perspective, growth was achieved in automotive and industrial machinery. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million in the second quarter, a 6.2% increase from the prior year, driven primarily by volume and geographic mix.

Turning to cash flow in page 11, second quarter cash flow generated $5.9 million versus $12.6 million in the prior year. This decrease versus prior year was primarily driven by increases in inventory to support our Q3 and Q4 delivery commitments for the APPT equipment business, as well as a build in AR due to higher sales in Mold Masters. Although our new debt structure put in place in Q1 has resulted in lower interest, the timing of interest payments resulted in $4.5 million of higher interest payments versus prior year. We ended the quarter with cash of $94 million and net debt of $855 million or 3.9 times adjusted EBITDA.

Turning to page 12, we would like to provide clarity on our post restructuring free cash flow target of approximately $90 million to $100 million, once all of the restructuring is complete. Non-discretionary cash requirements for the business are approximately $120 million and include maintenance CapEx at approximately 3% of sales, interest and cash taxes. Our targeted cash flow should allow us to continue to delever while providing sufficient cash flow for tuck-in acquisitions. We remain confident that we will achieve the revenue growth and EBITDA margin within the previously communicated guidance range of 0% to 2% revenue growth, and two $219 million to $225 million of adjusted EBITDA. Based on the results achieved in the first half of the year and the current backlog, we are tracking towards the upper end of the range. The one external factor that has changed since our last call is foreign exchange, which we now expect to be near zero for the full year based on current FX rate.

During the first half of the year, we built working capital to support the strong growth in MDCS and equipment backlog in APPT, that will shift in H2. Should we not be able to convert all of this working capital to cash by the end of the year, we may fall slightly short of our full year cash flow target.

I'll now turn the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

Tom Goeke

Thanks, Bruce. To wrap up, the second quarter was solid, with consumable growth of 9%. MDCS fluids in the APPT after market posted strong sales for the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 50 basis points to 19.3%. Our cost out remains on track and we have a clear line of sight to 20 plus adjusted EBITDA margins, and we're confident in delivering results to track to the upper end of our full year guidance.

With that, thank you for joining us for this call and now we can move to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions]. Our first question is from Mike Halloran of Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead.

Mike Halloran

Morning everyone. So could you just help me bridge the timing here. So orders up about 9% start the year. Backlog is up pretty massively, I think up 20% or something. Yet you’re still got a 0% to 2% revenue guidance for organically. Could you help bridge that out for me? Is it - it certainly seems to imply better organic growth into the back half of the year. Magnitude seemed a little off so I'm assuming there's some timing variance there, but wouldn't mind understanding how that works out.

Bruce Chalmers

Yes, let me walk you through both orders and where we are on backlog still. So orders were $335 million for the quarter. About 40/% of that shipped within the quarter. The remaining 60% will ship with 35% of it in Q3, 15% in Q4 and the remaining 10% is building into 2018 backlog. So we are continuing to build out a lot of that backlog for the beginning of next year. So if you take a look at our current backlog at $299 million, we're about 70% filled for Q3. And remember that part of our business really is a flow business and runs on kind of run rate flow in the consumable side. So based on our current order rates and flow rates and fill rates in that part of the business, we're confident with our Q2 and Q3 fill and see that we will definitely fill that at 100%. What we're working on right now before we would move our guidance is building out the Q4. We’re about 20% filled versus where we should be in full year for the backlog. And with our current order rates, we have a - we're about $10 million short on really filling out the quarter. So that's what we're working on right now is making sure that we derive the order rates in the flow business to fill that remaining $10 million that we need to fully fill out Q4.

Mike Halloran

Just to parse that last part out there, Bruce, are you implying that you are ahead, behind, at a normal pace to filling fourth quarter at this point?

Bruce Chalmers

We’re slightly ahead. We’re in a pretty good position, particularly if you look at the consumable side of the business, which is getting a lot of focus for growth. If you take a look at that backlog build of about $49 million over prior year, two thirds of that is on the consumable side of the business. So exactly where we want it. So on that side of the business, we are ahead of where we were prior year. But I'd like to see, make sure that we're driving that uplift in the order rates on the consumable side of the business and really going to fill that gap that we have in building out the Q4. And then as I mentioned before, we've got $30 million of backlog lined up in Q1 of 2018 already, which is a good position to start in for 2018. So that's a little ahead of where we would normally be also.

Tom Goeke

The only color, Mike I'd throw in is Q2, Q3 we have really fantastic orders in the hot runner business. And typically in Q4, we have a bit of a drop off in seasonality in the hot runner business. It’s not significant, but it generally tails down. And so as we see the progression there into Q4, we’ll check back on guidance as we move into Q3.

Mike Halloran

That makes sense. I mean so what it seems like you're saying to me is you feel good about the underlying momentum of the business today. You just want to see how it plays out over the next couple of months.

Tom Goeke

Right.

Bruce Chalmers

Absolutely.

Mike Halloran

Okay. And then could you help me understand how FX rolls through here, going from a couple of points negative to neutral? What does that mean from an earnings or EBITDA perspective for you guys?

