Customizing Maturity/Credit With BulletShares Bond ETFs

These ETFs allow you to precisely define a credit risk and duration risk profile of your holdings.

Investment Grade Bond ETFs are available from 2017-2026. High Yield Bond ETFs are available from 2017-2024.

BulletShares offers ETFs with bonds that mature in a specific year, with an ETF for IG bonds and another for junk bonds.

Bulletshare ETFs offer you a wide range of ETFs with single year maturities, available as Investment Grade or High Yield. This allows you to custom tailor your risk profile to whatever suits you. You can mix and match maturity date/credit risk ETFs based on what your risk tolerance and views on interest rates are.

When the ETF maturity date is in the current year, as the bond mature, they will be invested in cash. At the end of the maturing year, all holdings should have matured and all the cash collected will be returned to investors.

LIST OF ETFs

Guggenheim BulletShares® Corporate Bond ETFs

Guggenheim BulletShares® High Yield Corporate Bond ETFs

BulletShares USD Corporate Bond Index Construction (Copied from ETF provider's website)

Issuers. Only U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by companies domiciled in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe¹ or Japan are included in the Eligible Universe.

Types of Bonds. Bonds must pay fixed amounts of taxable interest to be included in the Eligible Universe. The following bond types are specifically included: Fixed coupon bonds. Callable bonds. Step-ups, event-driven, rating-driven and registration-driven bonds. Amortizing bonds and sinking funds with fixed sinking schedules. Selection Criteria. Bonds must meet all of the following selection criteria to be included in the Eligible Universe: Credit rating of at least BBB- from Standard and Poor’s or Fitch, or Baa3 by Moody’s. Outstanding face value of at least $500 million (existing bonds in the eligible universe require $400 million face value to remain). Exclusions. To ensure adequate investability, the following bond types are specifically excluded: Non-SEC registered bonds (including Rule 144A bonds, Reg S bonds, private placements, Eurodollar² bonds and EuroMTN bonds). Retail bonds. Floating rate bonds. Zero coupon bonds. Convertible bonds. Bonds cum or ex-warrant. Bonds with one cash flow only. New bonds that have already been called. Inflation or other index-linked bonds. Corporate bonds guaranteed by an agency, national or supranational government (including FDIC or TLGP). Perpetual securities (including Trust Preferred). Securities for which the Index Calculation Agent is unable to, or is prohibited from providing an evaluated price. Index Creation

On a semi-annual basis (last business day of June and December), existing bonds in the Eligible Universe are distributed into BulletShares® USD Corporate Bond Indices in accordance with their effective maturities. If no embedded issuer call option exists, then effective maturity is the actual year of maturity. If a bond contains an embedded issuer call option, then effective maturity shall be its actual year of maturity unless the yield to next call date is less than the yield to maturity, in which case its effective maturity shall be the year of the next call date. Target Weights

BulletShares® USD Corporate Bond Indices employ a market value weighting methodology to weight individual positions. Once set, target weights are free to float due to market actions. Weights are reviewed and the index rebalanced monthly. ¹Western Europe here includes: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.



²Denoted by ISIN codes beginning with country codes other than “U.S.”



BulletShares High Yield Index Construction (Copied from the BulletShares website)

BulletShares® USD High Yield Corporate Bond Indices Eligibility Criteria

Issuers. Only U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by companies domiciled in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe¹ or Japan are included in the Eligible Universe.

Types of Bonds. Bonds must pay fixed amounts of taxable interest to be included in the Eligible Universe. The following bond types are specifically included:

Fixed coupon bonds.

Callable bonds.

Step-ups, event-driven, rating-driven and registration-driven bonds.

Amortizing bonds and sinking funds with fixed sinking schedules.

Rule 144A bonds.

Selection Criteria. Bonds must meet all of the following selection criteria to be included in the Eligible Universe:

Maximum credit rating of BB+ from Fitch Investor Services (“Fitch”) or Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P) or Ba1 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s) and a minimum average rating of CCC- from Fitch, S&P and Moody’s. The minimum average credit rating is computed by calculating the simple average of a bond’s ratings published by Fitch, S&P and Moody’s and then rounding down to the nearest rating step.

Outstanding face value of at least $200 million (existing bonds in the eligible universe require $150 million face value to remain).

Exclusions. To ensure adequate investability, the following bond types are specifically excluded:

Bonds with an initial term of less than one year.

Reg S bonds, Eurodollar² bonds and EuroMTN bonds.

Retail bonds.

Floating rate bonds.

Zero coupon bonds.

Convertible bonds.

Bonds cum or ex-warrant.

Bonds with one cash flow only.

