Will Weak Guidance Hurt National Oilwell Varco?

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reports Q4 earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $1.78 billion and eps of -$0.15. The revenue estimate implies a 2% sequential increase, in line with the 3% increase reported in Q1. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Weak Guidance In The Oil Patch?

Animal spirits have returned to the oil patch since OPEC cut supply in the second half of 2016. The increased capital spending in land drilling has inured to the benefit of NOV's short cycle businesses. In Q1 revenue from Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production rose Q/Q by 5% and 8%, respectively. These two segments are now 69% of total revenue; unfortunately, the Rig Aftermarket might have peaked in Q4.

Through Q2 2017 the North American rig count has more than doubled versus the year earlier period. Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) reported double-digit sequential revenue increases in North America. I expect NOV to report double-digit gains in revenue and EBITDA from its short cycle businesses as well.

However, HAL and SLB were cloudy on future capital spending in land drilling. If shale oil plays pump the brakes on drilling then that could cap any gains in the stock prices for oil service firms. If NOV gives weak guidance for its short cycle businesses then the stock could sell off.

The Balance Sheet Remains A Concern

NOV is known as a well-run firm, but previous share buybacks have ravaged the company's balance sheet. NOV has cash of $1.5 billion, yet its net debt-to-trailing EBITDA is at 5.8x - junk levels. Moody's has intimated it wants net debt/EBITDA to be below 3x. NOV could deliver solid EBITDA growth this quarter. However, if a downturn in the oil patch causes future EBITDA growth to stall or decline, the company might need to raise capital or risk a ratings downgrade in the second half of the year.

The Fed is expected to unwind its balance sheet in Q4 2017, which could hurt financial markets It might behoove NOV to raise capital prior to any Fed balance sheet unwinds.

Takeaway

NOV should produce solid results but weak guidance could hurt the stock. NOV remains a long term sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.