Bruce Chalmers

On topline, we’re at about $7 million, $8 million on FX headwind in the first half. And with the current rates, that will flip in the second half to approximately the same magnitude, a little bit in Q3 and the remainder in Q4. From an earnings perspective, it's relatively muted in the business. So not a big uplift or a big headwind.

Mike Halloran

Could you frame that relative to previous guidance?

Bruce Chalmers

Our previous guidance, we started the year when we had FX rates at the tail end of last year, looking at a $27 million topline headwind. We adjusted that in Q1 to $20 million headwind. And with the rate movement that we've seen recently, we see that that's really going to end the year at around zero.

Mike Halloran

And could you put that in terms of what that means for your earnings, Bruce?

Bruce Chalmers

Earnings are relatively muted. By the time you get down to the earnings level, remember we've got about five currencies that really move and two of them move - tend to move in the opposite direction for us. So CAD and Yen tend to move contrary to India, China and Europe. So it's negligible by the time you get to the earnings line. There's always some, but it's not material enough to really call out.

Mike Halloran

Thanks. Appreciate the time, guys.

Thank you. The next question is from Ann Duignan of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Ann Duignan

Good morning. I think just quarter you talked about being able to offset pricing with price increases in the back half. And today you're talking about I think mitigating at price headwinds with cost reduction. Has that been a change? And then, can you talk about how weak is pricing in North America equipment right now and is that where the real structural headwind is?

Tom Goeke

Yes, thanks. So on the first part of the question, Ann, when we talk about cost out, we typically have in procurement and through productivity is really what we do internally to offset inflation, whether it be raw materials or labor. And that's working pretty well. No real change or call out to performance. The area where we've seen some fluctuation and where we've had to move on price because of it being a complete flow business, is in the fluids business. So as materials move up and down, we have to chase it. And so in that business, we mitigate through price movement. And then in the balance of the consumable business, we reprice as we bid projects. And honing in exactly on your last comment, where are the biggest challenge in our business (has been) in terms of price increase and cost offsets is North American equipment. And I would say if we were to take the 1% and extrapolate it through the business, it would be the largest contributor to price pressure.

Ann Duignan

And do you care to quantify the impact, if it's negative one overall, what is it in North America equipment?

Bruce Chalmers

It’s just over 3%. It’s about $3.5 million in absolute dollars and concentrated in North American equipment.

Ann Duignan

Okay. I appreciate that. And then my follow up is just, on the working capital, the inventory management, it seemed like it was a bit of a negative surprise to your subs. Can you just talk about a little bit more color on what actually happened there? I know you said you’re building for inventory for shipment in Q3 and Q4, but it seems like it might have surprised even you guys. So if you could just give us more color there and I'll leave it at that.

Bruce Chalmers

Yes. One of the big pieces of that working capital build was about $1 million of working capital build in the Mold Masters business. Our performance in Q2 was very strong. So we have about a $17 million build in AR, most of that in in Asia, and about $9 million of inventory build because we have a strong order book. Our backlog in that business is up about 50% .so there's a working capital build for inventory related to shipments in Q3 in that business. The remainder of it is in APPT with an inventory build in WIP and finished goods to support things that will ship in Q3 and Q4.

Tom Goeke

So the real - the biggest difference is really the ramp up in deliveries we had China in terms of concentration of business, where the terms are about 2x North America and about 3x Europe.

Ann Duignan

Okay. And so as China ramps up with the double up capacity, we should see receivables extend a little bit just because the payment terms are longer? Is that what you're suggesting?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes. It takes us a little longer to collect in Asia, which is typical in most businesses there. But there are no concerns on getting that cash collected by the end of the year (crosstalk) and we’ve seen in Q2.

Tom Goeke

So into Q3, we should see a similar impact - level impact from that part of the business. No real change.

Ann Duignan

Okay. I appreciate the color. I’ll get back in queue. Thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from Julian Mitchell with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Lee Sandquist

Good morning. This is actually Lee Sandquist on for Julian. Core incremental margins at melt delivery came in strongly at around 35%. Is this a good run rate to use moving forward into the back half of the year in 2018?

Bruce Chalmers

I think I’ll be slightly lighter in the second half of the year. They were exceptionally strong. We had a lot of the growth in China, which is probably our highest margin part of that business. So you might want to pull it back a couple of percent - a couple of points for the second half of the year. The volumes there were great and they were concentrated all in one geographic area. When we look at the order book for the business going into the second half of the year, it's a little better balanced between North America, Europe and China. So the margin profile of that will be slightly different.

Lee Sandquist

Understood. And how did demand in the auto end market trend throughout the quarter and what's the current thinking about demand for the second half?

Tom Goeke

It looks good all around. Auto is favorable. At the moment we don't see a real let up in terms of the consumable business. So I would suggest the mix is pretty solid moving forward. The backlog - the mix in the backlog is well spread across the business. So at this moment I would say we have no reason to think it would change. We haven't seen any real indications today. Unless Bruce, do you happen to see anything?

Bruce Chalmers

No. I mean it's - a lot of that is really on the consumable side of the business, which is exactly where we wanted in both the fluids and the melt delivery segment.