New bonds that have already been called.

Bonds that permit issuers to make coupon payments either in cash or in new debt securities (i.e., PIK-toggle bonds).

Inflation or other index-linked bonds.

Bonds guaranteed by an agency, national or supranational government (including FDIC or TLGP).

Perpetual securities (including Trust Preferred).

Securities for which the Index Calculation Agent is unable to, or is prohibited from providing an evaluated price.

Distressed bonds, defined as bonds whose yield to worst ranks among the top 1% by market value among bonds passing all other eligibility criteria and whose dirty price is below $80. Bonds defined as distressed will be excluded for the next three monthly rebalances (including the current rebalance) regardless of yield and price changes.

Index Creation

On a semi-annual basis (last business day of June and December), existing bonds in the Eligible Universe are distributed into BulletShares® USD High Yield Corporate Bond Indices in accordance with their effective maturities. If no embedded issuer call option exists, then effective maturity is the actual year of maturity. If a bond contains an embedded issuer call option, with the first call date within 13 months of maturity and a par call price, then effective maturity shall be its actual year of maturity unless the yield to next call date is less than the yield to maturity, in which case its effective maturity shall be the year of the next call date. Target Weights

BulletShares® USD High Yield Corporate Bond Indices employ a market value weighting methodology to weight individual positions, subject to a 5% limit on individual issuers in each index applied at each monthly rebalancing prior to the final maturing year of an index. Once set, target weights are free to float due to market actions. Weights are reviewed and the index rebalanced monthly.

¹Western Europe here includes: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

²Denoted by ISIN codes beginning with country codes other than “U.S.”

I'll briefly go over a BulletShares Investment Grade Bond ETF, and a BulletShares High Yield Bond ETF.

Overview of a BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF

For each ETF's individual web page, in the holdings section, you can see a breakdown of sectors and credit quality. As you can see BSCI is fairly well diversified in sector holdings, and 78% of holdings are rated A or higher (highest rating used, converted to S&P 500). If you're considering investing in a Bulletshares Corporate Bond ETF, you should check the sectors being held and the credit quality of the holdings. Holdings are weighted by market value.

It has an expense ratio of 0.24% and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.44%. It has 354 holdings.



Top ten holdings: 10.75%

Overview of BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Bulletshare high yield ETFs are less diversified than the investment grade ETF. The BulletShares 2018 IG ETF has 354 holdings vs 166 holdings for BSJI. Holdings are market-value weighted, capped at 5% per issuer. In the BulletShares 2018 IG ETF the 10 largest holdings make up 10.75% of the ETF vs 30.18% for BSJI. However, it's pretty sector diverse, with Communications making up 19.41%, Consumer Cyclical making 14.54%, Consumer Non-Cyclical making 14.5%, Basic Materials making up 10.55%, and Technology making up 7.25%.

The 30 day SEC yield is 2.91% compared to BSCI of 1.44%. The expense ratio is 0.43%.

It has 13.52% in BBB bonds, 55.09% in BBB rated bonds, 24.2% in B rated bonds, and 2.62% in CCC. These ratings are the highest available, converted to the equivalent S&P rating - this is how the ETF calculates holdings. You may want to analyze holdings to make sure that it's not being used to prop ratings up.





Top Ten Holdings: 30.18%

Bond Ladder Tool

Bulletshares also offer a bond ladder tool, that allows you to make a custom portfolio based on holdings in Bulletshares ETFs.

Here is an example of the default bond ladder, where all ETFs are held in equal positions. It generates the yield and durations of your custom portfolio, as well as providing you with a number of holdings. You can use this tool to build custom portfolios. If you believe interest rates will rise, you may invest in the BulletShares Corp Bond 2018 ETF and BulletShares Corp Bond 2019 ETF. You may decide to throw in a small holding in the BulletShares High Yield Corp Bond 2019 ETF to boost the yield.

Here is how a 50/50 portfolio would look like for the BulletShares Corp Bond 2018 ETF and BulletShares Corp Bond 2019. It has a SEC Yield of 1.55% and a duration of 1.32 years.

If you throw a 10% stake in BSJJ, keeping BSCI at 50%, and making BSCJ at 40%, you can increase the yield to 1.76%, while keeping the duration the same. Whether you decide to hold a high yield ETF will depend on your risk appetite as high yield bond ETFs tend to have a high correlation to equities - which is especially bad during a market downturn, as bonds tend to be a diversifier and may gain during recessions, whereas junk bond ETFs will lose value (although not as much as equities). If you're not sure about junk bonds, it's usually better to be safe than sorry, but you may want to consult a financial adviser, or qualified financial professional.