Tom Goeke

Favorable for us is one install. It is model change in autos that really drives the consumables on the underside. So that really hasn't changed out and for us I guess a second positive easily is that we're still - we're share winners in the automotive, as well as growing with the change. So I don't - we haven't seen a pullback, but the opportunity seems for us pretty healthy given progress we've made in terms of new customers, new applications.

Lee Sandquist

Thanks a lot. I’ll leave it there.

[Operator instructions]. And the next question is from Brian Drab of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brian Drab

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I think Tom you just mentioned on - something regarding the question I was going to ask first, on APPT. in terms of share there, I think you just said that in the auto industry, you feel like you're winning share overall within APPT. can you just make a broader comment regarding share, given that we've seen a decline in that segment and what the industry overall is doing?

Tom Goeke

No. The comment on share was towards the melt delivery and control systems and hot runner. In DME, we’re - and hot runners in particular, we’re winning share. So on the equipment side, we still see the business in automotive progressing. And our business as we get into Q3, Q4 deliveries should be in line with that. A lot of our month or let's say quarter to quarter performance in equipment, especially in auto is lumpy because it’s driven by projects. So I would say in terms of share, we're holding our own in auto and equipment. And in terms of share in melt delivery, we’re winning.

Brian Drab

And how about more broadly in terms of share within APPT, including all end markets?

Tom Goeke

No. (Indiscernible) in equipment, the market is down. In North America it's down and I would say we're tracking to what the projections have been (indiscernible) and that's across injection, extrusion, blow moldings. I would say in particular in injection, we are being very critical of margin performance in that business. As Bruce talked about a few minutes ago is it has the biggest impact on price management and great margin in APPT and we’re pretty critical about it. So as I said, we're holding our own but the whole market worldwide is down.

Brian Drab

Okay. Thanks very much. And then could you make any comments on what you've seen in terms of order trends in July so far?

Bruce Chalmers

Order trends remained strong. As I mentioned, we think how we’re filling out for our Q3 backlog, we're confident that those order trends really support what we're targeting as pre backlog in Q3 shipments. And now we're really working on maintaining and increasing them in some areas to build out to Q4. So no inflections point in the order patterns.

Brian Drab

Okay. Thanks very much.

Thank you. The next question is from Ken Newman of KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ken Newman

Good morning guys. Just wanted to go back to working capital. Could you talk about what would prevent working capital conversion and what do you think a shortfall could look like?

Bruce Chalmers

I mean it really gets down to making sure that as we convert inventory to receivables, getting that collected by year end. So it's really a timing issue of how can we get that through two stages of development. That inventory build that will - that we have in Q2 to support APPT shipments and Mold Master shipments, needs to be shipped, convert to AR and then from AR to cash. So getting that through both stages by year end is the question and that depends on the timing of those shipments and getting that done fast enough so we can push to get it to cash within the agreed upon terms. And if we had any drag in that progression with any delays in the quarter in shipments, it could be up to about $10 million on that target.

Ken Newman

Got it. As we think about the pricing mechanisms that you talked about, could you just give any color on how much of those, the pricing mechanisms are contractually obligated to say North American OEs and do you have any pass through mechanisms? Just trying to think about how pricing can maybe reset, whether it’s in the back half of this year or maybe in 2018?

Tom Goeke

So I would say year to date, if you look last year at about 1.5% or about 1.1% and I think part of that is actually Europeans using foreign exchange in the case of - for price advantage. And we've had a flip in terms of the euro and the dollar. So I think that's one that goes in sort of where we have European competition, which is in the equipment business in North America. So I see that as mitigating some of the pressure. The second is in the consumables business, the melt delivery is a requote every time we have a new product and that turns pretty much within the quarter. As Bruce said, there’s a bit of hangover into the next quarter, but that turns quick enough where we reprice according to materials.

In the fluids business, it’s - in some case, it moves a bit like a commodity. You can't get 100% of it. When it rises you don't lose 100% of it when it drops. But in that case, you move like a commodity. We manage in that case margin. And in the fluids business, they have made pricing movements to compensate for certain raw materials. And so I would say in large part the consumables part of our business, because of repricing, is very stable in terms of margins. Where we've had some pressure last year and a bit of the year prior, one because China dropped and second because of the euro. China's picked up and the euro's changed a bit. So I think that has mitigated part of it.

On your question about contracts, the contract price we have typically is when we RFQ equipment. We also make procurement at the same time. So in most cases, I would say most cases, it's not 100% in terms of secure orders because we do purchase some of the parts as we progress through engineering. There’s a bit of a timeline, but it's not significant as the largest part of the equipment sales is about 23% level. At the end of the day, it's as much labor and engineering as it is metal. So I think we're generally in pretty good shape. You just have sort of the macro too that I mentioned, foreign exchange and then when different markets travel at different place and people try to place capacity in another region.

Ken Newman

Helpful color. Thanks.

Thank you. There are no further questions in queue at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing comments.

Tom Goeke

Yes. I'd just like to say thanks for joining the call. We appreciate the questions and we’ll be back to you with Q3. Thank you again.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

